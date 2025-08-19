Tsunami alert reveals malfunctioning sirens, state unemployment rate drops to pre-COVID low, $68M remains in Maui Strong fund, bedbugs at Honolulu mall food court, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
How federal tax cuts will impact Hawaiʻi residents. The top 1% of Hawaiʻi's income earners will get a tax cut of about $43,000 next year. The bottom 20% will see a reduction of about $90. That's according to a recent analysis of President Trump's mega budget bill HR 1 by Hawaiʻi's Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice. Hawaii Public Radio.
End of EPA solar program to affect thousands in Hawaii. The termination of Solar for All, a federal program designed to expand affordable solar energy for low-income communities, has abruptly eliminated that savings option for 2,000 low-to-moderate income households in Hawaii, which officials say will make it harder for the state to achieve its aggressive renewable energy goals. Star-Advertiser.
State unemployment rate hits pre-COVID low of 2.7%. Hawaii’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July fell to 2.7% from 2.8% in June to mark its lowest level since before COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Distracted driving ‘a serious issue’ in Hawaii. A study released last month found Hawaii has the sixth-highest rate of fatal crashes caused by distracting driving among U.S. states. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi officials continue to encourage the export of value-added food products. This year, state lawmakers passed House Bill 774 to establish a Food and Product Innovation Network within the state Agribusiness Development Corporation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Backlash May Prompt New Rules For Affordable Rentals In Honolulu. Supporters say new requirements in Bill 53 would protect neighborhoods from the side effects of increased housing density. Opponents fear the changes would hamstring an already struggling program. Civil Beat.
New Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts executive director paints the future. Jennifer Santos has been on the job for more than a month as head of the Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu mall addresses bed bug concerns in busy food court. Oahu’s largest mall is dealing with some tiny pests. Bed bugs were found in wooden chairs in the Lanai Food Court at Ala Moana Center. Hawaii News Now.
Downtown Honolulu Rail construction: ‘5 years is a long time’. Folks in the Downtown area are bracing for a major traffic shake-up. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation started work on the City Center Guideway and Stations — it requires lane closures on Nimitz Highway between ‘Awa and Bishop streets, 24/7 until September, 2030. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
DLNR urges caution after discovery of large crack in Puna lava delta. Newly formed lands from the 2018 Kilauea volcano lava flows — known as lava deltas — are creating a potential hazard for Hawaii Island residents and visitors, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is on the verge of erupting again. Scientists expect Kilauea volcano to again gush lava in the coming days for the 31st time since December as the mountain lives up to its identity of one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Associated Press. Big Island Video News.
County, ex-R&D director sued for age discrimination. Doug Adams, Hawaii County’s former Research and Development director, has requested the county cover any damages that may be assessed against him in an age-discrimination lawsuit. Tribune-Herald.
Project to repair 2 East Hawai‘i bridges extended to next year. A project to repair the Kaiwilahilahi and Honoliʻi Stream bridges in East Hawai‘i is being extended to February. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Strong Fund has about $68M remaining to help fire survivors. The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, which administers the fund, recently released its two-year impact report with details on how that money is being spent. Hawaii Public Radio.
After Maui wildfires, Study sheds light on housing decisions. Maui Housing Hui, in collaboration with the University at Albany and the University of North Texas, will host a Talk Story event on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, to present new research findings on housing decision-making following the Maui wildfires. Maui Now.
Uniqlo Founder Sues Maui Land & Pineapple Over West Maui Water Shortage. The lawsuit argues that Kapalua’s water shortages are not simply the result of less rainfall in the area, but rather Maui Land & Pineapple’s failure to maintain its water system. Civil Beat.
Police Chief Pelletier vows MPD will be ‘relentless in pursuit of justice’ for fallen Maui officer; suspect appears in court. The suspect in Fridayʻs fatal shooting of a Maui Police officer made his initial appearance in Wailuku District Court on Monday before Judge Annalisa Bernard Lee. Judge Lee ordered Clembert Kaneholani, 38, to return to court on Wednesday, Aug. 20 for a preliminary hearing. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Kaumakani Avenue wildfire preparedness outreach set. The Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA), in partnership with various partners, will continue wildfire preparedness outreach efforts on Wednesday, Aug. 20, in Kaumakani, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Circuit Court seeks attorney applicants for independent Grand Jury counsel. The position, which does come with compensation, would be a one-year appointment, according to a press release from the Hawai‘i State Judiciary. Kauai Now.
