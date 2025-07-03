Entire Hawaii Tourism Authority board resigns amid shakeup, Honolulu Police Commission mulls procedure to pick new police chief, Maui vacation rental bill faces 3-week delay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
DOE Faces Big Funding Shortfall For School Repairs And Construction. Lawmakers are wary about giving the education department more money and control over construction funds after leaders have struggled to spend millions of dollars in recent years. Civil Beat.
Domestic Abuse Victims Need Attorneys. Few In Hawaiʻi Can Afford Them. Domestic violence advocates and attorneys say ongoing vacancies at the Domestic Violence Action Center contribute to the state’s lack of affordable legal services for survivors. Civil Beat.
FBI pursuing cyber-gang in Hawaiian Airlines hack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the “cybersecurity event” that plagued Hawaiian Airlines for at least three days last week as part of the alleged actions of an international group of cyber-thieves known as Scattered Spider. Star-Advertiser.
Massive interstellar object discovered by Hawaii-operated telescope. A new discovery from a University of Hawaii-operated telescope is turning heads in the astronomy world. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Police commission discusses process to pick new HPD chief. The Honolulu Police Commission is trying to come up with a selection process for Honolulu’s next top cop. In Wednesday’s hearing, commissioners discussed whether they would use an outside consulting firm to find candidates for Honolulu’s police chief. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Crime On Oʻahu Is Down Except In One Category — Murder. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan attributes the declining crime rate to the work of his officers, but a researcher with the University of Hawaiʻi said it’s likely part of a broader social trend. Civil Beat.
HPD to increase patrols on July 4 weekend as traffic fatalities continue to spike. The Honolulu Police Department is adjusting schedules, limiting vacations, and using overtime to ensure a heavy presence on the July Fourth weekend. Traffic enforcement is one of the priorities, as fatal crashes have surged on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
DOH responds to 300-gallon fuel leak at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The state Department of Health said there is no risk to public health after it responded to a 300-gallon release of fuel at an underground fuel pump house on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Tuesday afternoon. Star-Advertiser.
Officials look into ways to cut down on government employees' transportation footprint. Some of the potential solutions included boosting the state's carpool program, parking stall sharing among employees and subsidized public transportation passes. Hawaii Public Radio.
$3.3M in renovations aimed at Ala Wai Golf Course. The city Department of Design and Construction said work will begin July 14 to improve aged and degraded pedestrian and vehicular bridges at the municipal golf course at 404 Kapahulu Ave., on the perimeter of Waikiki and the Ala Wai. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Annual Independence Day Parade and Extravaganza to light up Kailua-Kona on 4th of July. The much-anticipated annual Independence Day Parade begins at 6 p.m. and will once again wind through the heart of Kailua-Kona, from Kona Gym to Coconut Grove Marketplace. Big Island Now.
Cyrus Johnasen joins Pacific Media Group as the general manager for the Big Island Radio Operations. Johnasen comes to PMG after serving four years for Hawaiʻi County, from 2020 to 2024, first as public information officer and later as chief of staff for Mayor Mitch Roth. Big Island Now.
Maui
Vote On Maui Short-Term Rentals Delayed At Least 3 Weeks. Council members spent most of the day behind closed doors in executive session, but spent the final hour questioning officials about the potential impact of the legislation. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Planning Commission considers allowing hotel in Kīhei tech park. Thirty years ago, the Kīhei Research and Technology Park in South Maui was created as a hub for high-tech companies that could help diversify an island economy reliant on tourism and big agriculture. But now the business park could become home to multiple hotels if property owners get the green light from the county. Maui Now.
Concrete barriers ‘floating’ on eroding Honoapiʻilani Highway spur emergency designation; state moves to prevent cutoff. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has officially designated a section of Honoapiʻilani Highway near Mile Post 14 a traffic emergency zone, citing serious erosion beneath the road that threatens to cut off access to West Maui. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric tests goat grazing as vegetation management option for landowners. As part of its ongoing wildfire safety strategy, Hawaiian Electric completed a successful demonstration on Maui using livestock as another vegetation management option for landowners and communities. Maui Now.
Kauai
All aboard! 100-year-old steam locomotive restored on Kauai ahead of train tours. After years of rest, a 100-year-old steam engine locomotive has been brought back to life. Hawaii News Now.
Morning contraflow adjustments planned today on portions of Kūhiō, Kaumualiʻi highways. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies motorists that adjustments are planned for today (July 3) to the morning contraflow on Kūhiō Highway and Kaumualiʻi Highway heading to Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha. Kauai Now.
