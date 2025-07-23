Army secretary asks governor to fast-track Pohakuloa bombing plans, Trump favorability falls among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, complaints rise about Zuckerberg Kauai development, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Trump’s favorability has fallen among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders since last year, AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll finds. The percentage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders with an unfavorable opinion of Trump rose to 71% in July, from 60% in December, according to a national survey by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Associated Press.
Some keiki might be missing out on food aid. This summer represents the second year the state has participated in a federal program providing preloaded debit cards that parents who don’t earn a lot can use to buy groceries when free meals for their children aren’t available at school. Star-Advertiser.
Trump’s school voucher law raises questions in Hawaii. The country’s first-ever federal tax-credit school voucher program gives states the opportunity to opt in, but that decision is not so straightforward in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Active public school bus routes “on track” to resume this fall. All public school bus routes that have been operating will continue to run this upcoming school year. The Department of Education made the announcement Tuesday, with less than two weeks before the new school year starts. KHON2.
Public Broadcasting In Hawaiʻi Is OK – For Now. Federal funding cuts to public radio and television stations, which threaten the existence of some small broadcasters on the continent, are expected to have a muted immediate impact on Hawaiʻi broadcasters and their listeners, viewers and staffs, despite dealing the stations financial blows. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Bill would restore some media access to HPD radio communications. The Honolulu City Council on Thursday will consider proposed legislation to force the Honolulu Police Department to restore limited access to its radio communications to legitimate news media outlets. Star-Advertiser.
HPD shooting of hotel gunman deemed justified. The two Honolulu police officers who shot and killed Benjamin Moralez on Dec. 9, 2022, at the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites were justified to use deadly force, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Lawmakers urge psychiatrist’s removal from national cemetery over sex abuse allegations. Hawaii’s congressional delegation wants the body of a former Kamehameha Schools psychiatrist removed from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Dr. Robert Browne, an Army veteran, was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of students, but committed suicide in 1991 before charges could be filed. Hawaii News Now.
Nurses union says Queen’s is not staffing as agreed upon in contract. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents nearly 2,000 at Queen’s, said these ratios were part of the new contract both parties agreed upon in January, averting a strike in the final hours. Star-Advertiser.
Enforcement increasing at Sacred Falls State Park on the North Shore of Oʻahu. Despite clearly posted park closure and hazardous conditions signs, people are continuing to ignore the risks and enter Sacred Falls State Park, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reports. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council Postpones Vote On Pōhakuloa Training Area Resolution. The Hawaiʻi County Council is considering a measure urging state officials to request an end to "bombing and desecration activities" at PTA. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
74 Acres Of Hilo Farmland Protected. O.K. Farms, Hawai‘i Land Trust, and Trust for Public Land announced the successful completion of the Pu‘u‘eo Mauka conservation easement. Big Island Video News.
Tree victims identified online. Police have not released the identities of two women whose bodies were found in the rubble of a fallen banyan tree eight days after it toppled in Hilo, but multiple reports on social media and on a GoFundMe page set up to finance their burial identifies them as Tricia J. Almazan and Michelle Comer. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council answers questions on Bill 9 as committee members reconvene for deliberations. A newsletter with information on a proposal to phase out transient vacation rental use in apartment districts is being delivered to homes across Maui County this week, Council Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama announced Tuesday. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi’s Wetlands Are Vanishing. This Failed Plan Offers A Warning. Maui County’s expansive wetland law was expected to pave the way for stronger protections statewide. More than two years and a $250,000 map later, it’s never been enforced. Civil Beat.
Private initiative propels effort to bring new fire station to West Maui. A group of West Maui residents have forged their own “miracle” in securing land for a new fire station in Olawalu, and this time they won’t have to pay for the firetruck. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mark Zuckerberg’s expansive Kauai compound has some worried over iwi kupuna. The growing compound of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg on Kauaʻi has some worried about iwi kupuna. A man whose ancestors are buried there has been fighting for years to protect them. Hawaii News Now.
Emergency response exercise Thursday. The County of Kauai, in partnership with the Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST), will host a full-scale, multi-agency emergency response exercise on Thursday at Nawiliwili Harbor. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Metal recycling drop-off again available at all county solid waste facilities. Metal recycling drop-off is once again available to island residents at all Kauaʻi County solid waste facilities, including transfer stations and Kekaha Landfill. Service resumed July 21. Kauai Now.
Judge denies request to unseal Epstein grand jury records - WASHINGTON >> A federal judge in Florida today denied a request from the Trump administration to release grand jury transcripts from an investigation int...
No comments:
Post a Comment