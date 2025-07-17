Green's approval rating at 63%, former House speaker Saiki named insurance commissioner, Hawaiian Airlines to cut 252 positions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Former House speaker becomes insurance chief. Former state House Speaker Scott Saiki is now Hawaii’s insurance commissioner. The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced Saiki’s appointment Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Case May Not Always Vote With Dems, But His Fundraising Is Going Just Fine. A look at the latest campaign finance filings for Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Airlines cutting 252 noncontract positions. Some of these reductions will take place around Sept. 18, the one-year anniversary of Alaska Air Group’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Planning a cruise to Hawaiʻi? A state climate plan could cut arrivals in half by 2030. The state Department of Transportation’s new climate roadmap would cut cruise ship travel to Hawaiʻi in half by 2030 and restrict it almost entirely by 2040 in an effort to reduce emissions from maritime travel. Hawaii Public Radio.
How Trump's megabill will affect Hawaiʻi's hospitals, doctors and patients. Rough estimates by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii show that in Hawaiʻi, about 10,000 people on Obamacare and about 30,000 on Medicaid could lose their coverage due to the changes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi After-School Programs In Limbo Due To Trump Funding Freeze. The state Department of Education told after-school programs to start the year as normal and is making contingency plans for if millions in frozen education grants are never awarded. Civil Beat.
Oahu
HPD interim chief’s priorities include more officers for Waianae area. Rade Vanic’s first day on the job as interim chief for the Honolulu Police Department included his first meeting with the Honolulu Police Commission to outline his priorities. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police Commission Moves Forward On Search For New Chief. The Honolulu Police Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to turn its search for a new police chief over to a consultant who can help commissioners pick a candidate to best fit the department. Civil Beat.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels returning to Kaneohe Bay Air Show. Marine Corps Base Hawaii is is hosting the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show from August 8 to 10. Hawaii News Now.
Major makeover planned for a popular community hub in Nu’uanu. A major makeover is planned for YMCA Honolulu’s flagship campus in Nu’uanu. On Tuesday, leaders announced a $5 million donation from the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation to get the project started. Hawaii News Now.
Realtors say it’s a buyer’s market even as prices stay stable, inventory jumps. Despite the current economic climate, realtors say the real estate market in Honolulu is stable, but there are some abnormal conditions, making it a prime time for buyers. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Paniolo Struggle To Raise Beef For Hawaiʻi As Drought Shrivels Grass. Big Island ranches stand out for their commitment to grass-fed beef. As climate changes, they are offloading more calves to the mainland. Civil Beat.
Waimea conservation priorities to be discussed in meeting next week. During the meetings, Natural Resources Conservation Service gathers input from a diverse group of stakeholders with agricultural and environmental interests to help guide conservation priorities in local communities for the next year. Big Island Now.
Graduation ceremony held for 8 new adult corrections officers. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Monday welcomed a new class of eight adult corrections officers at a graduation ceremony at the YMCA in Hilo. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
County dispersing Amala Place camp. Maui County officials will be removing approximately 40 unhoused people from Amala Place in Kahului. Maui News.
New program at UH Maui College offers esthetician, nail tech programs at request of high school students. Walk into Laulima Building’s classroom 213 at the University of Hawai’i Maui College and you might think you were in the wrong place. Instead of microscopes and beakers in the lab, there are cuticle pushers, waxing pots and people sitting in comfy chairs soaking their feet. Maui Now.
Kauai
Huli ka lepo for housing. The Rice Street Apartments is a mixed use affordable housing community designed to help meet the islands critical housing needs while contributing to the revitalization of Lihue’s historic town core. The four-story development will include three levels of residential units built over a ground floor commercial and retail space. Garden Island.
Surfrider Kaua‘i removes record-breaking 81 tons of trash from island beaches, coasts in 2024. Surfrider Kaua‘i in 2024 led efforts that resulted in the removal of nearly 163,000 pounds — or 81 tons — of marine debris and trash from Kaua‘i beaches and coastlines. That breaks the previous record set in 2017 by almost 43,000 pounds. Kauai Now.
