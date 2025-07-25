Maui vacation rental phase-out of 6k units advances, Honolulu media fight for police band access, trash piles up on Kauai from worker shortage, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
U.S. Rep. Case looks to improve funding for Indigenous-based tourism. A congressional measure seeks to expand Indigenous-based tourism through grants for Native Hawaiian Organizations, Indian Tribes, Tribal organizations, and Native Alaskans. Hawaii Public Radio.
Survey of bird keepers shows few knew how to prevent bird flu. Hawaii health officials learned from a recent survey that few respondents involved with caring for birds actually know what to do to prevent bird flu. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Restoration of access to HPD radio channels advances. The City Council’s proposed legislation to force the Honolulu Police Department to restore limited access to its radio communications to legitimate news media outlets advanced to a second of three readings Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
KPT tenants sue to smooth relocations during $212M renovation. A group of Kuhio Park Terrace tenants are suing the state and asking a federal judge to halt their relocation by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority unless they have a comparable place to stay during a $212 million renovation of the public housing complex. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
City selects developer to build affordable workforce housing in Waikiki. The City and County of Honolulu has selected a Los Angeles-based company to build a new affordable housing project in Waikiki. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu concrete workers strike at Campbell Industrial Park. More than two dozen union workers at Island Ready-Mix Concrete are now on strike. KITV4.
Suit alleges abuse at Youth Challenge Academy. Six families have filed a lawsuit against the state, the state Department of Defense and the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy alleging their minor sons were subjected to physical violence, sexual assault and gross neglect by staff and fellow cadets of Class 61 in 2024 at the Kalaeloa campus. Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu Jail Killing Shines A Light On Prison Gang Mayhem. Grand jury testimony in a 2023 killing details the power and violence of an organization known as Murder Inc. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Foundation awards $450K to programs supporting Waimea. An award of $450,000 from the Richard Smart Fund has been granted to 24 programs supporting culture, education, health and safety in Waimea. Tribune-Herald.
Nonprofits invited to apply for county Impact Grants. Hawaii County has announced the launch of its fiscal year 2025-2026 Impact Grants program, inviting eligible organizations to apply for competitive funding opportunities that will drive positive change across Hawaii Island communities. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Crucial Insurance Deadline Looms In Two Weeks For Maui Fire Victims. Homeowners and renters with property lost or damaged in the 2023 wildfires risk losing key insurance benefits if they miss Aug. 8 deadline to file claims or request extensions. Civil Beat.
Mayor Bissen to bring Holomua Kākou back to Maui’s rural communities. Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou — talk story gatherings — back to Lanai on July 30 and July 31 as part of his effort to take county government to rural communities in Maui County. Maui News.
New helicopter aids Maui police night and day. Trying to elude Maui police just got a bit more difficult, but those who need to be rescued in Maui County might get help more quickly. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Akakū has day in court; decision could affect future of public access TV on Maui. Facing impending revenue cuts that could threaten public access TV in Maui County, Akakū presented its case Wednesday before Judge Kelsey T. Kawano. Maui News.
Kauai
Trash not getting picked up again islandwide as Solid Waste Division continues to cope with staffing issue. Ongoing staffing issues resulted in yet another day of trash piling up at homes around the island as Kauaʻi County Solid Waste Division announced there would be no rubbish collection — islandwide. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Multiple agencies wrap up exercise Thursday. The County of Kauai, in partnership with the Hawaii National Guard 93 Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, coordinated a full-scale, multi-agency emergency response that closed a portion of Nawiliwili Harbor on Thursday. Garden Island.
Aloha Friday Photo: Pastel sunset from Kona side - Mahalo to Neilani Hoefs for sharing this pretty sunset shot for Aloha Friday Photos. Neilani took this picture from the Kona side of Hawaii’s Big Island ...
