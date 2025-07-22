Task force to investigate permit delays, voter overcount found in 2024 Kauai election, COVID cases rise, $400M housing aid coming to Maui wildfire survivors, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii health officials urge vigilance as COVID cases rise again. The Hawaii Department of Health today reported the statewide test positivity rate — or percentage of all tests that are positive — at 12.4% as of Saturday, up from 10.9% the previous week. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Cuts to SNAP could deepen food insecurity in Hawaii. A new report by the Urban Institute finds that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits failed to cover the cost of a modestly priced meal in 99% of U.S. counties last year — and new federal legislation may widen the gap. Star-Advertiser.
Local food production advocates seek funding source for farmers after USDA cuts. Advocates for food production are looking for alternate funding sources for farmers after the federal government slashed $400 million from the nationwide Regional Food Business Centers program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Drastic changes could be coming to Hawaii's cruise industry. The State Department of Transportation plan reduces 50% of state greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But to reach those goals it recommends cutting in half the number of cruise ships making calls in the islands. With a 75% reduction by the year 2035. KITV4.
Search Begins For New Kamehameha Schools Trustee. Trustees earn up to $186,000. Kamehameha Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its five-member board of trustees that controls the assets of one of the largest charitable trusts in the United States. Applications are due Sept. 1. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Farming Dispute On North Shore Highlights Zoning Challenges. Hawaiʻi needs more locally grown food, but plans for a vertical farm and aquaculture operation near Sunset Beach Park violate zoning rules and threaten the community character, critics say. Civil Beat.
Allegations of unsafe staffing triggers an ultimatum for Hawaii’s largest hospital. The Hawaii Nurses Association (HNA) says Queens Medical Center has not enforced nurse to patient ratios outlined in HNA’s new contract which was ratified in January. Hawaii News Now.
From supplies to haircuts, nonprofit helps families get back-to-school ready in Ewa Beach. The nonprofit Child & Family Service is welcoming families to its Ewa Beach office at 91-1841 Ft. Weaver Rd. this Saturday, July 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. Students in grades 6-12 can receive school supplies, including Sprayground backbacks (while supplies last), as well as physical exams by Physical Solutions and haircuts by Superior Blendz Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Falls of Clyde’s voyage has come to an end. A chapter in Hawaii’s maritime history is coming to a close. Shipwright LLC have started removing the 146-year-old Falls of Clyde. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
2 women found dead under Hilo banyan prompts scrutiny of other trees. Mayor Kimo Alameda said he has started surveying banyan trees across Hawaiʻi Island. He said the trees can act as hiding places, so some people live in them. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Lawsuit Alleges Mentally Disabled Inmate Was Preyed Upon. Drake Terlep was reportedly afraid to leave his cell in the Hilo jail, and finally killed himself. Civil Beat.
Maui
Wildfire survivors can tap into nearly $400M in aid. Maui County plans to begin accepting applications on Aug. 11 from low- and moderate-income households to replace housing lost in the disaster, which county officials say destroyed about 5,500 residences including rental apartments. Star-Advertiser.
County completes Amala Place cleanup with 16 cars towed, 13 tons of trash removed. A two-day dispersal of more than 40 homeless people and the subsequent cleanup of Amala Place was completed Saturday morning with 16 vehicles towed and 13 tons of trash removed, according to Maui County officials. Maui News.
New fire station coming to Olowalu. The West Maui Improvement Foundation announced that the Olowalu fire station project has raised enough money to be built. KHON2.
Mayor Bissen announces return of Maui County Fair with rides Oct. 2-5. The 98th Maui County Fair is now being supported by the County of Maui and will be held at War Memorial Special Events Complex. The fair did not continue after 2019 due to financial and other challenges. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
Investigation Finds Vote Discrepancies In 2024 Kauaʻi Election. A state Elections Commission subcommittee found evidence that the state counted hundreds more ballots than were cast on Kauaʻi. Civil Beat.
Brown water advisory issued for two bays on Kaua‘i. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Department of Health, the advisories are for Wailua Bay and Hanalei Bay, which is 26 miles north. Kauai Now.
