Climate Commission prepares for sea level rise update, gun permit applications drop, Honolulu mulls new property tax exemptions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi’s Highest Paid Union Leaders. Working in organized labor can be lucrative — for some. Some of the leaders of Hawaiʻi’s most powerful unions are bringing in hefty paychecks, according to the latest filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and the IRS. Civil Beat.
Applications for gun permits down statewide in 2024. More than 16,000 applications for gun permits were issued in Hawaii last year, the state Department of the Attorney General said in its firearm registration report released Wednesday. The total number of registered firearms in Hawaii was 44,624 in 2024, a 13.9% decrease from the 51,807 officially registered in 2023. Star-Advertiser.
Working group set to meet to discuss bringing nuclear energy to Hawaii. Nuclear power is long known for its destructive power and potential health risks. But it’s also a source of energy. And there is a working group set to meet later this year to discuss bringing it to Hawaii. KHON2.
Hawaiian Airlines sees first profit since COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Air Group’s second quarter earning beat expectations due to lower fuel prices, better costs and revenue, and new opportunities from its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, whose adjusted pretax margin hit profitability for the first time since 2019. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu considers expanding residential property tax exemptions. The Honolulu City Council is considering several measures that would decrease property taxes for seniors, landlords, and homeowners who live on their property. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed Ala Wai Watershed District raises concerns. A local nonprofit’s unofficial draft bill requesting that the Honolulu City Council establish an Ala Wai Watershed Special Improvement District to advance investments in nature-based solutions to protect the watershed has drawn skepticism over how the new entity could affect area residents. Star-Advertiser.
Sea Turtle Nests Threatened On North Shore By Lights, Bonfires, Joyrides. Illegal activities and failure to enforce laws are threatening honu nests at Ke Iki Beach on Oʻahu. Civil Beat.
Noise detectors targeting loud vehicles to be installed across Oahu. Police are finally getting new tools to crackdown on loud mufflers and sound systems on Oahu’s roads. Next month, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin installing noise detectors. Hawaii News Now.
Alarming increase in Honolulu police shootings. Former HPD deputy chief John McCarthy said more guns, stronger drugs and social and economic factors are all contributing to the violence. KITV4.
Traffic, speeding top resident concerns at Kaimuki town hall. Kaimuki is a densely populated neighborhood with narrow roadways and houses packed closely together -- along with a lot of cars. And for a lot of residents, that’s a recipe for disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Parking restrictions coming as Parks permit office moves to new home. Starting Monday, July 28, some public parking surrounding Sheridan Community Park near Ala Moana will no longer be open to the public. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit alleges sex assault, climate of fear at Youth Challenge Academy. A federal lawsuit is making stunning allegations about sexual assault and a cover-up at a state-run Youth Challenge Academy in Kalaeloa. Hawaii News Now.
Chinatown Arch project receives final permits to move forward. Hawaiʻi businessman Eddie Flores Jr. provided the seed money to get the arch planning and design underway. He is now launching a fundraising effort to see the Kekaulike Mall project through. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Bill banning feeding of feral animals on Hawai‘i County property passes first reading. A bill that would ban the feeding of feral or stray animals such as cats or pigs on Hawaii County property passed its first reading Wednesday by the County Council, despite opposition by a large majority of in-person testifiers. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County officials defend vacation rental conversion bill. Maui County Council members on Wednesday displayed a mix of support and unease for a bill to prohibit short-term vacation rental use in about 6,100 Valley Isle condominiums in an effort to provide housing for residents nearly two years after wildfires destroyed about 5,500 homes. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
East Maui residents want more transparency with ag giant’s water usage. Just how much water is enough is a question a local advocacy group is raising concerning the practices of Mahi Pono, an agricultural giant on Maui. Maui News.
Here's how community groups are reimagining Lahaina's energy future. The Lahaina Energy Partnership's energy plan is entering its second phase of development. The group formed in response to the August 2023 wildfires to ensure that the Lahaina community played a central role in determining their town’s energy future. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui County now making Lahaina historic guidelines clearer and enforceable after agreement with state. Government officials started enforcing historic district guidelines following an agreement in April between Maui County and the State Historic Preservation Division. Maui Now.
Kauai
Staffing issues continue to cause residential trash collection delays. Kauaʻi County Solid Waste Division says staffing issues have again resulted in no residential trash collection in several Garden Isle communities Wednesday in the areas of Kekaha, Waimea, Hanapēpē and ʻEleʻele. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Historic Koloa Plantation Days parade, and park celebration Saturday. The park celebration at the Anne Knudsen Park opens at 2 p.m., and runs through 8 p.m. with more than 70 craft vendors, a silent auction, food stations, keiki activities, and entertainment highlighted by Henry Kapono. Garden Island.
HFD airlifts lost hiker from Laie trail - A male hiker was airlifted from the Laie Falls Trail on Wednesday afternoon after falling while following a stream and becoming disoriented, according to...
No comments:
Post a Comment