Green limits Hawaii National Guard in immigrant actions, Hurricane Iona, Tropical Storm Keith pose no threat to Hawaii, Honolulu lawsuit against fossil fuel companies heads to court today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Governor steps into national leadership roles, expanding Hawai‘i’s voice on key issues. Gov. Josh Green has been elected to the Executive Committee of the National Governors Association (NGA) and named vice chair of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA). Maui Now.
Iona now a major hurricane, Tropical Storm Keli remains steady; no threats to Hawaii. Iona has quickly intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane as it continues on a track keeping it well south of Hawaii. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Keli is maintaining is intensity as a weak tropical storm to the southeast of the state. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
The Human Rights Defense Center is suing the Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for censorship. The center says the department has not allowed its educational publications, books and informational brochures to be delivered to inmates. Hawaii Public Radio.
Will Political Uncertainty Force Hawaiʻi’s Native Birds ‘Into Oblivion’? Ever since the federal budget ax came for wetland and forest protection jobs earlier this year, nonprofits and private groups have been trying to fill the gap in hopes that the government would soon see the error in its ways. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Parents Are Giving Schools A Better Grade. Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic started, schools are seeing fewer students who feel unsafe on campus and an increase in the percentage of parents who are satisfied with their children’s school and feel engaged in Hawaiʻi’s public education system. Civil Beat.
Law enforcement officials rally ranchers, farmers to help curb crime on agricultural land. On Monday, the Department of Law Enforcement held a meeting with dozens of farmers and ranchers, encouraging them to help carry out the newly-signed Act 235. The department’s new unit is starting off as a pilot program of about 8 officers, with half of them on Oahu and the other half on Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu’s lawsuit against fossil fuel companies leads climate change legal fight. Honolulu is not alone in its effort to sue fossil fuel companies to hold them accountable for climate change harms, but the city’s lawsuit is further along than similar litigation across the country. A hearing on Tuesday will indicate how these fights play out in court. Associated Press.
HPD Is Sending Its Newest Cops To West Oʻahu. Will The Unusual Move Help? The influx of new officers to the Westside is meant to improve response times, but the interim police chief has declined to say how long it currently takes police to respond to calls. Civil Beat.
Haleiwa expansion project progresses. A proposed Haleiwa housing and commercial development continued to spark opposition over the potential loss of agricultural land, increased traffic congestion and the high cost of living even as a Honolulu City Council measure advanced Monday. Star-Advertiser.
North School Street properties eyed for city use. The city agency tasked with helping at-risk families and individuals in need of low-income housing, job training, or battling homelessness, also plans to grow beyond its existing Iwilei area offices. Star-Advertiser.
State deputy sheriff sues the State of Hawaii. State Deputy Sheriff Martin Horton has sued the state for allegedly experiencing discrimination and whistleblower retaliation within the Department of Law Enforcement. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Proposed preschool next to ‘Imiloa clears another hurdle. A recently released final environmental assessment for a proposed Hilo preschool for up to 80 children near the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center helped guide a finalized design and an updated construction schedule for the project. Tribune-Herald.
The last of three inmates to escape Hale Nani has been returned to custody after seven months. Inmate Clyde T. T. Loa is the last of three inmates who left the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center’s Hale Nani Facility without permission in December 2024 to be returned to custody. Big Island Now.
Free workshop provides options for financial, technical support to West Hawaiʻi farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is hosting a resource workshop Friday to bring one-on-one, personalized advice and other assistance directly to producers to help them reach their goals through voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs. Big Island Now.
Maui
Ag tourism gets a boost as an accessory use in Maui County agricultural districts, except on Molokaʻi. Maui County Council members unanimously gave final approval Friday to a bill establishing agricultural tourism as permitted accessory use in agricultural districts, except on Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Mainland company plans to start ghost tours in Lahaina, where more than 100 died in wildfires. Two years after the Maui fires killed more than a hundred people in one of the deadliest wildfires in US history, a mainland tour company is getting ready to start a Lahaina ghost tour, marketing it in the city's most haunted and historic locations. KITV4.
Maui Strong awards $7.5M to help struggling families rebuild from wildfires. The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, through its Maui Strong Fund, has been awarded $7.5 million to help families on Maui begin rebuilding homes that were lost to the August 2023 wildfires. Maui News.
Kauai
Navy Hopes Native Hawaiian Outreach Will Help Keep Kauaʻi Missile Base Land. Seeking to avoid pitfalls that have stalled other military negotiations, the U.S. Navy is reaching out to Native Hawaiians and promising to assess cultural impacts in its bid to retain use of land on Kauaʻi needed to support operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. Civil Beat.
Kīlauea community to look at site layouts in next town expansion project meeting. The community is collaborating with the Kauaʻi County Housing Agency to develop a master plan for the Kīlauea Town Expansion. Kauai Now.
Kauaians celebrate impacts of new laws. The Kauai contingent of legislators and a group of community advocates met with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on Friday to celebrate recent legislation that protects natural resources, improves public land access, and supports community initiatives. Garden Island.
