Federal farm grants, Mauna Loa Observatory face federal budget axe, Air Force surges in huge Pacific exercise, new law removes development obstacle, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

U.S. Air Force surges forces into Pacific in massive exercise. Hundreds of planes and thousands of service members are flying across the Pacific as part of the largest air fighting exercise in the region’s recent history. About 400 aircraft, 12,000 airmen and 700 Space Force guardians are participating in the exercise from 50 locations across the Pacific and Indian Oceans as the Pentagon tests its ability to surge forces into the region in the event of a major crisis or conflict. Star-Advertiser.
Newly Signed Bill Imperils Historic Places and Burial Sites, Critics Say. Preservationists decry Gov. Josh Green’s late decision to approve a measure to remove an obstacle to development. Civil Beat.
Protecting Coral Habitat May Prove Vital As Ocean Becomes More Acidic. A paper published Monday in the Journal of Geophysical Research found the oceans around Hawai’i will become significantly more acidic throughout the 21st century, based on climate modeling. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu couple accused of fraud in fire victims scam. An Oahu couple is facing federal criminal charges after allegedly lying about being victims of the Aug. 8, 2023, West Maui wildfires and the January Los Angeles fires — allegedly stealing more than $110,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Huge petroglyphs covered for years unearthed again at Pokai Bay. The kiʻi pōhaku in the shoreline sandstone front cabin 11 at the Pililaʻau Army Recreation Center. The biggest one is more than 3 feet tall. Hawaii News Now.
Applications open for media training program by Hawaii News Now, Kamehameha Schools. Hawaii News Now and Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu are partnering on a special, hands-on training program for emerging media-makers who are rooted in Hawai‘i. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Trump’s budget would kill Mauna Loa Observatory after seven decades. The observatory is part of a global network of stations that monitor the atmosphere. The research performed at these labs lets scientists assess changes over the long term, figure out what caused the changes and make better predictions for extreme events like heat waves, droughts and floods. New York Times.
Water quality issues remain for Kona aquaculture companies. State officials will meet next week with some tenants of the Hawaiʻi Ocean Science and Technology Park in Kona to discuss lingering problems with water quality amid a pending lawsuit against the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Over 31 billion gallons of magma have flowed during Kīlauea's episodic eruption. Lava fountaining could soon be returning to the Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said pressure is once again building up inside the Halemauʻmaʻu crater. The on-again, off-again eruption at Kīlauea has shot lava up to 1,250 feet just about every week for the past seven months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona Skatepark more than doubles in size. The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation joined community partners Wednesday for the opening of a significant addition to the skatepark. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Taming the ‘Kraken’: Father, son rowing across the Pacific to Hilo. An Atlanta man and his 18-year-old son are on Day 45 of rowing 2,400-plus nautical miles from San Francisco Bay to Hilo to raise awareness about and funds for veterans’ mental health. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Emotions run high as officials clear massive Maui homeless encampment. Maui County started clearing a homeless encampment of about 50 people in Kahului on Thursday. Officials said 23 people went into shelters from the effort. Meanwhile, others moved to other encampments, or down the road and said they were coming right back. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Bissen leads delegation to United Nations. A delegation led by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen visited New York to submit the state of Hawai‘i’s third Voluntary Local Review to the United Nations. Maui Now.
North Shore Greenway near Kahului Airport reopened. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies the public of the re-opening of the North Shore Greenway bike and pedestrian path adjacent to Kahului Airport. Maui Now.
Rising ground beef prices impact ranchers, retailers and burger lovers. The cost of ground beef in the U.S. reached $5.98 per pound in May, the highest it’s been since the Department of Labor started tracking beef prices in the 1980s, according to the Federal Reserve. That’s about $3 less than the average price of ground beef on Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi council seeks to shore up restrictions on beachfront home improvements. The Kauaʻi County Council is moving along Bill 2969 primarily to address a county-level exemption for beachfront properties that has allowed owners to make repairs to their homes without adhering to setback rules, which seek to keep them a certain distance from the shoreline. Hawaii Public Radio.
Filipino teachers arrive in time for school. For the third year, members of the Department of Education, the Kauai Filipino Chamber of Commerce, the Kauai Philippine Cultural Center, and the Kauai Filipino Community Council welcomed about 20 new teachers from the Philippines on Tuesday. Garden Island.
Bomb squad called to Wailua Golf Course after suspicious device found in parking lot. According to police officials, the bomb squad was dispatched to the scene to investigate. They quickly secured the area with yellow tape, and it was later determined that the object did not contain any explosive material. Kauai Now.
