'Mild' recession forecast, 50 arrested in ICE raids, Red Hill victims awarded damages, state seizes Kona fishing vessel, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

50 arrested in ICE raids on 3 islands. Federal agents arrested 50 people this week on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island for violating immigration laws due to convictions for crimes including murder, domestic violence and drug possession. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Readies Weather Stations Against Trump Assault On Climate Research. The federal government will no longer track the nation’s costliest natural disasters. A local solution can fill some of the need here — if its funding holds out. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Commentary: Neighbor Islands Need More State Support On The Job Front. The Legislature funded minor workforce development initiatives but did not invest much in diversifying the local economy. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Damages are awarded in first Red Hill lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi ordered the government to pay $682,258 to the plaintiffs to compensate them for damages and, in the case of some clients, for future medical care related to exposure to jet fuel that tainted the Navy’s Oahu water system, which serves 93,000 people, including military families and civilians living in former military areas. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Windward Oahu residents raise landfill concerns at mayor’s town hall. The location of a new landfill were among the big concerns at Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s latest town hall meeting Thursday night. Windward residents expressed fears that their area may once again be under consideration. Hawaii News Now.
DBEDT to lead restoration efforts of Waikīkī's dwindling shoreline. The long-term response to the Waikīkī Beach erosion is being put at the doorstep of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Hawaii Public Radio.
Coastal geologist talks solutions for beach erosion and deteriorated walkways in Waikīkī. Dolan Eversole is with the University of Hawaiʻi's Sea Grant Program and has been tapped by the Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement District Association. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers want an online database that shows water availability. The Hawaiʻi County Council advanced Resolution 137-25 on Tuesday that called on the county Department of Water Supply to create an online system that shows the amount of available water islandwide. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pre-K Facility Planned Next To ‘Imiloa In Hilo, Draft EA Published. The State of Hawai‘i School Facilities Authority will fund the construction of the facility under the "Ready Keiki" program. Big Island Video News.
DLNR seizes fishing vessel in Kailua-Kona. State officers seized a fishing vessel and cited a 52-year-old man in Kailua-Kona Wednesday morning after receiving multiple complaints about longline fishing in the Hawaii State Territorial Sea that comprises about 3,069 square miles of water. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Union Fears Maui ICE Raid Will Scare Away Foreign Teachers. Hawaiʻi has been recruiting teachers from the Philippines for several years to address the state’s ongoing teacher shortage. Civil Beat.
Maui teacher describes trauma brought on by ICE raid. A group of teachers from the Philippines and a teacher who is a U.S. citizen were rousted from their beds early Tuesday morning along with their families at their Kahului residence by armed Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents serving a search warrant. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Aloha House increases program capacity with dormitory groundbreaking. The dormitory will add an additional 12 beds to the current 48 beds on campus, increasing program capacity by 25%. Maui Now.
Kauai
Water conservation request continues for some North Shore areas until further notice. A water conservation request originally issued now 5 weeks ago — at the beginning of April — remains in effect until further notice for Kauaʻi County Department of Water customers in two North Shore communities. Kauai Now.
