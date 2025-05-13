Budget will be priority in summer special session, Maui mulls private swimming pool moratorium, crime boss Miske's 9-year-old granddaughter in line for part of $25M fortune, federal trial begins in $11M affordable housing scam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Legislation could help farms provide more fresh produce for school meals. House Bill 1293 seeks to exempt state Department of Education purchases of local edible produce and packaged food products of less than $250,000 from the electronic procurement system requirement. Star-Advertiser.
'The show must go on': Local arts and cultural programs work to stay afloat amid losing grant money. Several culture and arts organizations in Hawai‘i received a letter from the National Endowment for the Arts stating that their grants have been canceled. Hawaii Public Radio.
It was crunch time again at the Legislature. It’s not unusual for lawmakers to be dashing about, sometimes hectically, on this key procedural deadline under which members of conference committees are tasked with resolving differences on many bills where a pending draft is not satisfactory to leaders in the House or Senate or both. Star-Advertiser.
Police, state support legislation to monitor parts for ghost guns. Honolulu police and state law enforcement officials are hoping a proposed piece of federal legislation will help stop the proliferation of untraceable, homemade firearms in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
EPA orders closure of 5 illegal cesspools on Kauai, Big Isle. More than $231,000 in fines were issued to the property owners, including the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Haili Moe Inc. and Hale Nanea, citing violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Can Fine Airbnb, Vrbo for Illegal Vacation Rentals. It Never Has. Like other tourist destinations, Honolulu passed a law to hold booking platforms accountable for illegal listings. But the city hasn’t cited any company, even as illegal rentals flourish. Civil Beat.
Mike Miske’s 9-year-old granddaughter part of legal battle over his fortune. Crime boss Mike Miske’s 9-year old granddaughter could get a portion of his assets, valued at over $25 million. The federal government filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in an effort to take his assets: homes, luxury vehicles, cash, artwork and boats. Hawaii News Now.
DPP combats coconut rhinoceros beetles in urban Honolulu. Damage linked to the palm tree-killing coconut rhinoceros beetle has become more obvious in urban Honolulu, according to city officials. Star-Advertiser.
Health department cites Par Hawaii Refining for hazardous waste violations. The Hawaii Department of Health issued a notice of violation and order against Par Hawaii Refining for violating the state’s hazardous waste management laws. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Federal trial begins for men accused of housing credits scam. A federal trial is set to start today for two Hilo attorneys -- attorneys Paul Sulla Jr., 78, and Gary Zamber, 55 — along with 64-year-old businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti -- accused of receiving Hawaii County affordable housing credits and land conveyances worth at least $10.98 million, with no intention of developing affordable housing. Tribune-Herald.
Fraud expert aims to educate community in Pāhoa this Thursday. AARP elder fraud expert Paul Greenwood, a former deputy district attorney, will be hosting a free “Fight Fraud Together” presentation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility on Thursday. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County mayor unveils program to help Lahaina rebuild. The Deferred Payment Loan Program, announced Monday, is designed to help middle-income, gap-group families who may not qualify for federal disaster recovery funds but continue to face significant financial barriers to reconstruction. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui Looks Elsewhere To Fund Fire Prevention Projects After Trump Cuts. Wildfire is the biggest threat facing Maui, according to the county’s draft Hazard Mitigation Plan but FEMA cuts could require a pivot to other funding sources. Civil Beat.
Maui County Council to consider moratorium on private swim pools in West Maui. According to Maui County Council, supplying water to support stable housing for West Maui residents is an urgent priority and a private swimming pool is an amenity that requires a large quantity of potable water without serving any essential housing needs. Maui News.
Kauai
Planning Department reminds the public of upcoming events. The Planning Department reminds and invites the public to attend two upcoming events, at which they may share their input regarding the Kauai Climate Action and Action Plan and the East Kauai Community Plan. Garden Island.
