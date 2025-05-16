Army's last remaining live-fire training in jeopardy at Pohakuloa, 1-4 hurricanes predicted this season, Honolulu to allow private sponsorship of public facilities, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Gov. Green on balancing national security and the environment in military land leases. The Army says Pōhakuloa is the only remaining place where it conducts live-fire training for its troops and for the state’s first responders. But the community has resisted, with some arguing the leases should not be renewed. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii troops forge alliances in Philippines. The 40th iteration of the Exercise Balikatan — Tagalog for “shoulder to shoulder” — brought in service members from the U.S. as well as troops from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Canada. Among them were troops from Hawaii-based units. Star-Advertiser.
Forecasters predict 1 to 4 hurricanes this season. With hurricane season beginning June 1, Hawaii officials are urging residents to prepare now as forecasters predict near- to below- normal tropical cyclone activity in the Central Pacific this year. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
See Which Hawaiʻi Agencies Have Been Hit Hardest By Trump Funding Cuts. The total amount of confirmed federal funding cuts to Hawaiʻi state and county programs as of Thursday stands at nearly $95 million, according to figures compiled by Civil Beat. The full extent of the cuts won’t be clear for several more weeks or longer as official termination letters must be issued and legal challenges resolved. Civil Beat.
For the first time in seven years, tuition is increasing across the University of Hawaii system beginning this fall. The 2% increase was approved by the UH Board of Regents in 2023 as part of a four-year tuition schedule. KHON2.
UH risks losing $78 million in federal research funds due to cuts. In a report to the Board of Regents on Thursday, UH President Wendy Hensel said the university expects to lose more than $78 million in federal research funding due to recent grant cancellations and suspensions. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Electricity Shut-Offs Are Nearly Triple Pre-Pandemic Levels. Expiring post-Covid payment plans, state’s cost of living blamed for spike in residential disconnections. Civil Beat.
Tourism agency brings back passenger counts after data blip. The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism has restored passenger counts from international and domestic travelers, correcting at least part of the blip in data caused by the pilot program for a digitized agriculture disclosure form. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Council OKs sponsorship of public facilities. Legislation to allow private sponsorship of city parks and other public facilities in order to garner more revenue for the city was unanimously adopted Wednesday by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council approves property tax-fueled fund for climate projects. The measure would deposit 1.5% of property tax revenue into a fund dedicated to climate resiliency. That’s about $8.6 million a year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Navy to remove USS Arizona mooring platforms after 80 years. The U.S. Navy will be placing buoys and anchors in Pearl Harbor waters next week to prepare for the removal of decades-old mooring platforms on the USS Arizona. Hawaii News Now.
Manoa Falls Trail closed due to fallen tree limb, bamboo. Manoa Falls Trail was closed Thursday after a large tree limb fell, bringing down a large swath of bamboo with it. Three people sustained minor injuries. Hawaii News Now.
HPD seizes cash, gambling machines in Kalihi. When police raided the operation and how many devices and cash was confiscated during the operation was not immediately made public. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kona property housing migrants under investigation for code violations. A Kona property where dozens of migrants were reportedly living in poor conditions is now under scrutiny by Hawaii County building enforcement officials. KHON2.
Admission fees back on the table for Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens. Admission fees at Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens are back on the table as Hawaiʻi County is moving forward with revised proposed rule changes for the Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County taxpayers encouraged to weigh in on budget proposal. Despite a whopping $1.5 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2026, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen proposed tax cuts for owner-occupied homes. Hawaii News Now.
Arts program for Maui fire survivors loses White House funding. The Archive for Health, Arts, and Spirit has been able to provide an arts for healing program to residents with a $100,000 grant from the White House Initiative on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders. Hawaii Public Radio.
Property owner troubled by ICE raid that turned up ‘nothing’. The property owner is criticizing the manner in which armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents rousted her and her family, along with other occupants including Philippine teachers with visas, at a multi-family dwelling in Kahului. Maui News.
DOH issues red placard to Maui L&L on Dairy Road for a cockroach infestation. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately closed a Maui location of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue owned and operated by Maui L & L Food Inc. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i councilman announces run for mayor. Bernard Carvalho Jr. announced his candidacy on Wednesday at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall in Līhu‘e. While he currently serves as a council member, Carvalho previously served as mayor from 2000-2018. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Bus launches new tap-and-ride system. The Kaua‘i Bus has a new account-based ticketing system powered by Masabi’s Justride open platform. Kauai Now.
Dorcey and Smith are ‘Outstanding’. Ten Kauai older adults who were nominated by the public were honored and recognized for their service. Garden Island.
Hu Honua Bioenergy -- Federal Round No. 3 - Posted on May 16, 2025, by Henry Curtis Hu Honua Bioenergy was founded in April 2008 with the purpose of clear cutting and burning Hawaii Island forests...
