Fraud alleged in homeless village construction, Honolulu and HGEA finalize $41M Covid hazard pay settlement, teachers learn their rights vs ICE, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Advocates explain rights regarding ICE agents. Advocates and educators gathered virtually Tuesday evening to share critical guidance with Hawaii families and public school staff on how to respond if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents show up at school. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Criminals Mailing Illegal Fireworks To Hawaiʻi Mostly Get Away With It. People are sending undeclared explosives via U.S.P.S. on a regular basis. Few face arrest or prosecution. Civil Beat.
Hawaii high school surfing still a tough wave to catch. Lawmakers passed House Bill 133, which has the backing of Gov. Josh Green and would appropriate $685,870 in each of the next two fiscal years to help cover expenses for public high schools in regional athletic leagues that include surfing as an interscholastic sport, which is something that currently exists only on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Bomb threat delays Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu. A Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego bound for Honolulu Tuesday morning was stopped shortly before takeoff after a passenger allegedly threatened to bomb the aircraft. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Sweet potato to become part of the regular menu in Hawai‘i’s public schools. Approximately 372 pounds of local Okinawan sweet potatoes were distributed to 91 participating schools. The effort is part of the Hawai‘i Department of Education’s farm-to-school initiative, which aims to enhance food sustainability in Hawai‘i and aligns with the goals of Act 175 to improve student health while supporting local farmers. Big Island Now.
Oahu
HGEA finalizes $41 million hazard pay settlement. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has finalized a multimillion-dollar settlement with the Hawaii Government Employees Association involving dangerous COVID-19-era work. Star-Advertiser.
Army official discusses proposed return of state land on Oʻahu. A week after a brutal seven-hour public hearing before the state Land Board over the military's land lease at Pōhakuloa on the Big Island, the U.S. Army released a report signaling it was considering drastically pulling back on its footprint on Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Judge Rules Miske’s Mother Can’t Represent Granddaughter’s Interests. The mother of convicted racketeering boss Mike Miske, who died last year, had been seeking guardianship of his granddaughter. Civil Beat.
Waikiki will step up safety efforts this summer. There will be new enhanced patrols starting up and a plan to tap into hundreds of private cameras overlooking public areas. KITV4.
Fire prevention pilot program in Oʻahu neighborhood park turns to lamb-scaping. The 3.5-acre Laukahi Slopes Mini Park in the middle of a Waiʻalae Iki neighborhood on Oʻahu is hilly and overgrown with trees, bushes and grass — a fire risk. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Thousands on the Big Island could face cuts in SNAP benefits. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps 21,472 Hawaii Island households by providing an average of $365 in monthly federal support for food, according to state DHS statistics from mid-May. Tribune-Herald.
Hokule‘a, Hikianalia head to Hilo. The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia voyaging canoes are expected to arrive in Hilo this afternoon, and celebrations honoring their trans-Pacific journey will be happening this weekend. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Federal lawsuit details graphic sexual harassment allegations against Pāʻia Inn owner. A federal lawsuit alleges that Pāʻia Inn owner Michael Baskin used drugs to try to engage in sexual acts with female employees, some teenagers, while in his hotel room, and the young women were “unable to consent” because “they were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.” Maui Now.
Maui woman breaks silence on her disappearance. Hannah Kobayashi, a Hawaii woman who Disappeared rom Los Angeles International Airport in November, kicking off an international search before resurfacing in Mexico a month later, spoke out on social media this week about her “loss, pain and suffering.” New York Times.
Kauai
Graduation time: Public high school graduations this Friday. Friday marks a milestone for nearly 700 seniors in the three public high schools on Kauai as the students and their support group of family, relatives and friends celebrate graduation. Garden Island.
Full closure scheduled on Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road later this month. A full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) is scheduled for later this month to install new striping and paving markers on the newly paved road, according to Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Kauai Now.
