Hawaii trails up for review, Army proposes downsizing Oahu training grounds, Trump cuts threaten broadband access, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii hopes to restore ‘racist’ broadband access grant canceled by president. Hawaii’s lieutenant governor is scrambling to find money to replace a broadband access grant that President Donald Trump terminated — a grant he called “racist” and a “woke giveaway.” Hawaii News Now.
In Hawaiʻi, Drowning Leading Cause Of Death For Tourists, Children Under 15. The Department of Health says data shows Hawaiʻi’s resident drowning rate is the second highest in the nation, and most drowned in swimming pools. Big Island Video News.
Bill To Guard Against Imitation Hawaiian Tea Could End Up Hurting Industry. Māmaki producers say they support efforts to protect Hawaiʻi-grown products but fear this bill could put companies out of business. Civil Beat.
Movies And TV Shows Left Hawaiʻi. The Workers Followed. With the loss of productions came a decline in film jobs and spending in the state. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Loyal travelers with Hawaiian Airlines are being told not to worry as their HawaiianMiles are safe. The program will eventually be phased out because of the merger with Alaska Airlines. KHON2.
Oahu
Army Proposes Downsizing Its Training Grounds On Oʻahu. Those include parts of the Kahuku Training Area that aren’t used for ground maneuvers as well as all 4,390 acres in the Kawailoa-Poamoho Training Area that for the last decade have almost exclusively been used for aviation training, according to the Army’s final environmental impact statement posted online Thursday night. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
City Council approves $40K Liquor Commission settlement. Litigation involving the Honolulu Liquor Commission and one of its former investigators who claimed discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment based on his sexual orientation while working for the agency has advanced toward a settlement. Star-Advertiser.
EMS director says ‘ambulances are safe’ after recent fire sparks concerns. Investigators with the Honolulu Fire Department are looking into what sparked an ambulance fire over the weekend. Hawaii News Now.
Gondola development project proposed for North Shore. Mt. Kaala is the tallest peak on Oahu, and the owner of Adventure Group in Canada owns 2,300 acres in Waialua and plans to develop it. KHON2.
West Loch Disaster remembrance planned. The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will host a remembrance ceremony Wednesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl honoring the anniversary of the deadly 1944 West Loch Disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Waikīkī restaurant worries tariff on Japan will affect Wagyu beef prices. Jack Sinanaj, the owner of Empire Steak House Hawaii in Waikīkī, is concerned about a 24% tariff on A-5 Wagyu beef from Japan — a small but real way the Trump administration's tariffs could impact local businesses. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Punaluu Village project thwarted. Black Sand Beach LLC had plans to develop Punalu‘u Village on 147 acres inland of Punaluu Bay in Kaʻu, where endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles nest. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County not accepting permit applications May 23-25 due to system update. The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works will update its Electronic Process Information System for permit applications on May 23 to improve the site’s performance and change the service fees. Big Island Now.
Maui
Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit launches to protect Kāʻanapali’s shoreline. The Pilikahakai Foundation, a nonprofit rooted in Native Hawaiian values and dedicated to preserving Kāʻanapali Beach, hosted its inaugural Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit over the weekend, aimed at advancing sustainable land care practices that protect West Maui’s coastline. Maui Now.
Planned Parenthood to offer vasectomy services on Maui. Planned Parenthood expects to start offering vasectomy services at its Honolulu and Kahului Health Centers with procedures beginning June 12 and 13. Maui News.
National award recognizes Molokaʻi's efforts to improve the health of its land and people. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Health Prize celebrates communities across the U.S. that highlight locally-led solutions to healthier futures. Molokaʻi was one of nine communities awarded this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Petroleum company on Kaua‘i cited for hazardous waste violations. The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a Notice of Violation and Order against IES Downstream, a limited liability company, for violating the state’s hazardous waste management laws at its ‘Ele‘ele storage terminal on Kaua‘i. Kauai Now.
SurfRider Foundation Kaua‘i releases monthly water quality tests for beaches, streams. Water quality in several Kaua‘i streams had overwhelming levels of bacteria recorded during the SurfRider Foundation’s monthly testing in May. Kauai Now.
