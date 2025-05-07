Yamashita ousted as Finance Committee chair, April shipping down 30%, Trump lawsuits pile up, hundreds of Kauai workers owed back pay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Native history exempt from DEI, CRT restrictions. The U.S. Department of Education said Native Hawaiian, American Indian and Alaska Native history will not be categorized as “diversity, equity and inclusion” or “critical race theory” under the federal government’s new directive for the nation’s schools. Star-Advertiser.
Matson cargo business from China is broadsided by Trump trade tariffs. The U.S.-led trade war with China has delivered a hard initial blow to one of Hawaii’s largest companies, ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. On Monday, Matson said its container volume sank about 30% in April from a year earlier. Star-Advertiser.
Businesses in Hawaii pessimistic about tariffs and economy. Some 37% of Hawaii businesses said tariffs make them “very concerned,” while another 40% are “somewhat concerned,” adding up to a whopping 77% of businesses feeling tariff anxiety, according to a new survey by ProService Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Bills to increase food security go to governor. With statistics showing the state of Hawaii imports about 90% of the food its residents consume, a pair of bills with the goal of improving food security has made it through the Legislature and to Gov. Josh Green. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Fireworks Reforms Put Enforcement Onus On Police. For years, law enforcement agencies said the law held them back from effective fireworks prosecutions. A reform measure awaiting the governor’s OK counts on them to step up. Civil Beat.
Trump Lawsuits: Tracking Hawaiʻi’s Legal Actions Against The White House. A new database will track Hawaiʻi lawsuits against executive orders and other actions taken by the second Trump administration. Civil Beat.
20 attorneys general ask judge to reverse deep cuts to U.S. Health and Human Services. Attorneys general in 19 states and Washington, D.C., are challenging cuts to the U.S. Health and Human Services agency, saying the Trump administration's massive restructuring has destroyed life-saving programs and left states to pick up the bill for mounting health crises. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii blocks Trump’s order to dismantle libraries, museums and more. The dismantling of three federal agencies (Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS)) was halted on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 through a court order the State of Hawaii won. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi moves ahead with lawsuit against oil industry despite pushback from Trump. The day before the state filed its lawsuit against the oil industry, the federal government filed its own complaint against Hawaiʻi in an attempt to block the state's legal action. Hawaii Public Radio.
Commentary: Hawaiʻi’s Working Families Need More Support. Advocates for working families are concerned that bad things are coming with federal cuts and hoped the Legislature would do more to increase the state’s safety net. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Longtime Chinatown business facing tariffs says Hawaiʻi's lei will survive. Mother's Day is this weekend, and graduations are just around the corner, making it the busiest time of year for lei makers. But tariffs are raising the price of flowers, and families are feeling a squeeze in their budgets. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu real estate market favors buyers, but sales lower despite high inventory. Amid a growing inventory of single-family homes and condominiums on Oahu, year-to-date sales volumes in both markets remained depressed in April from the same period in 2024 but rose slightly from March’s numbers, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu EMS unveils new ambulances. In a line that stretched the length of one of the park’s parking lots, the city showed off 16 brand-new or newly refurbished ambulances — namely, 14 Emergency Medical Services rigs and two Crisis Outreach Engagement and Response Sprinter vans — meant to respond to a myriad of lifesaving emergencies and medical care incidents across Oahu, on a 24/7 basis. Star-Advertiser.
Controversy over Royal Summit youth treatment facility in Aiea. In the quiet Royal Summit neighborhood, residents are riled up over a new residential program for teens with histories of sexual behavior problems. KITV4.
Straub discharges final burn patient from Aliamanu fireworks explosion. Charmaine Benigno was the last survivor of the New Year’s Day explosion in Aliamanu to be discharged in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet set to make its move. After years of discussion and planning, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Market place is just weeks away from relocating. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Big Island journalist on uncovering the housing corruption case set for trial. Alan Scott Rudo, a former Hawaiʻi County housing official, pleaded guilty to taking bribes and is awaiting sentencing. Three others, including Hawaiʻi Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber, go to trial next week in Honolulu's federal court before Judge Jill Otake. Hawaii Public Radio.
County Seeks Proposals For Affordable Housing Production Program. The County’s Office of Housing and Community Development is seeking non-profit and for-profit organizations, public agencies, and community land trusts who may be eligible for Affordable Housing Production (AHP) Program funding. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County seeks public input on proposal to charge admission at zoo. The new proposal said that keiki and kupuna who are county residents would still be free, but adult residents would pay $4. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian warrior’s feathered cape returns home to Hawaii Island. Chief Keaoua Kekuaokalani wore the ahuula when he was killed in the Battle of Kuamoo in 1819. The Smithsonian Museum in Suitland, Maryland, had held the cape since 1869. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui Health achieves ACS Level III Trauma Center verification. Maui Health announced that Maui Memorial Medical Center has been verified as an American College of Surgeons (ACS) Level III Trauma Center. Maui News.
3 Hawaiian Immersion students from Maui ask for help to get to D.C. Three Hawaiian language immersion students from Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Kekaulike on Maui are calling on the community to help raise $12,000 to represent Hawaiʻi at the 2025 National ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Showcase in Washington, D.C., this June. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hundreds of workers owed back pay. The U.S. Department of Labor is actively seeking hundreds of workers who are owed their share of more than $3.8 million in unpaid overtime deliberately withheld by a Kilauea staffing agency and Lihue cleaning contractor following a federal investigation and litigation. Garden Island.
Namahana School gifted $1 million for new middle school classrooms. An anonymous donor couple gifted $1 million to a public charter school on Kaua‘i, which will go toward building middle school classrooms. Kauai Now.
