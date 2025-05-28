Green signs nation's first climate change fee on lodging, Honolulu council advances sewer fee hike, mandatory water restrictions on Big Island, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Legislation aims to crack down on cannabis industry, improve oversight. Several bills passed in the 2025 Legislative Session, aimed at improving transparency and oversight in Hawaiʻi’s growing hemp industry, and addressing safety and continued access for patients relying on cannabis for medical treatment. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi Has A New Ghost Gun Law. Will It Make A Difference? Prosecutors in Hawaiʻi and Maui counties have used the 2020 statute to charge more than 50 people, according to court records reviewed by Civil Beat. But their counterparts in the state’s most populous county, Honolulu, have found the law hard to enforce. Civil Beat.
Protecting Hawaiʻi’s vulnerable youth aim of 3 measures waiting for governor’s signature. Senate Bills 292 and 951 along with House Bill 613 focus on accountability, safety and access to essential services. Kauai Now.
Senior enlisted man based in Hawaii will advise Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Fleet Master Chief David Isom, a seasoned combat veteran, has been selected to serve as the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or SEAC. He will be the sixth person to take on the position since it was was created in 2005. Star-Advertiser.
Lunch Debt And Book Fines Are The Last Barriers To Graduation. Hawaiʻi requires high school seniors pay off school debts before donning a cap and gown. Not all families can afford to. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council advances sewer fees bill. Budget Committee Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam’s version of the measure, which shaves the city’s decade-long span for increased rates down to about six years, will start Jan. 1, 2026 and run through 2031. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Rail guideway construction hop over Kalihi causes conflicts. Construction of the rail guideway for Honolulu’s Skyline is suddenly on the verge of reaching downtown and Kakaako after the contractor decided to do the last mile of guideway and stations and come back later to finish in Kalihi. Hawaii News Now.
Developer applies for permit to demolish Aloha Stadium. This permit may not look like much, but it’s the next significant step in Hawaiʻi’s journey to build the New Aloha Stadium. KHON2.
Grand opening for Humane Society’s dog park set for Saturday. The official opening of the Schuler Family Foundation and Jones Family Community Dog Park comes nearly two years after the Society’s Kosasa Family Campus at Ho‘opili opened in Leeward Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mandatory 25% water restriction effective until further notice in Hakalau. A significant reduction in spring flows and operational issues with a backup well have caused Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply to implement a mandatory 25% water restriction ‘ effective immediately and until further notice — for customers in the Hakalau area of East Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
Groundbreaking is Thursday for Papa‘aloa Park covered playcourt. The playcourt will replace the park’s plantation-area gymnasium that was razed in May 2022 after the building was declared unsalvageable due to extensive termite damage. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council Funds Affordable Housing, New Program To Help Working Poor. Council members at first wanted to trim the budget. Instead they added programs to help residents struggling to make ends meet. Maui Now.
Maui Bicycling League urges action on Vision Zero following well-attended Ride of Silence. The Maui Bicycling League hosted its annual Ride of Silence on Saturday, May 24, along the Maui Veterans Highway Bike Path, drawing 37 riders and a powerful show of support from Maui County officials and the Maui Police Department. Maui Now.
Kauai
Final workshop for Waimea 400 housing project scheduled this week. The workshop — scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Waimea Canyon Middle School — will provide residents with updates about the county’s progress for the entire Waimea 400 site. Kauai Now.
Central Pacific Bank Līhuʻe Branch relocates. Central Pacific Bank has moved to a new location in Līhuʻe as part of the bank’s ongoing commitment and transition plan to serve the Garden Isle community. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
DOH: Travel-related Zika virus case confirmed on Oahu - The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed a travel-related case of Zika virus on Oahu — the first in the state in six years.
