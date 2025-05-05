Traffic deaths up 51%, Legislature ends regular session, state seeks to tap private security cameras for realtime surveillance in Waikiki, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Residents Could Face Electric Rate Hike In 2026. Utility regulators have given Hawaiian Electric Co. the green light to pursue its first major rate increase in more than five years. The result could mean higher electric bills for residents and businesses by the end of 2026. Civil Beat.
Potential Medicaid cuts would be ‘devastating’ for Hawaii. In Hawaii, Medicaid is administered as Med-QUEST, and provides health care coverage for more than 400,000 residents. It provides health care for 1 in 3 keiki and covers 1 in 3 births in the state. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Legislature Adjourns — For Now. Before ending the regular session for the year, lawmakers stashed away money to shield Hawaiʻi from federal budget cuts. The Legislature adjourned its 2025 session on Friday with a promise to return in the months ahead to aid programs facing federal funding cuts from the Trump administration. To accomplish that, lawmakers have set aside a $200 million fund that can be tapped for resources should federal dollars run dry. Civil Beat.
Legislative session ends with hotel, cruise ship room tax increase to aid Hawaii’s climate fight. Tourists — and local residents — who book hotel rooms and cruise ship cabins will begin providing $90 million to $100 million annually in new funding for Hawaii to adapt to climate change and prevent future wildfires, under legislation that Gov. Josh Green plans to sign into law. Star-Advertiser.
How major bills fared at the Capitol. Here is the status of major bills following the end of Hawaii’s annual 60-day legislative session on Friday. The bills listed as passed were approved by both the House and Senate. Acts refer to bills that have already been signed into law by Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser.
$50M in grants set aside for Hawaiʻi nonprofits affected by federal cuts. Lawmakers passed a measure this week that will give $50 million in grants to nonprofits that have been impacted by federal cuts. A four-member selection committee is exempt from having to hold their meetings in Public. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser.
Commentary: Bolder Action Needed To Protect Hawaiʻi’s Environment. Legislators passed a historic new green fee. They also kicked some of Hawaiʻi’s most daunting environmental challenges down the road. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority under scrutiny amid allegations of hostile work environment. A state senator and some Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board members and former staff say the two main state agencies overseeing tourism failed to respond promptly to complaints about a hostile work environment — including alleged racist and sexist comments — that they said contributed to the recent resignations of five Native Hawaiian members of HTA’s leadership team. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i mourns passing of Prince David Kawānanakoa. Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset May 9 in honor of Prince David Klaren La’amea Kaumuali’i Kawānanakoa. According to the governor’s office, Prince David Kawānanakoa died Thursday. Maui News.
Oahu
State seeks access to surveillance feeds from Waikiki businesses. The state is pitching a plan to Waikiki hotels and businesses that would allow real-time access to the footage from their private security cameras to help monitor crime and maintain public safety. The Safety Via Technology initiative, referred to as SVT, and partnerships with private businesses is used in cities such as San Francisco and Miami and is being explored in other tourist hubs. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police say new recruitment tactics are working. After a change in recruitment tactics, the Honolulu Police Department says more people are applying to become officers.Last year, it got more than 2,000 applications — a 20% increase from 2023. Hawaii Public Radio.
Will A Ban On Wheelies Stop The ‘Absolute Mayhem’ On Oʻahu Roads? Bike stunts are good fun for some, but the number of e-bike accidents that EMS responded to on Oʻahu nearly tripled from 2022 to 2024. Civil Beat.
Hawaii state lawmakers advance illegal fireworks measures. With the horrific and disturbing aftermath of this year’s New Year’s explosion in Salt Lake still fresh on their minds, state lawmakers in both the House and Senate approved four key measures in the effort to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Hawaii News Now.
Investigation underway after newly renovated playground destroyed by arson. Officers responded to a fire at Wahiawa District Park at around 11 p.m. Thursday and found the playground structure fully engulfed in flames. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Ancient auwai are the kuleana of a Nuuanu neighborhood. There were 14 original auwai in Nuuanu that fueled the entire wetland of kalo by directing the flow of water from the elevated Nuuanu Stream to pass through downstream loi kalo before returning to the central ditch and, eventually, back to the stream. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Board seeks comment on proposed island name change. The Hawai‘i Board on Geographic Names is scheduled to vote in its upcoming June meeting on its proposal, first floated in March 2024, to change the official name of the largest island in the Hawaiian Archipelago from the “Island of Hawai‘i” to simply “Hawai‘i.” Tribune-Herald.
Survey to assess emergency preparedness level of east Hawaiʻi County households next week. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Hawaiʻi District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to assess the emergency preparedness level of east Hawaiʻi County households in the North and South Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū districts from next week. Survey teams will go door-to-door to 30 randomly selected census blocks. Big Island Now.
Maui
Eight judges confirmed across Hawaiʻi including Toma on Maui. Sonya H. Toma was confirmed as District Family Court Judge, Second Circuit. Maui Now.
Utility work to impact traffic on Honoapiʻilani between Lahainaluna and Hinau, May 5-9. Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be upgrading utility poles using bucket trucks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 21 and 22 between Lahainaluna Rd. and Hinau St. in the West Maui area from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai sanctuary is hugely popular with native and transpacific water birds. West Kauai’s Mana Plain is attracting larger numbers of native waterbirds and migratory shore birds than DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) biologist Jason Vercelli has ever seen in his 18 years of work in the wetlands. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi communities encouraged to share feedback on Climate Adaptation Plan. The county of Kauaʻi is seeking public input after completing a draft of the Climate Adaptation and Action Plan, which includes 79 bold actions to help Kauaʻi prepare for climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Kauai Now.
