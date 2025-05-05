Traffic deaths up 51%, Legislature ends regular session, state seeks to tap private security cameras for realtime surveillance in Waikiki, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Had my phone set-up as a dashcam while driving in Hilo as a test, which is why half of the video below is just my dashboard. In the middle of my lane was s...

New! Nonprofit library in the works. You can help!

Since 2009, All Hawaii News has chronicled the day's top state and local government and political news in a hand‐curated collection organized by island. The result is more than 4,000 pages of daily news synopses from the state's top media sources, complete with links to the original stories. With each page containing some 20 entries, that totals 80,000 or more entries. Because of the ever‐changing media landscape, with media outlets frequently changing ownership, many of the older links are no longer live. But the descriptions of the articles nonetheless provide a valuable history of daily news items as they occurred and a great starting point for those researching the state's recent history. This body of work needs to be solidified, updated and shared. It's currently housed on its original Blogger site (www.allhawaiinews.com), where search functions are rudimentary at best. A nonprofit domain, allhawaiinews.org, has been secured for expansion to the news library.