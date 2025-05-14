New climate pattern affecting island rainfall, governor calls HTA a 'hot mess,' Honolulu mulls surveillance cameras at public parks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Governor calls Hawaii Tourism Authority ‘hot mess,’ promises reform. Hawaii’s most powerful tourism agency is about to be upended as the governor and lawmakers lose patience with the leadership and infighting among its leaders. Supporters say new legislation will shift power away from tourism insiders to the public. Hawaii News Now.
Army, allies ponder Pacific role. The Association of the United States Army’s annual Land Power in the Pacific Conference, which brings together armies from across the Pacific and beyond, has attracted participants from a record 32 countries, including 16 national chiefs of army. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii braces for Energy Star’s demise. Hawaii Energy, a ratepayer- funded program that encourages residents and businesses to make smart energy choices — from appliances to air conditioners and water heaters — is the primary administrator of Energy Star programming in the state on behalf of the Public Utilities Commission. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Video surveillance at public parks under review. The Honolulu City Council is scheduled to hold a first reading today on Resolution 128, which seeks to authorize the use of video surveillance at Oahu’s public parks in order to deter crime and to provide “a safe environment for city residents, visitors and employees.” Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Eyes Changes To Hanauma Bay Reservation System. That would mean that 500 of the non-resident 1,400 visitors per day could be bused to the popular snorkeling destination on a schedule Wednesday through Sunday, leaving 900 slots available to book online. Hawaiʻi residents get to bypass the reservation system. Civil Beat.
Disgraced Police Chief Louis Kealoha Still Owes Honolulu $250,000. Years after his corruption conviction, the ex-chief hasn’t returned his retirement money to taxpayers as promised. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council plans to track projects passed in the budget. The Honolulu City Council will be implementing better tracking methods to determine whether or not projects they pass in the budget are being followed through with. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sabotaged signal: New images reveal severed cables that cut communication for thousands. The damaged lines were discovered around 2 p.m. Saturday near Heeia State Park, but officials say impacts from the act of vandalism were felt from Waimanalo to Laie. Hawaii News Now.
Illegal game room assets in Kalihi turned over to state. More than $63,000 and assets of other equipment that Honolulu police acquired in an illegal game room bust Thursday will go to the state. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
West Hawaii post office renamed in honor of Vietnam War hero. The U.S. Postal Service and the office of Rep. Jill Tokuda held a dedication ceremony on Saturday at the Captain Cook Post Office in honor of Army 1st Lt. John Kuulei Kauhaihao, who was killed in action on Sept. 5, 1969, in the Tay Ninh Province of the Republic of Vietnam. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Nareit Foundation seeks shovel-ready projects for its annual grant considerations. This year, applicants should be implementing projects that provide affordable housing for sale or rent. Big Island Now.
Big Island drought worsens in April. Leeward areas of the Big Island already are showing the shift toward the summer wet season, but the windward side, which is entering the dry season, continues to be drier than normal. Tribune-Herald.
Parts of Hilo to experience water outage late Friday. A water outage will affect Hilo International Airport and surrounding areas from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Kamaʻāina Credit program poised for approval as part of Council’s budget package. With first reading of the Maui County Council’s $1.56 billion budget set for Friday, one of the line items up for approval in the fiscal 2026 budget is $12 million for Maui United Way’s Countywide ALICE Initiative: Kamaʻāina Credit program. Maui Now.
Department of ʻŌiwi Resources to invest approximately $450K in 9 local projects. The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources is investing approximately $450,000 into nine projects under its core divisions, Kīpuka, Kumuwaiola and Pai Ka Leo. Maui Now.
Surfing returns to Lahaina Harbor, evoking excitement, healing for competitors. The Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) surfing championships marked the first organized surfing event at Lahaina Harbor since August 2023. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Students, families prepare for Kauaʻi Community College commencement. More than 100 students will officially graduate from Kauaʻi Community College during its 99th year on Friday. Kauai Now.
HPD: Armed men rob social poker game in Nuuanu home - Honolulu police are looking for four men who robbed a “social poker game” at gunpoint in the Pali area, according to a highlight and social media post fr...
No comments:
Post a Comment