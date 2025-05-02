Hawaii among 4 states sued by Trump administration for climate policies, state sues fossil fuel companies, ICE targets coffee workers' kids, Legislature blocks proposed landfill location on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sues big oil companies over climate change. The 196-page civil complaint filed Thursday in Oahu Circuit Court accuses Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Shell, BP, Aloha Petroleum, Phillips 66, Woodside Energy Hawaii, BHP Hawaii, Equilon and the American Petroleum Institute of lying to the public about how fossil fuels cause climate change. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi AG says the state is 'fully engaged' in responses to Trump administration. Trump's executive orders have triggered more than 200 lawsuits. Hawaiʻi has joined other states in at least 14 of the legal challenges. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Consumer Advocate Pushes Back Against Young Brothers’ Rate Hike. The state watchdog could get behind a more modest increase if public utility regulators investigate the interisland shipper’s relationship with its parent company. Civil Beat.
Hundreds of bills have passed the Hawaiʻi Legislature. Here are 6 you should know about. State lawmakers passed over 200 bills on Wednesday. That’s a lot to keep track of, so with the legislative session ending on Friday, HPR is narrowing it down to the important bills we’ve been tracking. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Marines field new weapons in the Philippines. A unit of Hawaii Marines is in the Philippines fielding new weapons for the first time amid simmering tensions with China. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Legislature Blocks Honolulu’s Proposed Landfill Location. Supporters applauded the bill for safeguarding drinking water, but the decision once again delays the closure of the city’s current site in Nānākuli. Civil Beat.
East-West Center offers buyouts to 80% of employees. The East-West Center is offering buyouts to 80% of its 137 employees as federal funding concerns continue under Donald Trump’s efforts Opens in a new tab to slash the State Department’s budget by half next fiscal year. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Council OKs merged housing department. During a special meeting Wednesday, the City Council voted 6-1, with Radiant Cordero dissenting, to adopt Resolution 86, which advanced the mayor’s plan to create the city Department of Housing and Land Management. Star-Advertiser.
Military couple demands child abuse probe at Navy day care. A military couple is demanding justice, saying their daughter was abused at a U.S. Navy day care. Evie, who was nearly 2 years old, had been attending day care at the Navy’s Ford Island Child Development Center (CDC) since she was baby. Hawaii News Now.
Falling power poles stir concerns of wildfire risks, but mitigation efforts are underway. Hahaione Valley in East Oahu is like so many other valleys around the state. It’s lush and green -- and the slopes are dotted with power poles that largely go unnoticed. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
ICE Takes Aim At Immigrant Kids In Big Island’s Coffee Belt. President Trump has said he wants to deport hardened criminals. But on Hawaiʻi, agents are snaring undocumented children and their adult relatives. At the start of March, a Big Island first grader was taken into custody at his elementary school by a Hawaiʻi Police Department school resource officer. Civil Beat.
Salvation Army’s Kona Thrift Store To Close, May 17. The Kona Corps is shifting focus to maximize support for its other local social services and The Salvation Army’s Kona Preschool. Big Island Video News.
Kilauea bursts into the night sky in 19th episode. Kilauea's latest episode began with fountains spouting from the volcano, filling more pools of lava on Thursday night. KITV4.
Maui
Nearly 20% of fire survivor families in FEMA rental housing have missed a payment. FEMA says 175 families in the program have missed at least one rental payment since March. That’s almost 20% of the 984 households currently in the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed Maui shipping increase raises worries. Some Maui County residents and elected officials are expressing concerns about a requested temporary rate increase of 25% by Interisland shipper Young Brothers, especially in light of efforts to rebuild Lahaina devastated by the 2023 wildfire. Maui News.
Kauai
JABSOM expands family medicine residency program to Kauai. More family doctors are coming to Kauai as the University of Hawaii’s medical school is expanding its family medicine residency program. Hawaii News Now.
Water conservation request for Hanalei and ‘Anini areas ongoing. Department of Water customers in the Hanalei Community and ʻAnini Beach areas remain under a water conservation request due to a mechanical failure on the water system’s pump station. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i teen graduates high school, college at the same time. A Kaua‘i student is making history on the island as she prepares to walk the graduation stage not once, but twice in May. KHON2.
