Green forms national pro-science PAC, ex-Honolulu police chief released from prison, Land Board rejects Pohakuloa EIS, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State pushing speed cam expansion despite failed bill. DOT issued a request for proposals seeking 100 additional cameras on Oahu and 20 cameras each for the three neighbor island counties. Star-Advertiser.
A Series Of Child Abuse Deaths Failed To Spur Major Reform. The legislative session was punctuated by an arrest in yet another child death, but lawmakers did not act on recommendations of a child welfare task force. Civil Beat.
Fireworks legislation awaits Gov. Green’s signature. The year-old state Department of Law Enforcement would get new funding and an increased mandate to crack down on illegal fireworks under pending legislation. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers pass bill establishing lottery system for leasing cabins on public lands. House Bill 1348, introduced by Kaua‘i state Rep. Dee Morikawa, requires the Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources to lease public lands for recreation-residence use by public lottery under certain conditions and restrict participation in the public lottery to residents of the county in which the leased land is located under certain conditions. Kauai Now.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority official placed on leave pending investigation. Isaac Choy, vice president of finance and acting chief administrative officer, was placed on leave Friday at the direction of the state Department of the Attorney General and the Department of Human Resources amid allegations he made racist and sexist remarks on the job. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii to receive $700M in drug settlement over blood thinner. Hawaii will receive $700 million in a landmark settlement from pharmaceutical giants Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi following more than a decade of litigation over the blood thinner Plavix and its lack of efficacy in Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian populations, Gov. Josh Green announced Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric parent touts financial strength. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on Friday reported net income of $27 million for the January-March period, down from $42 million a year earlier. Star-Advertiser.
GMO Seed Companies In Hawai‘i Earn More Money With Less Land. Hawaiʻi’s genetically modified seed industry has been on the decline for at least a decade, but it is still worth more financially than any other agricultural commodity in the state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Former police chief Kealoha released from federal prison, but he’s not a free man yet. Kealoha is back home after serving most of his seven-year sentence. His official release date is set for May 18, 2026. He will serve the remainder of his time under home monitoring. Hawaii News Now.
Bill seeks to offset Honolulu’s sewer fee hike. Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters has sponsored legislation to defray costs associated with the city’s planned 10-year, 115% sewer fee rate hike that is slated to start this summer. Star-Advertiser.
City Council requests to restore Sand Island’s Native name. City lawmakers are leading the push to return Sand Island’s name to its Native Hawaiian name Mauliola, which means “breath of life” or “power of healing.” Star-Advertiser.
Developer Wants To Use Hawaiian Home Lands Powers To Skirt Zoning Rules. Land swap could clear the way for commercial development on land set aside for housing. Commissioners say it’s worth it for the revenue. Civil Beat.
June closures are planned at Koko Head Shooting Complex. The shooting complex at 8102 Kalanianaole Highway will close weekdays from June 2 through 23. Weekend access to all of the facility’s firearm and archery ranges will be open and available under their regular weekend schedules. Star-Advertiser.
Queen’s, Kapi‘olani seek labor board review. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association is at an impasse with The Queen’s Medical Center since the employer filed an appeal with the National Labor Relations Board. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Land Board rejects Pohakuloa EIS but lease negotiations to move ahead. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Friday to reject the Army’s Final Environmental Impact Statement on its proposal to renew its lease on state owned land on on Hawaii Island that makes up its Pohakuloa Training Area. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi County increases support for coconut rhinoceros beetle eradication. The county recently awarded $250,000 to Big Island Invasive Species Committee to combat the beetle and other pests. In addition, the county is continuing to assist Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture by providing the use of 75-foot boom trucks to treat palm tree crowns for coconut rhinoceros beetles. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui community receives largest wave of wildfire survivors to date. The largest wave of displaced Maui fire survivors, who are losing their temporary hotel housing this month, will move into Ka La‘i Ola, a modular housing project mauka of the Lahaina Civic Center designed specifically for survivors who are ineligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina burn zone slowly transforming from ‘ghost town’ to big construction zone. Many streets in the burn zone have homes under construction. In Lahaina, eight homes have been completed so far, and 368 building permits have been issued, with 301 others being processed. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi drinks up in April with overwhelmingly above average rainfall totals. April rainfall totals were abnormally high around Kauaʻi with the majority of the island seeing three to six times their normal averages. Kauai Now.
Wildfire Liability Cap Is Misunderstood - Posted on May 12, 2025, by Henry Curtis A worst-case wildfire scenario involves a fire that starts a little after midnight during a windy moonless night...
