State audit blasts HTA tourism destination management plan, Ala Wai harbor deteriorates after private takeover plans, bioenergy plant sues HECO over monopoly claims, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Conservation Groups Sue To Block Commercial Fishing In Pacific Monument. The fishing has resumed in the deep ocean waters that were designated off-limits over a decade ago. Honolulu longliners wasted little time cashing in on President Donald Trump’s decision last month to lift the commercial fishing ban in the deep ocean waters of the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Lacks Resources For Homeless College Students. The effort to help struggling students at the University of Hawaiʻi is led by volunteer faculty and staff. Other states allocate money to help college students alleviate hardships. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi seeks to control prescription drug costs for underserved populations. The measure aims to adjust the 340B federal program that requires pharmaceutical companies to sell drugs to hospitals that care for disadvantaged populations at a discounted rate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Digital agriculture form will expand after pilot. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announced Thursday that the state plans to expand the Akamai Arrival program to additional flights throughout the year, allowing more travelers entering Hawaii to complete a digitized version of the Department of Agriculture’s Plants and Animals Declaration Form. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu
Traffic noise, homelessness top concerns at mayor’s sixth town hall meeting. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s sixth town hall meeting of the year covered a wide geographic area, from Pearl City to downtown. And because of that, the administration was ready for a wide range of questions. Hawaii News Now.
How The Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor Has Gone From Cash Cow To Eyesore. The harbor’s status as a public asset is at odds with the state’s long-term goals for private management boating facilities. Civil Beat.
Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge now open. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced that the Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge located between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street is available for use. KHON2.
Isle Japanese Americans seek to save incarceration history. A March lawsuit against the Department of Government Efficiency has Hawaii’s Japanese Americans concerned about future visits to former incarceration camps, many of which are national historic sites managed by the National Park Service. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Renewable energy plant on Big Island files lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric. Honua Ola Bioenergy on Hawai‘i Island has filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, claiming the state’s largest power supplier has created a monopoly that has resulted in the renewable energy plant being unable to operate. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council revisits more oversight on the short-term rental industry. Under the measure, properties would have to register with the county’s director of finance and provide information such as the location and number of units for rent. A registration fee of $250 for hosted and $500 for unhosted rentals would apply, and failing to register could result in a $10,000 fine. Hawaii Public Radio.
FDA’s COVID-19 changes worry local health professionals. Big Island health professionals are concerned changes to U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules for COVID-19 vaccines could limit their availability for healthy people under 65 who get vaccinated to protect vulnerable family members. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Support grows to rebuild Lahaina homeless shelter. With $8 million committed to providing emergency shelter and affordable housing in Lahaina, a Maui group is moving forward to rebuild at the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Lahaina following the 2023 fire. Maui News.
County announces access for noncommerical shoreline recreation near Lahaina Harbor starting Saturday. Beginning Saturday, May 24, 2025, access to the shoreline on the north and south ends of Lahaina Harbor will be made available for recreational, noncommercial purposes, the County of Maui Office of Recovery announced. Maui Now.
Low levels of PFAS detected in water system serving Central Maui. Samples collected from Consolidated Baseyards water system wells were found to contain low levels of Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS). Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Keiki summer program explores animal husbandry, gardening and life skills. The Kauaʻi Animal Education Farm, a farm animal rescue in Kapaʻa, will host weeklong enrichment programs for students ages 8 to 14 throughout the summer. Kauai Now.
