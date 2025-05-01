250 bills on the way to the governor, assault weapons bill fails in last-minute drama, HECO liability cap passes despite committee chairs' objections, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
In Last-Minute Drama, Legislature Shelves Bill To Ban Assault Weapons. The legislation was opposed by gun-rights advocates who warned that hunters and Native Hawaiians would be harmed by the restrictions. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers Pass HECO Bill Over Objections Of Committee Chairs. The controversy involves a cap on HECO’s liability for future wildfires. Hawaiʻi lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill intended to help shore up Hawaiian Electric Co.’s credit rating despite strong opposition from House and Senate committee chairs who helped vet the measure. Civil Beat.
Bill to support climate research with state dollars dies amid federal cuts. Senate Bill 657 proposed the creation of a climate data hub within the University of Hawaiʻi’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, using $2 million in state funds to support the work of 15 researchers affiliated with the Coastal Research Collaborative. Hawaii Public Radio.
Can’t Afford A Lawyer? Good Luck Getting Help On Neighbor Islands. Lawmakers are taking steps to address a severe shortage of court-appointed attorneys across the state, but lawyers and judges say it may not be enough to solve the problem. Civil Beat.
Tariff fears extend to Hawaii shipping. Looming tariff hikes that have already begun to affect shipping routes and consumer behavior could have outsized effects in Hawaii, where nearly all goods must be imported — many of them from China. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiian groups raise alarm after Trump fast-tracks deep-sea mining. Native Hawaiian and environmental leaders are raising the alarm after President Trump signed an executive order to fast-track the deep-sea mining industry. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Approved state budget includes $30M to develop new Oʻahu jail. Hawaiʻi lawmakers passed the state budget Wednesday that includes $30 million to hire a developer to build a new jail to replace the deteriorating and overpopulated Oʻahu Community Correctional Center. The build cost has been estimated at $1 billion. Hawaii Public Radio.
City’s planned 115% sewer fee hike under Council scrutiny. To publicly avert what one city official termed “rate shock,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration and Honolulu City Council are now offering competing ideas to deal with proposed city sewer fee rate hikes expected this summer. Star-Advertiser.
City announces new department dedicated to affordable housing. For the first time in nearly three decades the city will now have a fully staffed department dedicated to building affordable housing. The City and County of Honolulu announced Wednesday the launch of Department of Housing and Land Management (DHLM) after the Honolulu City Council approved the reorganization of four departments to manage with the city’s housing initiatives. Hawaii News Now.
Empty homes tax on Oʻahu owners could generate nearly $300M over a decade, study finds. An empty homes tax could net the City and County of Honolulu nearly $300 million in revenue over the first decade. Hawaii Public Radio.
State’s largest seed bank loses federal funding for online database project. The Lyon Arboretum's seed conservation lab was awarded a $250,000 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services three years ago to digitize its collection of rare Hawaiian seeds. In early April, researchers learned the grant had been terminated. Hawaii Public Radio.
Civil Beat Series On Papahānaumokuākea Wins National Science Reporting Award. Judges for the National Headliner Award said the work turns readers into explorers and allows them to share the thrill, discoveries and importance of environmental/scientific research. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
IRONMAN Championship Returns To Single-Day Race In Kona, October 2026. The IRONMAN World Championship will return to a single day event in Kona in October 2026, with men and women racing together on the same day. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
New warning sirens installed in Waikoloa Village. The sirens at Pu‘u Nui Park and Kamakoa Nui Park were recently installed as part of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System and will be tested, along with the rest of the network, at 11:45 a.m. today. Tribune-Herald.
Violation issued to Matsuyama Food and Fuel for underground storage tanks. A Department of Health inspector conducted an inspection on Sept. 11, 2024, and confirmed the installation and operation of two 20,000-gallon and one 15,000-gallon underground storage tanks. MATS4 LLC did not apply for or obtain a permit prior to installation or operation. Big Island Now.
Maui
Kamaʻāina housing bill dies in Senate amid statewide affordable housing crisis. However, the Maui County Council will consider its own legislation to use voluntary deed restrictions to pave the way for affordable housing. Maui Now.
West Maui watershed restoration engages Native Hawaiian students. The forests stretching from Honokōwai all the way up to Honokōhau, and the watersheds they protect, have been managed for nearly two decades from the top of the mountains to the ocean. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai businesses frustrated with Wailua sewage spill. Residents and businesses say they’re frustrated after the Wailua Coco Palms sewer pump station failed last week, sending wastewater through their neighborhood. They said the station has been a problem for years with no permanent fix in sight. Hawaii News Now.
Uahi Ridge breaks ground. Uahi Ridge is being developed in partnership with the County of Kauai, Mark Development, Waa Partners, LLC., 3 Leaf Holdings, Inc., and the Hawaiian Community Development Board. Garden Island.
Hawaiian Electric Proposes Unusual Fuel Supply Agreement - Posted on May 1, 2025, by Henry Curtis Hawaiian Electric Company is in the process of signing multiple power purchase agreements with independent power ...
