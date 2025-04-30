Last-minute bill tweaks could protect HECO from wildfire liability, Legislature removing hurdle to rebuilding Lahaina, carpool pilot program part of DOE school-bus plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers near final decisions on agricultural crimes, food security, invasive species. Many of the top priority food and agriculture measures initially introduced in January have passed their hearings and now await final floor votes in the House and Senate — the last hurdle before they can be sent to the governor. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi is poised to set a new 2045 energy usage reduction goal. The state is required to reduce its energy consumption by more than 4,000 gigawatt hours by 2030, compared to its baseline energy usage in 2008. House Bill 1051 will set a new target of reducing the state’s total energy usage by 6,000 gigawatt hours by 2045. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trump takes aim at states' climate laws, but impact on Hawaiʻi uncertain. President Trump has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to block states from enforcing climate change laws. Trump issued the directive in an executive order titled "Protecting American Energy From State Overreach." Hawaii Public Radio.
Pet Projects And Low Budgets: How Lawmakers Undermine School Repairs. The Department of Education wants more power over school construction and repairs, but some state leaders are skeptical of the change. Civil Beat.
Carpool pilot program among student transportation options for 2025-26 school year. In response to ongoing transportation challenges, the state Department of Education is implementing proactive measures to minimize disruptions and expand options for the upcoming 2025-26 school year that includes a carpool pilot program. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Legislature set to pay out $9.5 million for claims. Unwanted hugs from a judge, an infamous false missile alert and a mishap with a log splitter are among incidents for which the state is prepared to pay loss claims totaling $9.5 million this year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Council scrutinizes empty-homes tax. The City and County of Honolulu’s $500,000 Ernst &Young LLP study over a proposed empty-homes tax measure asserts the city could garner tens of millions of dollars annually in new revenues. Star-Advertiser.
Westside Faces More Delays As New Law Threatens Landfill Relocation. As the likelihood grows that the city dump will stay put for now, community members in Nānākuli are looking to get something in return. Civil Beat.
Prison Officials Agree To Make Sure Honolulu Medics Stay Safe In Facilities. The city and state quickly came to an agreement after EMS warned it would no longer enter Hālawa prison or the Oʻahu jail because of security concerns. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Portions of Ali‘i Drive to become one-way Thursday. The county will add free parking on Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona on Thursday by turning a portion of the road into a one-way street. Tribune-Herald.
Water Conservation Notice Issued For South Kohala. Affected customers are being asked to reduce water use by at least 10 percent due to operational issues with the Waimea well, and a lack of rainfall. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Waikoloa park’s sports fields improved. Kamakoa Nui Park in Waikoloa will be reopening its newly improved sports fields on Sunday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State Lawmakers Are Removing A Hurdle To Rebuild Lahaina. Will It Matter? More than 20 months after wildfires razed most of Lahaina, nearly 1,400 residential lots have been cleared of debris but only nine homes have been rebuilt, according to data from 4Leaf, the California-based contractor the county hired last year to expedite its permitting process. Civil Beat.
Lahaina’s rebuilding: Historic design rules up for review after wildfire devastation. Draft residential design standards for the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District address a broad spectrum of design issues, ranging from architectural style, a building’s shape, height and construction materials. Maui Now.
Free Wi-Fi is now available at Molokai Airport. State officials say free Wi-Fi is now available at Molokai Airport, which should be accessible throughout the terminal via Hawaiian Telcom. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
State Legislature passes bill to limit size of vessels allowed into Hanalei Bay on Kauaʻi. To help preserve the natural beauty of the bay, and to protect its calm waters and ensure it remains a safe space for residents and visitors, the proposed measure prohibits vessels longer than seventy-five feet from entering. The bill exempts boats operated by a federal, state or county agency. Kauai Now.
