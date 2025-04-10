Attorney General updates concealed weapon status, state police force gains traction, lawmakers wrangle HECO rescue bills, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
State police force plan gains traction, but funding, staffing still concerns. Mike Lambert, the new director of the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement, wants to launch the force with a priority to protect rural areas and state facilities. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers Wrangle HECO Rescue Bills As Session Deadline Looms. After a big win before the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court in February, Hawaiian Electric is making a final push before the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers, judges, governor to receive substantial raises through 2030. The state Legislature did not take up a resolution that would have rejected the recommended pay increases from the state Commission on Salaries. Hawaii Public Radio.
Big changes could be coming for Hawaii’s film industry — and they aren’t good. A bill meant to boost the film industry in Hawaii, now threatens to do the opposite according to an industry expert. The lawmaker who introduced the bill said the changes are sending the wrong message. KHON2.
Lawmakers put Hawaii’s foster care system on blast at State Capitol. Hawaii’s foster care system was on the hot seat at the State Capitol in the wake of deadly child abuse cases and an audit from a year ago pointing out problems. KHON2.
Abuse protections sought for Hawaii’s homeschooled children. Homeschooled Hawaii children might be required to appear periodically in public school if an idea discussed Wednesday by a legislative panel trying to prevent child abuse is realized. Star-Advertiser.
State seeks input on wildlife action plan. The Department of Land and Natural Resources divisions of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) said it’s an opportunity for residents, conservation partners and others to share their views on conservation priorities for the state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Kuilei Place ‘affordable’ condo project breaks ground. Kuilei Place, a 43-story, $619 million tower complex, which includes 603 “affordable” units at 2599 Kapiolani Blvd., is touted as one of the largest projects of its kind currently under construction on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Safety concerns mount at Oahu’s largest jail with fence lines in need of repair. Photos taken inside Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) show wooden props holding up a portion of the perimeter fence after it nearly collapsed during a recent storm. Hawaii News Now.
Woman charged with repeatedly posting threats to Biden, Trump. Rebecca Ann Folley, 48, aka “Becca Waters” of Pearl City is facing federal criminal charges after allegedly posting more than 200 social media threats to kill the president of the United States as a way to draw attention to being a victim of human trafficking. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island name change vote coming this June. The Hawaii Board of Geographical Names (HBGN) is debating whether to change the big island's official name from 'Island of Hawaii' to ‘Hawai'i’. They say this will match the nearby islands like Oahu or Maui. KITV4.
West Hawaiʻi Needs More Water. But At What Cost? The battle over a single Kona well site shows the tension between development and protected Indigenous water rights. Civil Beat.
Volunteers complete cleanup of tire graveyard in Kailua Bay. Four boats full of 40 volunteers came together on Sunday to finish the project of removing nearly 100 dumped tires that have been sitting for a couple decades on the ocean floor in pristine Kailua Bay. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Emergency Management Agency lays out progress and plans for fiscal 2026. Maui County Council members heard about progress and plans for future needs Tuesday from the Maui Emergency Management Agency, now less than two years after the August 2023 wildfires disaster. Maui Now.
ACLU demands Maui Prep rescind anti-transgender policy. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii has issued a formal legal demand to Maui Preparatory Academy in Lahaina, alleging the school has adopted a discriminatory policy targeting transgender students in violation of state anti-discrimination laws. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Speaker Series to feature Maui voyager for Earth Day talk. In honor of Earth Day, the Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series will feature Maui educator and voyager Mary Anna (Enriquez) Grimes for a special presentation at noon April 17 in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the ninth floor of the County Building at 200 S. High St. Maui News.
Kauai
Renovated Princeville library begins limited door service in May. Princeville Public Library closed its doors Oct. 30, 2023, for a $7 million face-lift that included health and safety improvements. Kauai Now.
Commercial airliner crash simulation at Līhu‘e Airport to bring multiple agencies together. The “crash” is the premise for an emergency response exercise from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the general aviation ramp area at the north end of Līhu‘e Airport. Kauai Now.
Hu Honua Financial Backer Increases Ownership Share of HEI - Posted on April 10, 2025, by Henry Curtis
