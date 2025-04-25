Young Hawaii residents returning home, sports betting, fireworks bills squeak through committee as Legislature enters key deadline, Lahaina sewer system fully restored, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Unresolved bills pile up at Hawaii Capitol ahead of key deadline. There is a tentative deal on new fireworks laws that are tougher on people who cause injuries or damage, and includes a non-criminal citation for minor violators. Other issues may have even more to work out, like medical cannabis reform, photographic speed enforcement, and liability protections for Hawaiian Electric Company. Hawaii News Now.
Assault rifle ban heading to full legislative votes. A measure that would ban new sales of assault-style rifles is heading to final votes in the state legislature after being approved by a House-Senate conference committee Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Big changes could come to Hawaii’s tourism industry in final days of state Legislature. If some state lawmakers have their way, it could remove the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s autonomy. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi’s Pledge To Free Itself From Fossil Fuel Hits New Roadblocks. The state’s promise to produce all of its own electricity by 2045 faces mounting obstacles in the form of tariffs, a hostile Trump administration and a financially troubled utility. Civil Beat.
Bill Offering Displaced Tenants Protections Dies At Legislature. A bill that would have given additional protections to tenants displaced by affordable housing developments appeared to die in the state Legislature Thursday evening. Civil Beat.
Online sports betting under consideration in Hawaii. The odds of Hawaii joining the 38 other states that generate tax revenue from online sports betting are unknown as advocates on both sides of the issue make their final pitches to lawmakers. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawyers launch deportation defense hotline amid stricter immigration enforcement. Increased immigration enforcement is prompting local attorneys to respond to a worsening backlog of detainees. To help, the Hawaii American Immigration Lawyers Association created a Deportation Defense Response Team, and it starts with a phone call. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HART eyes Iwilei, Kakaako properties to condemn for rail. The Civic Center station, scheduled to open to the public by 2031, is slated for construction near Halekauwila and South streets. Star-Advertiser.
EPA funding freeze could jeopardize vulnerable communities. A federally funded environmental justice project in Waianae has stalled since the Environmental Protection Agency froze a $3 million grant, halting efforts to empower Native Hawaiian communities and investigate long-standing water quality concerns tied to cesspools and landfills. Star-Advertiser.
A carnivorous ‘bone collector’ caterpillar dresses in the remains of its prey. The odd insect is only found on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It creeps along spiderwebs, feeding on trapped insects and decorating its silk case with their body parts. Associated Press.
Hawaii Island
The Royal Parade: A procession like no other. Without a doubt, the best attended event during Merrie Monarch week, at least in person, is the Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade. Tribune-Herald.
‘Vital step’: Central Fire Station to begin operating from interim location in early May. Personnel and equipment from the Central Fire Station in downtown Hilo will be housed in an interim fire station located at 1382 Kīlauea Ave. as repairs are made to the aging facility. Big Island Now.
Kealakekua Bay To Close Sunday Morning, May 18, For Invasive Species Removal. Invasive species targeted for removal include Roi (Cephalopholis argus), Taʻape (Lutjanus kasmira) and Toʻau (Lutjanus fulvus). Big Island Video News.
Maui
Council OKs two more years for Kuʻikahi Village housing project. The Maui County Council has approved a resolution for a time extension — to May 2029 — for completion of the Kuʻikahi Village project, now apparently scaled back from its original plans. Maui Now.
Maui Planning Commission defers action on precedent-setting Lahaina home rebuild. The Maui Planning Commission is wrestling with a precedent-setting decision on the first special management area permit for reconstruction of an oceanfront Front Street home destroyed in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire, after concluding public testimony Tuesday. Maui Now.
Lahaina town's sewer system is 100% restored post-wildfire. Lahaina has reached another milestone in wildfire recovery and infrastructure repairs. The town's sewer system is now 100% restored. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
500 tons of pilings cleared from Lahaina shoreline as part of wildfire debris removal. All 237 nonhistorical, concrete pilings along Front Street in Lahaina have been removed — totaling approximately 500 tons of material. Maui Now.
Kauai
Community invited to give feedback on draft Kauaʻi Climate Adaptation and Action Plan. Community members are invited to offer input and feedback on the recently released draft Kauaʻi Climate Adaptation and Action Plan. Kauai Now.
Water conservation request stretches into third week for parts of North Shore. Water customers in Hanalei and ʻAnini Beach are still being asked to limit their water use to essential needs only in an effort to avoid a full water service outage. Kauai Now.
New Ag Park Aims To Let Kauaʻi Farmers ‘Just Focus On Farming’. Mālama Kauaʻi, which runs its own food hub, is embracing the challenge of making farming as accessible and streamlined as possible on a newly leased plot near Kapaʻa. But it won’t be easy. Civil Beat.
