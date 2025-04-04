County police deny having agreements with ICE, but they do; condos may get insurance relief, Nakasone named ICA chief judge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii condo insurance relief on horizon. Administrators of the state’s dormant Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund are preparing to begin offering hurricane insurance policies in June to one or more types of condo association properties. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Legislature Moves To Define And Criminalize Torture. Police and prosecutors testify the legislation is especially needed to protect minors. Civil Beat.
Accusation of committee power play highlights broader issue at Legislature. Common Cause Hawaii Program Director Camron Hurt explained that regardless of what happened, it highlights a systemic issue: committee chairs at the Legislature have too much power. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nakasone is named chief judge of Intermediate Court of Appeals. Karen T. Nakasone, associate judge of Hawaii’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, has been named chief judge of Hawaii’s second-highest court by Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
DHS Director Ryan Yamane discusses new program to better assist foster care keiki . The embattled Department of Human Services, which oversees Child Welfare Services, has a new director. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Is Ramping Up Measles Vaccination Campaign. A new emergency rule would allow students to receive the measles vaccine without giving up their religious exemptions in schools. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
‘The White Lotus’ May Cost Hawai‘i Taxpayers $550,000. The hit show debuted on Maui in 2021. Filming has since moved offshore but editing work done on Kaua‘i allows for tax benefits. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu EMS Director On Track To Keep Job Despite Complaints About Management. An army of supporters, including the governor, rallied to help Jim Ireland advance after opponents blamed him for a toxic workplace and slow response times. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
City considers using downtown minipark as a site for affordable housing. Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the city is considering redeveloping Kamalii Park into affordable housing units. But he also told a gathering that it’s still just an idea. Hawaii News Now.
Charity donates $10M for 2 hospital cancer centers on Oahu. Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children and The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Cancer Center were awarded a total of $10 million in philanthropic funding Thursday from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand access to cancer care. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Ruff Situation: Kailua residents call for compromise on dog park ban. It’s a law that has no wiggle room. Kaha Park – once the go-to spot for local dog owners – is now strictly off-limits to four-legged friends who like to run free. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island police detective found guilty of perjury. Hawaii County Circuit Judge Peter Kubota found William Brown guilty of knowingly making a false statement as a detective during a grand jury proceeding in 3rd Circuit Court. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
VIDEO: HVNP releases body-worn camera footage from March 4 officer involved shooting. As part of the National Park Service’s established protocol regarding officer-involved shootings, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has released body-worn camera footage from a March 4, 2025, officer involved shooting. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui
MPD getting set to launch new helicopter and train officers for canine units. The Maui Police Department’s new helicopter, dubbed “Blue Thunder,” will be operational by this summer, supported by officers on the ground with new portable radios with enhanced capabilities, members of the Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee learned Wednesday. Maui Now.
Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore appoints GM ahead of May 2025 opening. Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, a forthcoming 136-room oceanfront retreat set to debut in May 2025, has appointed Serkan Hizliok as Area General Manager. Maui Now.
Lānaʻi skateboarders now have a dedicated spot to shred and drop in. Lānaʻi was once the only populated Hawaiian island without a skatepark. Since the '90s, skateboard enthusiasts have petitioned for a facility to be built. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kauaʻi mayor seeks exemption from possible state ban on landfills near aquifers. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is suggesting an exemption for the island if state lawmakers pass a measure to ban the placement of landfills over aquifers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai Police Department clean up graffiti in Lihue. Twelve police officers from the Lihue Patrol District volunteered their time to beautify seven public spaces along Rice Street. Garden Island.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Pearl City hit-and-run - A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early this morning in Pearl City, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
