Changes to coastal permits in the works, interisland shipping costs could increase by 20% or more, huge raises coming to Maui officials, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiian homestead development plans questioned amid funding request. On July 11, 2022, a historic bill to reduce the number of Native Hawaiians waiting for homesteads became law, but nearly three years later it can be hard to grasp how many homesteads will be produced from the $600 million Waitlist Reduction Act. Star-Advertiser.
Bills drive union challenge of Hawaiian Electric. Both Hawaiian Electric and the carpenters union argue that their positions for and against earlier versions of House Bill 982 would be best for Hawaii when it comes to recovering from future wildfires in the aftermath of the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, which killed 102 people and all but obliterated Lahaina. Star-Advertiser.
Bill advances to support film, TV productions. Abill passed out of the House Committee on Finance Wednesday with amendments, would create the Island Film and Media Production Investment Fund, expand tax incentives for hiring local workers and extend support to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. Star-Advertiser.
Young Brothers looking to raise shipping costs by at least 20%. Members of the public are invited to weigh in on shipping cost increases proposed by Young Brothers, the shipping company responsible for all interisland cargo shipping. Should the raise be accepted, container shipping will cost 20% more, with shipping to Hilo rising 35%. Shipping a car would rise 30%, and refrigerated items would increase 40%. KHON2.
Cost of raising a child in Hawaiʻi surges to $362,891—the most expensive in the US. Raising a child in Hawaiʻi now costs an estimated $362,891 over 18 years, making it the most expensive state in the country for families, according to a new LendingTree analysis. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi Is Failing Special Education Students. Federal Cuts Could Make It Worse. Families and researchers say possible funding cuts and reduced federal oversight could make it harder for special education students to receive the services they need in schools. Civil Beat.
National Endowment for the Humanities terminates grants awarded to local organizations. The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency is demanding deep cuts to a federal agency that funds humanities-focused organizations across the country, according to officials from the Hawai‘i Council for the Humanities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nonprofits face uncertainty under Trump funding freezes. Nonprofit leaders across the state are warning that cuts to technical assistance, staff reductions in federal housing offices and the anticipated loss of millions of dollars in grants under the Trump administration are creating ripple effects — threatening the long-term stability of Hawaii’s social safety net. Star-Advertiser.
Veteran GOP state lawmaker Gene Ward served with distinction, fervor. Former state Rep. Gene Ward was remembered Friday for nearly 30 years of service in the Legislature and other accomplishments that included helping Native Hawaiians and people in poor countries around the world. Ward, 82, died Friday morning after prolonged health issues kept him sidelined from the state Capitol since January and led him to resign Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council questions Honolulu transportation director about rail audit. At a Planning Committee meeting Wednesday, Council members shared their concerns over perceived limits on access to rail stations for the disabled, the public’s difficulty in using station lavatories, and reports that the city’s HOLO cards, which allow ridership on public transit, were in short supply. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s Outdoor Dining Pilot Program Made Permanent. Oʻahu eateries are now on solid legal ground if they want to set up tables outside on city sidewalks, thanks to a measure signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Friday. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Convention Center’s 2-year repair schedule risks millions in lost group trade. The planned closure of the Hawai‘i Convention Center in 2026 for $64 million in repairs to the rooftop terrace deck is now expected to extend into 2027, putting at risk millions of dollars in group tourism bookings. Star-Advertiser.
Marines bring fallen comrades home from Guadalcanal 80 years later. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency sends teams around the world to find the remains of missing service members and bring them to Hawaii where experts at the world’s largest forensic skeleton lab work to identify them using a mixture of science and historical detective work. Star-Advertiser.
Anti-Musk movement reaches Hawaii with Waikiki Tesla protests. Twice a week, protesters take to the sidewalk in front of the Tesla dealership in Waikiki to speak out against President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk and their policies. Star-Advertiser.
$28,500 To COFA Migrant Denied Gun Permit By HPD. The Micronesian plaintiff sued the state, arguing he was denied fundamental rights protected under the U.S. Constitution. Civil Beat.
Thousands across Hawaii join 'Hands Off' protest against Trump and Musk. As part of a national response, reportedly involving over a thousand demonstrations across the U.S., an event called "Hands Off!" hit the streets Saturday outside the Hawaii State Capitol. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
About 1,000 people in Hilo participate in nationwide ‘Hands Off’ protest of Trump, Musk. People with signs gathered at the Ross Dress For Less on Kanoelehua Avenue when the protest began at 10 a.m. As the crowd swelled throughout the three hours of the demonstration, it stretched from Makaala Street to Pohaku Street. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Waiakea Intermediate robotics team heading to world championships. Four students from Waiakea Intermediate School will be the only team representing the Big Island in May at the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas. Tribune-Herald.
Laupahoehoe Transfer Station to close until 2026. The Laupahoehoe Transfer Station will close for up to 10 months starting Monday, April 21, so significant improvements can be made to the facility. Tribune-Herald.
Work on Goodwill campus progresses. The consolidation of Goodwill Hawaii’s Hilo stores and social service programs to the 67,000 square-foot campus at 17 Makaala St. acquired in late 2023 should be completed by the end of 2026. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Salary Commission boosts pay for mayor, council members, department heads. The Maui County Salary Commission has given Pay raises as high as 89% to elected and appointed executive and legislative branch public officials, based on a “classification and compensation report” carried out by government consultant MGT. Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui Council To Take Up Bill Phasing Out Vacation Rentals This Summer. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s plan to convert thousands of temporary vacation rentals into long-term housing for locals may start moving forward again as soon as next month. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Helicopter Company Wants New Flight Rules Amid Public Opposition. Blue Hawaiian has petitioned federal regulators for a rule change but community members, worried about safety and noise, say they need more time to study the proposal. Civil Beat.
‘Hands off!’ message goes out. A crowd that one member estimated to be about 2,500 people braved blustery weather conditions on Saturday to express their displeasure and objections over recent actions and announced plans by the President Trump administration. Garden Island.
Bishop Museum selects natural scientist as new CEO - Bishop Museum has named natural scientist Kristofer Helgen as its new CEO, following a five-month, worldwide search.
