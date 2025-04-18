Trump executive order opens Pacific marine sanctuary to commercial fishing, UH to cut 36 research programs amid $30M funding loss, Honolulu rail, bus service face cuts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

New York Times. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
UH loses $30M in federal funds; 36 research programs to be cut. The University of Hawaii announced Thursday it has lost $30 million in federal funding for research, just as the school sees the number of revoked student visas “literally (change) by the hour,” according to a Thursday announcement made by UH President Wendy Hensel. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Veterans advocating for gun safety push for assault weapon ban in Hawaii. A group of U.S. Army veterans are advocating for gun safety urging lawmakers to ban assault weapons this legislative session. KITV4.
Arts advocates say the Legislature continues to put creativity on the chopping block. House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita has been introducing measures that would either cut, limit or redirect the arts agency’s special fund since 2007, according to the Legislature’s archives. This year, advocates for the arts say Yamashita is much closer than ever to succeeding. Hawaii Public Radio.
Latest tourism agency allegations draw varied responses. Some of those at the center of the allegations that surfaced Tuesday during an HTA Budget, Finance, and Convention Center Standing Committee say they were blindsided, and want the chance set the record straight before the full HTA board responds. Star-Advertiser.
Loss of $2.1M in federal funds for reproductive care impacts young people, isolated communities. Hawaiʻi receives about $2.1 million in federal Title X funding. It goes to clinics for services like birth control, cancer screenings, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants ratify 3 year contract extension. After a little over a month of negotiations, Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants ratified a contract extension, which runs through February 2028. KHON2.
Oahu
Senate Bill Would Put Major State Funding For Honolulu Rail Project In Jeopardy. HART rail board members hope to convince lawmakers to kill the bill. But it has a powerful supporter. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Bus Commuters Are The Latest Victims Of Federal Funding Cuts. The city announced that nearly $10 million for seven programs, including a Waiʻanae Coast bus rapid transit project, has been eliminated. Civil Beat.
Council reappoints Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Ireland. On Wednesday, the council voted 8-0 to confirm Ireland as HESD’s director. It comes after a slew of former employees in February testified against Ireland, citing the department’s “toxic” work environment, staffing issues and mismanagement of resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD officer arrested again in violation of restraining order. A Honolulu police officer with a history of arrests for violating restraining orders brought by the mothers of his five children was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order. Star-Advertiser.
Miske’s Daughter-In-Law Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison. The judge also denied a request for a “non-custodial” sentence that would allow Delia Fabro-Miske to continue raising her daughter. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii’s 2nd measles case confirmed in household member. The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed a second case of measles in an adult household member of the first case, which was in a child under the age of 5. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
More snow expected at Big Island summits with extension of winter weather advisory. Additional snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is forecast for Big Island summits as the winter weather advisory for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa has been extended until 6 a.m. Saturday. Big Island Now.
Trial run: Ali‘i Drive being turned into one-way road for creation of free public parking in Kona. Hawai‘i County is moving forward with its plan to temporarily turn a portion of Ali‘i Drive into a one-way road to create much-needed free parking spaces for the public in the Kona Historic Business District. Big Island Now.
Petition garners more than 2,600 signatures asking Coast Guard to continue search for missing Kona fisherman. Family and friends of a missing Kona fisherman are collecting signatures to petition the U.S. Coast Guard to pick up its search for the 42-year-old who has now been missing at sea for a week. Big Island Now.
Maui
Divisive Maui Pay Hikes: Should A Mayor Earn More Than A Governor? Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, who governs 11% of the state’s population, is set to earn more than even Gov. Josh Green when a slate of generous county pay raises kick in. Civil Beat.
DOH approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Noa Botanicals. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed for Mānoa Botanicals, LLC dba Noa Botanicals after it passed its final on-site inspection for its fourth retail facility. Maui Now.
Kauai
Lawsuit filed in fatal 2024 Kauai helicopter crash. A helicopter crash that happened off Kauai has resulted in a lawsuit after a couple that was vacationing in July 2024 was killed. KHON2.
Officials warn of potentially inclement weather through middle of next week. Kaua‘i County officials are urging the public to remain vigilant as the potential for severe weather conditions continues into early next week. Kauai Now.
Soil sampling to take place at Kekaha Sugar Mill property. Garden Island.
