Libraries face funding cuts, GOP nominates 3 to fill Rep. Ward's House seat, Army releases EIS for Pohakuloa Training Area, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Police records will answer questions for victims’ families. Families of victims like Andrew Nakoa Jr. — who died of a stab wound 21 years ago blocks from his home — now will be able to get a copy of the closing report from Hawaii law enforcement under a new law designed to answer lingering questions that haunt them. Star-Advertiser.
Watered Down Property Seizure Bill Moves Forward. Lawmakers are backing away from requiring someone be convicted of a felony before seizing their property. Civil Beat.
State fund eyed for workforce housing subsidies. State lawmakers are considering diverting a state fund used almost exclusively to develop low-income rental housing to build apartments for residents with higher incomes — topping out well above what most people earn. Star-Advertiser.
Could Hawaiʻi go nuclear? Some lawmakers want the option investigated. Hawaiʻi lawmakers are advancing a resolution to study whether nuclear power can help Hawaiʻi meet its green energy goals. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Hawaii Republican Party announces nominees to fill East Oahu House seat. The party nominated Michel Gedeon, Alexander Malabey, and Tara Gregory for consideration to represent House District 18, which covers Portlock, Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley. Hawaii News Now.
State is asked for millions to preserve Waikiki beach. The Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association is collaborating with local government agencies and stakeholders to develop an interim beach restoration and mitigation plan for the state to save Waikiki’s beaches. Star-Advertiser.
Parts of Hawaii are sinking — Chronic beach loss and infrastructure risks loom. The urgency to address the sinking is greater in some parts of Hawaii like Waikiki, which is sinking faster than other places. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers still working on torture bill. Recent high-profile cases of child torture and neglect that led to the deaths of two children on Oahu have sharpened the focus for police officers and prosecuting attorneys pushing Hawaii lawmakers to pass a bill that would codify torture and outline punishment. Star-Advertiser.
Animal cruelty bill in Hawaii Legislature gains momentum. A bill advancing through the state Legislature to increase penalties for animal cruelty has gained fresh momentum following the circulation of a graphic video depicting the violent abuse of a dog in Wahiawa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Army releases final EIS for Pohakuloa Training Area. The Army has released its finalized environmental impact statement on the prospect of retaining 22,750 acres of state-owned land at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island after its lease expires in August 2029. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi County Moves To Adopt Nepotism Rules For Government Employees. A lot of people know each other on the Big Island, and thatʻs all the more reason to be above reproach, a council member says. Civil Beat.
Settlement talks ongoing in Pohoiki Road condemnation suit. Hawaii County still anticipates construction to restore lava-ravaged Pohoiki Road in lower Puna will begin before the end of June. Tribune-Herald.
Virtual meeting to introduce draft stewardship plan for Ka‘u parcel. The plan being introduced regards the stewardship of the Kaunamano property, which covers 1,363 acres between Pohina Pali and the Maniania Pali below the Na‘alehu Police Station. Tribune-Herald.
State’s high court visits Hilo to give students a closer look at legal system. About 250 students from five East Hawaii High Schools were present Thursday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Performing Arts Center to hear oral arguments before the Hawaii Supreme Court as part of the Judiciary’s “Courts in the Community” program. Tribune-Herald.
Merrie Monarch Festival kicks off with Ho‘olaule‘a. The 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival kicked off on Sunday with the Ho‘olaule‘a at Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
County’s updated plan for $1.6 billion in fire recovery funds includes help for first-time homebuyers, rebuilding homes. Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith said Wednesday that the county is working to send in its plans to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development by Monday, and that the programs could start taking applications by this summer. Maui Now.
Lahaina Fire Stole Their Dream Home. Plans To Rebuild Reveal Deep Divides. The Deals are the first oceanfront property owners on Front Street to try rebuilding in an area that scientists say is at risk due to sea level rise. Neighbors see it as a test case. Civil Beat.
State To Offer New Option For Rural Residents Struggling To Access Health Care. Living on Hawaii’s least populated islands means specialized medical care is not readily available, a growing challenge as the number of air carriers servicing Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi has dropped. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Surf's up: Recycled surfboard scraps could be part of Maui’s housing solution. Styrofoam waste from surfboard building usually ends up in the landfill. And there’s a huge need for fire-resistant housing materials on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Soil sampling at former Kekaha Sugar Mill Lot B will determine if contaminants exist. Kauai’i County Office of Economic Development is notifying the public that its contractors will conduct soil sampling from April 21 to May 2 at the former Kekaha Sugar Mill Lot B property. The county is conducting the sampling — with permission from property owner Aloun Farms — to determine whether the property’s soil is contaminated before it moves forward with any future economic development of the property. Kauai Now.
