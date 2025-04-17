UH faces uncertainty over state, federal funding; Maui mayor's salary outpaces governor's; Honolulu official cleared to take trip from no-bid contractor, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
The State Spent Millions On Housing For The Homeless But Doesn't have Receipts To Back It All Up. Since late 2023, the state has issued more than $37.1 million in no-bid contracts to HomeAid Hawaiʻi to build small dwellings as part of Gov. Josh Green’s signature Kauhale Initiative.While HomeAid has provided the Department of Human Services with balance sheets and supporting documents showing how it used state money for some of its projects, the state doesn’t have receipts or other documents detailing the specific use of public money for other projects. Civil Beat.
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on the push to send more Hawaiʻi produce nationwide. Luke recently returned from a visit to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the nation's capital. It's the second time a Hawaiʻi delegation has ever visited. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed Rule Change On Endangered Species Of Particular Concern in Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi has more endangered species than any other state, so elimination of habitat protections could be felt deeply here. Associated Press.
Lawmakers May Reduce Court Fines For Youth, But Judges Have Already Cut Back. The amount of fines imposed by judges has dropped, raising questions about whether lawmakers need to do anything. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City to lose over $11 million in federal funding. The biggest losses will mean a $4.8 million cut for planning for a potential rapid transit bus program for the Waianae Coast, followed by a $3 million loss in federal funding for special needs housing improvements. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Council OKs City Director’s Free Trip To Poland. A Honolulu department head’s trip to Poland next month will be funded by a private company that has signed a no-bid contract with that department after City Council members voted Wednesday to approve the gift. Civil Beat.
City Council approves new development plan for Honolulu's urban core. The primary urban core is Oahu’s most populated area, with about 350,000 people packed in from Kahala to Pearl City and all the valleys in between. Hawaii News Now.
Plans presented to develop areas around East Kapolei rail stations. A meeting in Kapolei on Wednesday night focused on developing the land around the rail transit stations. KITV4.
Treatment facility for boys with behavioral problems gets pushback from area residents. The state has approved a new live-in treatment facility for up to five boys who have behavioral problems stemming from sexual abuse or trauma. The home run by Catholic Charities Hawaii is in the quiet “Royal Summit” neighborhood in Aiea. Hawaii News Now.
Warning extended: Speed cameras catch 30k speeders weekly. It was supposed to last two months, but now the state’s new speed camera warning period is getting a major extension. KHON2.
Parking fees coming to Keeaumoku Walmart, Sam’s Club lot. To deter non-shoppers from taking up space in the lot meant for customers only, Walmart hired Secure Parking Hawaii to begin parking enforcement starting May 1. KHON2.
State seeks more attorneys to become court-appointed guardians ad litem. A guardian ad litem is a court-appointed attorney who is there to protect the interests of a person who cannot take care of themselves. But there are only two doing this work for the island of Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
HPD, UH Hilo partner for new internship program. The Hawaii Police Department kicked off its Kalounui internship program in March with an event at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Lifeguard certification course to be offered in Kapa‘au. The Hawaii County Department of Parks & Recreation is offering a lifeguard certification course at Kohala Swimming Pool at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui mayor’s salary to outpace Hawaiʻi governor’s until mid-2028. Starting July 1, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will earn $245,000 annually — more than Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green‘s salary through the end of their current terms in office in 2026. Maui Now.
Maui Department of Housing announces FY 2026 Affordable Housing Fund Annual Plan. The County of Maui Department of Housing announced the release of its Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) Annual Plan, which outlines key investments and initiatives designed to address the growing demand for affordable housing across Maui County. Maui Now.
Kekaulike Avenue to reopen a month ahead of schedule following storm-related repairs. Officials with the state Department of Transportation say Kekaulike Avenue between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road will be reopened by noon, Thursday, April 17. Maui Now.
Kauai
Lives of federal conservation workers on Kauaʻi upended by Trump administration. On Valentine's Day, four employees who worked across Kauaʻi’s three USFWS refuges lost their jobs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Water conservation request continues for Hanalei, ‘Anini areas. Kaua‘i County Department of Water officials issued the request April 4 after a pump station mechanical failure that continues to affect the water storage supply. Kauai Now.
