More students get free meals, Hawaii to sue fossil fuel companies, homeless relocation program killed in Legislature, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Here’s How Many Kids Are Unvaccinated At Your School. More than 20% of students in Hawaiʻi don’t have all of the vaccines required to attend school. Civil Beat.
Hawaii to file lawsuit against fossil fuel companies. As the legislative session that saw the State of Hawaii navigate an $800 million loss from the budget to pay for the Global Settlement for Lahaina wildfire victims comes to an end this week, Hawaii Governor Josh Green is turning attention to entities he thinks also need to pay up for the deadly and destructive disaster: fossil fuel companies. KHON2.
HECO to study where to underground utility lines as a fire prevention measure. Hawaiian Electric plans to study where to put power lines below ground as a fire prevention measure. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii will raise visitor taxes to tackle climate change. Gov. Josh Green is celebrating lawmakers’ decision to increase tourist taxes and dedicate the new money to what they call Hawaii’s climate emergency. Hawaii News Now.
Climate fee, property insurance, illegal fireworks: Here's what could change for Hawaiʻi . While lawmakers are considering many bills ahead of the end of the 2025 session on Friday, Hawaiʻi Public Radio has narrowed down the topics to the top four they're paying close attention to. Hawaii Public Radio.
Permanent ‘Return-to-Home Program’ for homeless persons in Hawaiʻi dies in conference committee. A bill to establish a permanent “Return-to-Home program” failed to make it out of a House and Senate conference committee on Friday as the State Legislature winds down its 2025 session. Big Island Now.
What The State Refuses To Say About Fatal Child Abuse Cases. A federal law requires states to release information about how they handled child maltreatment cases ending in deaths. Hawaiʻi’s reports raise more questions than they answer. Civil Beat.
UH says a majority of its international students are safe amid visa policy changes. Brent White, the chief global officer for the University of Hawaiʻi System, explained how the university is trying to help its international students navigate the unpredictable circumstances. Hawaii Public Radio.
DEI and student visa rulings seen as reprieves. In the wake of federal court rulings blocking enforcement of new federal rules threatening diversity, equity and inclusion programs and revoking certain student visas, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii reached out to college and university officials statewide urging them to “continue to feel empowered to push for academic freedom and free speech.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii borrowers in default are among millions nationwide affected by end of payment pause. A pandemic-era pause for federal student loan borrowers in default is set to end Monday, and millions of former and current students nationwide are bracing for renewed loan collections. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Council to review empty-homes tax study. A proposed Honolulu City Council measure to penalize real-property owners who leave their Oahu residences vacant for extended periods of time has a chance to start moving again following the release of the first phase of a city-commissioned study. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
City aims to loosen requirements to help more small businesses. The transit construction mitigation fund was created to assist businesses hit hard by rail construction along Dillingham Boulevard according to Honolulu City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. KHON2.
Honolulu EMS Chief Says Medics Aren’t Safe In Oʻahu Prisons. Recent incidents at two state facilities prompted a letter to state prison officials telling them medical crews won’t be going inside the jails and prison anymore. Civil Beat.
Hawaii's food insecurity at highest levels, as support from the federal government drops. There are more empty spaces on Hawaii Foodbank shelves, after a recent cut to funding from the federal government. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Island Lands Protected With Grant Approvals. Three of the five grants approved by the State will be used to protect lands on the Big Island: Hīlea, Kawainui Makai, and Kōkua Kealakekua. Big Island Video News.
State funding secured for Puna alternate route study. Big Island lawmakers secured $1.5 million to fund the Puna Makai (oceanside) Alternate Route Study after funding lapsed last year. Lawmakers also secured $1 million for a Puna Mauka (mountainside) Alternate Route Study. Big Island Now.
Maui
9 projects with over 800 housing units could get funding from Maui County for construction, rising costs. Maui County wants to spend its $43.5 million Affordable Housing Fund on nine projects with 843 units of mostly rental housing in the next fiscal year, including a rental project in Kīhei with social spaces for seniors, a Nāpili apartment complex for fire-displaced families and a major housing development in Kahului with a civic center and commercial space. Maui Now.
West Maui residents beg commission to manage water better. The Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) held a meeting in Lahaina on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Community meeting May 12 on proposed plans for two West Maui playgrounds. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to provide input on proposed plans for the Lahaina Recreation Center and the Kelawea Mauka Park playgrounds during a community meeting Monday, May 12, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Maui Now.
Kauai
No injuries reported following fire at Pacific Missile Range Facility. Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at the edge of the Pacific Missile Range Facility Makaha Ridge site, which initially forced personnel to evacuate the premises. Kauai Now.
At-large Kalihi shooting suspect charged - A 38-year-old shooting suspect described by police as armed and dangerous has been charged with allegedly shooting up an illegal game room in Kalihi.
