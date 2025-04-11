Rep. Case angers fellow Dems with voter ID vote, cruise ship tax brings lawsuit threat, counties could lose affordable housing oversight, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. CQ Roll Call. Hawaii News Now. Aloha State Daily.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Appear Poised To Crack Down On Pay-To-Play Politics. Lawmakers are working to outlaw political donations from people who win government contracts.. But key supporters of the legislation still need to come to an agreement on critical points including how contractors and nonprofit organizations will have to report who their officers and close family members are and whether that information will be kept secret from the public. Civil Beat.
An effort to increase taxes on cruise ships has drawn a legal threat from the industry, and executives say if their customers have to pay more, they may stop cruising here. Lawmakers say they are only proposing that cruise ship passengers pay the same taxes as other visitors. Hawaii News Now.
Counties could lose some oversight over affordable housing developments. State lawmakers are advancing a measure that would not allow county councils to impose conditions or median income restrictions stricter than the ones established by the state — if those conditions will increase the cost of the project. The measure would also not allow counties to reduce fee waivers for these projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senators Question Qualifications Of Governor’s Picks For Education Board. Gov. Josh Green withdrew one of his nominees to the Board of Education the day before senators were set to vote on his confirmation. Civil Beat.
Film industry says cameras won't keep rolling in Hawaiʻi without higher tax incentives. Hawaiʻi issued an estimated $24.5 million in film tax credits in 2024, according to a report to the state Legislature that looked at figures from last year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Thousands of Hawaii students not immunized against measles. After Hawaii confirmed its first measles case in years, the state Education and Health departments are ramping up vaccination efforts, focusing on thousands of students who remain noncompliant with school immunization requirements. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Mayor says city now negotiating with landowner for new North Shore first responder center. Those attending Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town hall meeting Thursday were greeted by a large LED screen that touted a plan to build a first responder center across from Kapoo, also known as Sharks Cove.The parcel would be big enough for ambulance and ocean safety services, and maybe more. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police Department looks to hire those impacted by federal cuts. The City and County of Honolulu is still actively recruiting displaced federal employees and professionals from non-governmental organizations impacted by federal funding cuts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Empty apartments will soon be home to Oahu’s most vulnerable. For more than three years, 27 brand new low-income apartments have sat empty in the heart of Iwilei. Despite Hawaii’s housing crisis, red tape created by the way the City chose to fund the project kept it from meeting requirements to move people in. Hawaii News Now.
Nearly 150 workers at The Modern Honolulu, represented by UNITE HERE Local 5, have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. Highlights include significant wage increases, enhanced job security, and improvements related to workload. Hawaii News Now.
Unexpected collaboration brings science and culture to the same table. The Conversation spoke with scientist Astrid Delorme of the Center for Marine Debris Research at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, and Waimānalo cultural practitioner Kimeona Kāne about what their unexpected collaboration can teach others. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Part Of Aliʻi Drive Could Become One-Way Under Parking Proposal. An event to discuss the Aliʻi Drive proposal will be held on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hale Halawai. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
30 Megawatt Solar Project Begins Operations In Waimea. The Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project began commercial operations on March 25th. Big Island Video News.
ACLU seeks required recording of police interrogations. Hawaii Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on State v. Zuffante on Thursday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
More Maui County employees, but where do they park? No comprehensive plan, yet. Maui County Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins had that question in mind Wednesday afternoon when the Department of Management came before the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee as part of the annual department-by-department review of fiscal 2026 budget proposals. In total, Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed budget is $1.5 billion. Maui Now.
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke visits Maui preschools. Maui preschoolers welcomed a special visitor this week as Hawai’i Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke visited new classrooms at Haʻikū Elementary and Kīhei Elementary. Maui News.
An effort to help alleviate Maui’s dire shortage of affordable housing by having a state agency acquire and convert commercial buildings to partial residential use has come up short at this year’s Legislature but still might produce results. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Businesses Fear ‘Breaking Point’ With Interisland Shipping Rate Hike. Young Brothers is seeking approval from Hawai‘i regulators to significantly increase interisland shipping rates. Civil Beat.
Waimea 400 Affordable Housing Master Plan workshop rescheduled. A community workshop for the Waimea 400 Affordable Housing Master Plan is now scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. today in the cafeteria at Waimea Canyon Middle School, located at 9555 Huakaʻi Road in Waimea, after being postponed from its original March 6 date. Kauai Now.
Kahului man, 43, dies after crash on Maui highway - Maui police say a 43-year-old man from Kahului has died after crashing into a stopped car on Honoapiilani Highway Thursday afternoon.
