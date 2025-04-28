Legislature advances 'green fee' on short-term stays, hotels and cruise ships; union workers get 4% or less raises; pay-to-play, sports betting bills DOA, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
New Contracts Give More Than $1 Billion In Union Pay Raises. Unionized state workers received raises of 4% or less per year for the next four years. Civil Beat.
State bill would change oversight of Hawai’i Tourism Authority. State lawmakers advanced a bill by the Legislature session deadline that will significantly change the governance model for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for the first time since it created the agency in 1998. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Kill Pay-to-Play Bill — Again. The Legislature has refused to close a loophole in state law that has allowed millions of dollars to flow to Hawaiʻi political campaigns from people who get big state contracts. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers to vote on over 200 bills this week. If approved by the full House and Senate Wednesday, the bills would go to Gov. Josh Green, who has already signed 27 new laws this year, including further tightening firearms requirements across the islands, which already have some of the strictest firearms laws in the country. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers scurry to advance flurry of bills past key deadline. Casualties included a bill to legalize online sports betting in Hawaii and one to give the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands an additional $600 million to develop homesteads for beneficiaries. Bills that cleared the hurdle included one to raise the state’s transient accommodations tax in part to help sustain Hawaii’s natural resources, and one to expand the use of cameras to ticket speeding drivers on roadways statewide. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi will not legalize online sports betting this year. Online sports betting will not be legalized this legislative session. Lawmakers decided to defer the measure Friday afternoon. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Lawmakers To Require Audit Of Green’s Kauhale Homeless Initiative. The governor says the funding legislators also approved will keep the state on track to have 30 kauhale villages by 2026. Civil Beat.
Bill to create food systems working group likely to pass Legislature. Senate Bill 1186, which passed the conference committee process this week, seeks to create a “statewide interagency food systems coordination team” that would include leaders along the food supply chain — from farms to restaurants. Hawaii Public Radio.
Reducing the Hawaiian homestead waitlist: DHHL on track to award 2,600+ leases in 2025. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands presented an ambitious awards schedule before the Hawaiian Homes Commission last week and announced its plan to issue more than 2,600 leases by the end of 2025. Big Island Now.
Hawaii is ranked low for emergency readiness. The Trust for America’s Health evaluated each state, using 10 key indicators ranging from public health funding to workforce mobility. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Too Many Exemptions From Empty Homes Tax Could Cost Honolulu $150 Million. The city council has been trying to pass a 1% to 3% tax for years but wants to target offshore investors, not local residents. Civil Beat.
Settlement in $324M Hitachi suit is coming, HART says. A more than $324 million lawsuit brought by rail’s principal contractor against the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation in 2024 appears on the verge of a final settlement, while condemnation actions will proceed on four downtown area properties. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii crews clear 45 homeless camps on Diamond Head slopes. LNR officials said there are large amounts of camping gear and buckets of human waste that litter the slopes. Star-Advertiser.
Government gridlock on evacuation plan frustrates Leeward residents. Leeward Coast residents — already worried about being trapped if Farrington Highway turns into gridlock during an emergency — received frustrating news from federal, state and city governments recently that help isn’t coming anytime soon. Star-Advertiser.
Consumers in Hawaii prepare for tariffs’ impact. While businesses have already been hit hard by the international trade war, the impact has only just begun to trickle down to local customers and visitors, who will ultimately have to pay more to keep the businesses alive, according to Justin Tyndall, an associate professor at University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Next Waimea Town Meeting to dig deep into Hawai‘i County budget, revenue policies. North Hawai‘i community members have the opportunity to dig deep into Hawai‘i County budget and revenue policies — including those governing property taxes and short-term vacation rentals — during the next Waimea Town Meeting. Big Island Now.
‘They see things no one should see’: Book by UH Hilo professor being used to help first responders. First responders are learning about the surprising causes and unique therapies for challenges prevalent among their community thanks to workshops in Hilo and Kona that derive treatment strategies from a new book. Tribune-Herald.
Bikeshare ridership increases islandwide. Cyclists took 11,305 rides on rented bikes from HIBIKE kiosks across the island in 2023, which rose to 12,463 rides throughout 2024. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Asks Feds To Flex Rules Governing $1.6 Billion Wildfire Recovery Grant. The county wants to use some of the money to rebuild accessory dwelling units but is primarily focused on securing final approval. Civil Beat.
Replanting at Kahoma Village to support Lahaina recovery, growth following wildfires. Nearly 200 Kahoma Village homeowners, community members, and local organizations gathered Saturday to restore the landscape in Lahaina by planting 100 native and resilient species to support ongoing post-wildfire recovery. Maui Now.
Maui volunteers recycle mountains of fire-donated clothing otherwise doomed for the landfill. Clothes in good condition will be gifted to targeted community partners for those in need. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i state legislators tout support for key Garden Isle investments in state budget. Here’s a look at important Kaua‘i County investments appropriated in the biennium state spending plan for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, from highest to lowest price tag. Kauai Now.
Kauai councilmember sounding ’emergency alarm’ on coconut rhinoceros beetles. Councilmember Fern Holland says the destructive beetle has been spotted from Hā’ena to Waimea. KHON2.
