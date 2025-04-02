Kilauea Volcano puts on a show, Legislature tackles accountability, Honolulu council IDs funding cuts in budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
‘This Has To End’: Revelations Renew Calls For Government Accountability. A growing chorus of good government advocates want the Legislature to increase accountability within its own ranks following a Civil Beat story about an unknown Hawaiʻi lawmaker receiving a $35,000 donation amid an ongoing federal corruption investigation. Civil Beat.
Midwifery bill advances but causes confusion. After months of fluctuating support and opposition, two Senate committees passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would potentially criminalize unlicensed attendants of a home birth who engage in midwifery duties, causing confusion and concern among lawmakers and the midwife community. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers want changes in HTA as new board members confirmed. The two newest members of the Hawaii Tourism Authority board were officially confirmed by a Senate committee on April 1. But lawmakers first demanded some changes throughout the entire organization. KHON2.
Not enough workers to deal with uptick in Hawaiʻi SNAP benefit applications. The state Department of Human Services said it has a 25% vacancy for eligibility workers and 50% for clerical staff at SNAP processing centers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Green announces three judicial appointments. He has appointed Taryn Tomasa Gifford and Karin L. Holma to the Circuit Court of the First Circuit. These appointments follow the governor’s recent selection of Kauanoe A. D. Jackson to the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit. Maui Now.
Oahu
City Council identifies $25M in cuts to vacant positions to help fund sewer projects. The council is reviewing Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s budget for the next fiscal year and is looking to cut expenses — largely to pay for other projects like wastewater infrastructure. Hawaii Public Radio.
City’s proposed sewer fee increase hits roadblock in council. Plans to raise sewer fees more than 100 percent over 10 years are hitting a wall at the Honolulu City Council. A key committee voted Tuesday to limit the raise and force the city to find other sources of money. Hawaii News Now.
City seeks Iwilei properties to redevelop near future rail station. City officials say they have started acquiring private properties to create affordable housing and transit-oriented development in and around the city-owned Iwilei Center next to Dillingham Boulevard. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
City Plans To Finish Waiʻanae Police Station, But It May Not Mean More Cops. Nine years after opening the station, the city is working to finish construction. But Honolulu is short on police, so there won’t necessarily be more officers on patrol. Civil Beat.
New parking restrictions to allow for street sweeps. The City and County of Honolulu is making an effort to keep drains clear and the water safe by allowing street sweepers to come by every first Monday and Thursday of the month. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Milolii homeowner wins lawsuit against county. A Kona judge ruled Friday that the Hawaii County Board of Appeals erred when it sided with the Department of Public Works, which revoked a 2020 renovation building permit that was in effect after a man bought a small Milolii Beach Lots house in a shoreline management area four years ago. Tribune-Herald.
Renaming of Captain Cook Post Office in honor of fallen soldier observed at Vietnam War memorial service. More than 50 years after U.S. troops departed Vietnam, the post office in Captain Cook is being named after 1st Lt. John Kuulei Kauhaihao of Hōnaunau, who was killed in action during the war. Big Island Now.
Lava fountains top 700 feet in latest ‘episode’ of Kilauea eruption. The eruption prompts warnings of volcanic ash, rock and vog. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui County Council Digs Into The Mayor’s $1.5 Billion Spending Plan. Some members are concerned about the high level of county job vacancies. Civil Beat.
Mayor responds to study suggesting housing bill cost Maui 1,900 jobs or more. Mayor Richard Bissen said the proposal is not meant to be anti-tourism but is pro-resident. Bissen acknowledged that the transition would bring challenges, but the mayor contends delaying action will only make those challenges more severe. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui United Way invests $1.5M in Lahaina Community Land Trust. Maui United Way is backing an effort to keep the land in Lahaina firmly in the hands of local residents by committing $1.5 million to the Lahaina Community Land Trust. Maui News. Maui Now.
With government help delayed, Upcountry Maui volunteers clear overgrowth ahead of fire season. Hundreds of volunteers have spent countless hours working to clear the land of invasive, fire-prone plants as the drought worsens island-wide. Hawaii News Now.
What Lahaina’s Miracle House Tells Us About Building Fire-Resistant Homes. Building with the right materials saved homes in the Maui and Los Angeles wildfires, but many homeowners can’t afford the price. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Office of Economic Development awards second year of agriculture expansion grants. After a successful first year of funding, the grant program continues to bring more focus on building Kaua‘i’s agriculture portfolio by creating more direct support for the farming community. Kauai Now.
Coworking space now offers AI programs to improve research, education, development. Kuleana.work coworking space in Līhuʻe has launched an AI Lab to provide a space for local entrepreneurs, students and community members to utilize artificial intelligence to benefit their lives. Kauai Now.
