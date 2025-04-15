Water commission nominee amasses support, lawmakers fight for farms, ICA upholds plan to release mosquitoes on Maui, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi crop exports continue to face strict USDA policies. A handful of resolutions, including House Resolution 26, going through the state Legislature would urge Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation to petition the U.S. Department of Agriculture to “address the lack of parity between Hawaiʻi and other states and territories pertaining to the export of agricultural goods.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Crimes on farms and ranches could incur increased penalties. Senate Bills 763 and 1249, would strengthen penalties, create a dedicated group of state officers, and establish a special fund all to better prevent and punish agricultural crimes like theft and vandalism. Hawaii Public Radio.
More than 400 bills still alive as end of Legislative Session nears. Just over 2 dozen bills passed their third and final reading without any changes. But lawmakers disagreed over more than 400 bills and those disagreements have to be worked out over the next 2 weeks in order for those bills to survive. KITV4.
Voting Blind: Why Lawmakers Don’t Know The Cost Of Bills Before They Vote. Hawaiʻi is the only state that lacks legislative fiscal analysis of bills. This year lawmakers may take a step toward fixing that. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers want to work toward a paid family leave program. The House Labor Committee advanced a resolution to create a working group to produce a report on paid family leave that could include proposed legislation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Several international students at UH have visas revoked. A “few” international students at the University of Hawaii are among more than 1,700 students who have been stripped of their visas across the United States. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Director’s Free Trip To Poland Raises Ethics Questions. A company that just signed a no-bid contract with Honolulu’s motor vehicle office has offered to cover the flight, hotel, meals and other related costs — a $5,000 value — for Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro to visit their facility. Civil Beat.
Kolekole Pass ready to use as an emergency exit for Waiʻanae Coast communities. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has been working with the U.S. Army and Navy to make repairs to Kolekole Pass so that it's safe for residential use. Hawaii Public Radio.
Councilwoman denies public safety conflict over relationship with fire battalion chief. Honolulu city councilwoman Val Okimoto said she will not voluntarily leave her position as chair of the Public Safety Committee, and, by law, cannot recuse from issues that affect the Honolulu Fire Department. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu councilmember develops plan to address HPD officer shortage. A new plan is in the works to tackle the ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. One lawmaker said they need to look at more than recruitment. KHON2.
Honolulu fails to collect millions in short-term rental fines. City officials are expressing shock and frustration over how few fines for illegal rentals are actually being collected. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu child with measles recovers; 92 people identified for possible exposure. An adult member of the child’s household who came down with symptoms remains a presumptive case. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New Emergency Call Center dedicated. Decades in the making, the new 17,127-square-foot dispatch facility on Mohouli Street will operate as a unified call center, housing dispatch operations for the police and fire departments. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Councilwomen to hold public meeting regarding hosted vacation rentals. The briefing, set up by council members Heather Kimball and Ashley Kierkiewicz, will be between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants must register in advance at www.hawaiicountytar.com to receive a unique Zoom login. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Intermediate appeals court upholds approval of Maui mosquito project. The ruling is the latest back-and-forth over a proposed project using the Incompatible Insect Technique — or the release of incompatible male mosquitoes — to reduce the wild mosquito population. Star-Advertiser.
Decline in West Maui water supply means new housing projects will have to wait. Commission reviews aquifers in West Maui. State water management officials fear some aquifers in West Maui might be showing signs they are surpassing their sustainable yield in pumping water, raising questions about water allocations for future developments. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Housing Department submits report on unspent Affordable Housing Fund appropriations. The Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee has gotten a written response from the Department of Housing about nearly $12 million in unspent and unencumbered funds in the County’s Affordable Housing Fund. Maui Now.
Hawaiʻi's first government-funded hula center to begin construction on Maui. Construction is slated to begin this month on Hawaiʻi's first government-funded hula center. The 47,000-square-foot Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art will be located in Wailuku, Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Wilcox Medical Center nurses vote to ratify new contract. The new contract comes after more than 35 bargaining sessions, a three-day strike in January, and a Kauai Council resolution supporting the nurses. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Namahana Public Charter School set to open for 7th and 8th graders this August. Last Saturday, Namahana School in Kīlauea welcomed the 100 founding families and the seventh and eighth graders who will comprise the inaugural middle school classes beginning in August. Kauai Now.
