Income tax cuts questioned, sports betting and cigarette tax hikes considered as Senate mulls cautious budget, Maui vacation rental ban could cost 2k jobs, $1B hit to economy, egg prices rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

A statewide ad campaign explains how new Hawaii tax cuts will impact families just three weeks ahead of the state income tax deadline. But some said the ads gloss over a controversy about who benefits, and whether the cut was a wise decision. Hawaii News Now.
Will Hawaiʻi Be The Next State To Legalize Sports Betting? A gambling bill is cruising through the Legislature, leaving a lot of questions in its wake. Civil Beat.
Higher cigarette tax clears key Hawaii Senate committee. A bill proposing a 2-cent increase in the state cigarette tax that would boost funding for the University of Hawaii Cancer Center passed its first hearing before a key Senate committee Monday despite ongoing opposition from retailers who worry about increased shoplifting and lost cigarette sales. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi’s Needy Wait As Benefits System Overhaul Runs Late, Busts Budget. The Benefits Eligibility Solution’s contract cost has nearly doubled and it’s years overdue, as the state grapples with mistakes and a $10.9 million fine. A project to speed state benefits to the poor for food, clothing and shelter while detecting fraud and errors has been mired in delays and cost overruns for seven years. Civil Beat.
Softening Hawaii visitor arrivals reflect wobbly consumer confidence and higher prices. Hawaii’s international market is still down, and its core U.S. market is softening faster than expected with the percentage of U.S. households planning to travel dipping below 2024 and 2023. Star-Advertiser.
State market report: price of local eggs continued to rise. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said the benchmark price for a dozen large, locally produced eggs rose by 20% to $9.51 during the first quarter of this year, while the price of a dozen U.S. mainland eggs rose by 30% to $9.46. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Honolulu unveils new emergency notification system. Starting today, the City and County of Honolulu officially launches its new real- time, mass-notification system to inform the public about severe weather, beach and ocean safety conditions, drinking water issues, evacuations, road closures and other community updates. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Free event celebrates 125th birthday of U.S. Navy’s Submarine Fleet. The Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum will host a free Kamaaina Sunday event on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebrating the 125th birthday of U.S. Navy’s Submarine Fleet. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Plans To Fund Studies On Waikoloa Wildfire Evacuation, North Kona Floods. The County of Hawai‘i is inviting the public to comment on a proposed amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Action Plan that would support the flood and traffic studies. Big Island Video News.
Three cited in Kona for piciking undersized ‘opihi. A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement marine patrol unit spotted several people who appeared to be picking ‘opihi Saturday along the Ali‘i Drive shoreline in Kailua-Kona. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Report: Maui short-term rental ban would bring big economic shocks. Maui could pay a hefty price that includes losing close to 2,000 jobs and $1 billion in annual visitor spending for turning a special class of vacation rental units into housing. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s plan to convert several thousand vacation rentals into long-term housing could lower housing costs and improve affordability in Maui County, according to a study unveiled Monday by the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. But it could also significantly weaken Maui’s tourism-dependent economy, prompt widespread job loss and result in a drastic decrease in tax revenue. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
State officials ask judge to adjust order opening trail to public. State land officials have asked Maui Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill to broaden his ruling on a traditional trail above Olinda Road to include the use of motor vehicles for certain purposes, including a Birds, Not Mosquitoes project. Maui News.
Kauai
Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization Project nears completion. Scheduled intermittent closures on Kuhio Highway between Hanalei Plantation Road and Ohiki Road will occur on April 1. Garden Island.
Warrant sweep operation on Kaua‘i yields 6 arrests. The police department’s Līhu‘e Field Operations Division arrested individuals on March 19 wanted for outstanding warrants. Kauai Now.
