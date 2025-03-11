$11B Ala Wai flood control project stalls, interim Kauai police chief named, Maui council tepid on vacation rental conversion plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
State Salary Commissioners Defend The Big Pay Raises They're Recommending. Unless the Legislature rejects them, salary increases are on the way for top elected and appointed officials in Hawaiʻi. Civil Beat.
Key Hawaii Republicans, voters mixed on Trump. Key Hawaii Republicans offered differing views of President Donald Trump three months into his second term, with some continuing their full support while others are hearing from constituents who regret voting for him. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians developing sovereign AI data. House Bill 546 would establish an “aloha intelligence institute” at the University of Hawaii that would “develop, support and advance artificial intelligence initiatives statewide.” Star-Advertiser.
Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Sea Life In A Way No One Is Thinking About. The extraction process involves dumping debris into the thriving midwater zone. Civil Beat.
Researchers say state funding is crucial to climate data collection. The House Finance Committee has advanced a bill to fund a new climate center within the University of Hawaiʻi's School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, which researchers say is critical to the continued collection of climate data. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii jobless rate steady as federal layoffs loom. The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate in February held at 3.0% for the eighth straight month after six consecutive months at 2.9%, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Interview: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. The city and county’s chief executive talks about the landfill, homelessness, the police commission and more. Civil Beat.
Center tackles homelessness at root levels. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center opened in 2024 across the street from the Institute for Human Services’ men’s shelter in Iwilei and has seen 1,182 people ever since to address issues including substance abuse and mental health, which are considered critical underlying reasons why people end up and remain homeless. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu looks to add more affordable housing in ‘Ewa Beach. Although the project is still in the development phase, city officials say they're nearing a "major milestone" with the financing. Aloha State Daily.
Protestor arrested at Tesla rally in Waikiki. Maximo Ramos Arango was arrested Sunday at a Tesla showroom in Waikiki during a rally against Tesla that drew a crowd of around 200 people. Star-Advertiser.
Two men cited for picking opihi at protected site. State conservation officers cited two men Wednesday for illegally collecting opihi from the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore. Spectrum News.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director Hugh Ono To Retire. After a few months in the position, Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director Hugh Ono will again retire on March 31. Deputy Director Neil Azevedo will serve as acting director until a permanent replacement is found. Big Island Video News.
Community health center eyes expansion. A bill that would provide funding for Hawaii Island Community Health Center to expand the reach of its services to about 55,000 patients yearly is making its way through the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Won’t Be Converting Vacation Rentals To Long-Term Housing Anytime Soon. A phased-in approach was to begin July 1 but the council has yet to take up the mayor’s proposal. Civil Beat.
Maui County Council to address proposed budget, property assessments. Real property tax assessments and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed $1.5 billion budget are expected to be discussed during a series of upcoming public meetings. Maui News.
As property values climb, Maui County eyes lower tax rates for resident homeowners. Each of the three tax tiers for owner-occupied properties would see a decrease under the mayor’s budget, which proposes going from $1.80 to $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed value in the lowest tier, $2 to $1.90 in the second-highest tier and $3.25 to $3.10 in the highest tier. Maui Now.
Maui Fire Settlements Could Shrink If Health Insurers Take A Bite. As settlement money begins to flow to Maui wildfire victims, a state law that allows health insurers to recoup their costs becomes a concern. Civil Beat.
Firefighters have high levels of PFAS in aftermath of Maui fires. Maui firefighters who responded to the August 2023 Maui wildfires had the highest levels of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in their bloodstream when compared with other first responders a month later. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers still weighing temporary exemption for tour boat environmental reviews. Senate Bill 1074 could allow dozens of tour boat operators to return to the waters off West Maui’s Kā‘anapali, a tourism hotspot. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Interim chief selected following announcement of embattled Kaua‘i police chief’s retirement. The Kaua‘i Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Elliott Kalani Ke as interim chief following the announcement of Chief Todd Raybuck’s announcement to retire last year. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Harvard at risk of losing $9B in federal funds as U.S. reviews grants - The Trump administration said today that it was reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University, part of a crackdown o...
No comments:
Post a Comment