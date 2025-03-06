House seeks to sock away $200M for hard times, state growth projections reduced, Honolulu mayor proposes $5B budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
DBEDT reduces Hawaii’s economic growth rate to 1.7% for 2025. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism on Wednesday lowered its economic growth projections for this year on the expectation that tourism growth will slow, consumer inflation will rise, and policy uncertainty will increase at the national and international levels. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi food banks report canceled shipments and frozen funds amid federal cuts. Six shipping containers worth of food for the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, which serves Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, were scheduled to be shipped to the state during the first half of the year. But those shipments have been canceled. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trump’s recent executive order declared English as the official language of the country for the first time, but the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary says the order does not impact the state. Hawaiʻi is the only state that has two official languages: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and English. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor’s $5B Budget Boosts Homeless Funding And Addresses Federal Cuts. The city is bracing for federal cuts, but the mayor said there are no plans to increase property taxes. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu Will Allow Some Developers To OK Their Own Projects. The council acted in November 2023 to reduce a backlog of permit applications, but the program hasn’t launched yet. Civil Beat.
‘Calculation error’ discovered in Skyline audit. In a report issued Feb. 27 involving the audit of the city Department of Transportation Services’ Skyline operations, the city auditor found the audit mistakenly cited a 77% decrease in rail ridership from July 2023 to December 2023. The correct percentage decrease in ridership on the city’s rail line was later determined to be almost 44%. Star-Advertiser.
Hidden Links Exposed: Hawaiʻi Fireworks Bust Tied To Mainland Suppliers. One mysterious address on shipping documents in a seizure at Honolulu Harbor is the first in a chain of clues that lead across the country and through the decades — a mysterious web of connections between the legal and illegal fireworks trade. Civil Beat.
Controversial youth transitional living facility moves forward in Makaha. A nonprofit is moving forward with a plan to help homeless youth get off the streets in Leeward Oahu, but some neighbors are asking the governor to cancel the project. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County, HGEA reach COVID compensation agreement. The arbitrated agreement will pay certain Hawaii Government Employees Association members who were county employees 15% of their hourly pay over a two-year period based on when the pandemic began and when cases began to flatten. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island police kill murder suspect, 28, in shootout. Hawaii Island police said officers killed a 28-year-old murder suspect in a Tuesday evening shootout in Volcano, ending a day-long manhunt after the early-morning shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in Puna. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Immigration enforcement operation raising concerns among Latino population. A federal immigration enforcement operation was conducted at a Kona coffee farm Wednesday afternoon, increasing concerns among the island’s Latino community. Hawaii News Now.
Waimea nonprofit eyes lunar landings. The arrivals of two lunar landers on the moon this week bodes well for a Big Island company’s plan to set up a permanent observatory on the moon. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County’s economic recovery trails rest of the state; construction builds momentum. Maui County’s economic recovery remains slower than other islands, particularly in tourism and employment, suggesting lingering effects from the August 2023 wildfires disaster that disrupted tourism and local businesses, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism the 2025 Statistical and Economic Report, published in this first quarter. Maui Now.
Maui losing 10 stores, 80 jobs after company overseeing iconic surfing brands files for bankruptcy. The Honolua Surf Company store in The Shops at Wailea is one of 10 surf stores on Maui — four Honolua Surf Company, two Quiksilver, two Volcom and two Billabong — that are liquidating their stock and closing their doors for good after their operator, Liberated Brands LLC, filed for bankruptcy a month ago in the U.S. District of Delaware. Maui Now. KITV4.
Maui residents divided on proposal for street extension connecting two communities. Maui County officials are asking for public feedback about a proposal for a new road connecting the Wailuku and Waiehu communities. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County DWS to host community meetings on water pipe inventory project. The Maui County Department of Water Supply is inviting the public to an informational meeting about an ongoing water service line inventory to comply with the latest U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lead and copper ruling, which is established to monitor the lead and copper levels at customers’ water pipes at homes, schools and businesses. Maui News.
Kauai
Hawaiʻi pays 64% above national average for electricity. While Hawaiʻi’s average monthly usage is lower than the U.S. average, its average rate per kWh is significantly higher, at 39.62 cents per kWh, which is well over double the national average of $137 per month. Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative said 60% of its electricity comes from renewables and rates on Kauaʻi range between 33 and 39 cents, but the need for energy storage capacity becomes apparent when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind stops blowing. Kauai Now.
