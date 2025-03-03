Legislature mulls budget holes from Trump mandates, parks feel the sting of staff cuts, Honolulu rail audit confirms problems, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Trump’s Actions Are Creating A Budget Problem For Hawaiʻi Lawmakers. Halfway through the session, legislative priorities are emerging. But the new uncertainties mean lawmakers may need a special session to fine tune. Civil Beat.
Hoteliers push back on proposed tax hikes. Hospitality industry members from the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance and the American Hotel &Lodging Association are seeking to draw attention to current and looming challenges facing their industry and are pushing back against proposed transient accommodations tax increases that are still moving forward in several bills at the halfway mark of this year’s state Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Lights, camera... struggles? A look into Hawaii Film and TV industry and the path ahead. Hawaii has long been a sought-after backdrop for Hollywood, but the reality behind the scenes tells a different story. KITV4.
A ‘Super-Aged’ Population Poses Major Challenges For Hawaiʻi. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the outlook for the state’s oldest seniors from optimistic to more sobering, a recent report says. Civil Beat.
Program aims to bring engineers back to Hawaii amid workforce shortage. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has launched Kama‘aina Come Home, a job placement program designed to reconnect former Hawaii residents with engineering opportunities in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Bill to increase legal amount of cannabis possession voted out. A measure to increase the legal amount of cannabis a person can possess was struck down during a senate floor vote on Friday, Feb. 28. KHON2.
Bills would continue to give diplomas to military veterans. Two bills remain alive that would continue to award honorary high school diplomas to military members who did not receive theirs because of service in World War II, Korea or Vietnam. Star-Advertiser.
OHA Chair Kai Kahele To Return To Washington For Trump Address. Kahele also has meetings scheduled at the Pentagon where he will discuss military leases in Hawaiʻi, including those covering the Pōhakuloa Training Area. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Audit Confirms Honolulu Rail Woes: Poor Marketing, Clunky Payment System. Skyline’s usefulness is still below par 14 years after ground was broken and more than a year and a half after its first segment opened, new audit says. Civil Beat.
Proposed Bills Would Leave Few Options For Where Oʻahu Puts Its Next Dump. Westside residents want the island’s trash to stop coming to their community, but potential new restrictions could make it difficult to place a city dump anywhere else. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council reviews outside sponsorship of public facilities. Honolulu City Council reviews outside sponsorship of public facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Home Lands looks to factory-built housing for projects. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants to start up a modular housing factory on Oahu to produce homes more quickly and at less cost for beneficiaries. Star-Advertiser.
Decades-old city-state spat afflicts community in Oahu’s ‘Second City’. Decrepit conditions stem from a state action in the late 1980s that resulted in the city refusing to take ownership and responsibility for Villages of Kapolei roads from a state affordable-housing development agency, which was the community’s master developer, initially because road construction bypassed city regulations and subsequently didn’t meet city standards. Star-Advertiser.
Shelter’s focus on health care redirects homeless patients’ lives. The new Aala medical respite shelter on North King Street has taken in and treated some of Oahu’s oldest and most seriously ill homeless patients and gotten several lives pointed in positive directions so that 14 have been reunited with their-once estranged families, mostly on Oahu, and another six have gone back to the mainland in barely nine months since opening. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Alameda, Cabinet To Meet With Waimea Community On March 6. The Hawaiʻi County mayor will be a part of the Waimea Community Association Town Meeting as his administration nears its first 100 days in office. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi Island wildlife refuge's field staff cut in half under Trump orders. On Thursday, a federal judge in San Francisco partially halted the Trump administration’s firings of probationary federal employees. But the actions may still have broader impacts on the Hakalau Forest. Hawaii Public Radio.
New UH president visits Big Island campuses; emphasizes embracing AI, infrastructure upgrades, Native Hawaiian needs. Wendy Hensel, the new president of the University of Hawaii system, continued her statewide tour of universities, community colleges and education centers last week at the Hawaii Community College Manono campus. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Sale price drops 50% for 2 Kona restaurants along Aliʻi Drive. About a year ago, the leases and contents of two well-known Big Island restaurants – the Kona Inn Restaurant and Kona Canoe Club – were listed for $3 million, but last week the price dramatically dropped. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor Bissen to deliver State of County on March 7. The 2025 State of the County Address presented by Mayor Richard Bissen will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 7 at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Maui News.
With Lahaina commercial debris cleared, next up is transferring 400,000 tons to Central Maui. Exact traffic plans are still in progress, but Maui County officials asked for patience during what will be a logistically challenging debris transfer. Hawaii Public Radio.
Long-awaited greenway moving forward with potential as Lahaina evacuation route; but project still years away. Despite all the work that already has gone into the project, the 25-mile greenway for walking and biking that traverses nearly the entirety of the west side, from Ukumehame to Līpoa Point north of Honolua Bay first 5.25 miles may still be nine years away from completion. Maui News.
Hawaii congressmembers ask for rent waiver for Maui fire survivors in FEMA housing program. Hawaii’s Congressional Delegation has asked the Federal Management Agency (FEMA) to waive rent collection for survivors of the Maui fires in FEMA’s Direct Housing program. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi 17-year-old named 2025 Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i Youth of the Year finalist. Kauaiʻi’s Nainoa Hirokane was honored during the weekend as one of three 2025 Boys & Girls Club of Hawaiʻi Youth of the Year finalists. The 17-year-old represents the Boys & Girls Club Līhu‘e Clubhouse. Kauai Now.
Police activities league to put on middle school track meet. Kaua‘i Police Activities League, in collaboration with Island School and Iwi Kua, announced the Mayor’s Youth Track Meet event for middle schoolers, providing an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talents and compete in a fun and supportive environment. Kauai Now.
