Rep. Gene Ward retiring due to health reasons, Legislature scrutinizes tax credits, COVID pandemic effects still felt after 5 years, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii tax credits scrutinized by state lawmakers. Hawaii lawmakers have been busy this year assessing whether there should be more or fewer ways to earn state income tax credits, a year after approving historic tax cuts that ramp up through 2031. Star-Advertiser.
More of Hawaii’s House members juggle family and work. An unusually high number of state House members — Rep. Chris Todd counts “at least” 14 out of 51 — are juggling long days and often long nights this legislative session while raising infants and elementary school-age children, sometimes inside the state Capitol itself. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii poised to significantly expand amount of red light/speed cameras across the islands. The total cost of the expansion is expected to cost between $10 million to $15 million, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. These intersections are located on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Lanai. KITV4.
Hawaii’s economic growth has been stunted since recovering from pandemic. It’s been five years since Hawaii’s economy got broadsided by COVID-19 impacts, and about 18 months since state economic health surpassed its pre-pandemic level. Yet coronavirus aftereffects continue to play out. Star-Advertiser.
COVID changes still disrupt lives across Hawaii. As Hawaii marks the five-year anniversary of the start of COVID-19 outbreaks in the isles and health-related shutdowns, for some the pandemic was a blip, a small notation in their medical charts. But others view their COVID-19 experience as a deep wound that has yet to heal and is forming scars. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Camera system warning phase for speeders in urban Honolulu starts Monday. The state Department of Transportation will begin issuing warnings Monday for speeding violations detected by newly implemented safety camera systems. The cameras, installed at 10 urban Honolulu intersections where red-light cameras are already operational, will begin citing speeding motorists in September or October, according to DOT Director Ed Sniffen. Star-Advertiser.
New City And State Homeless Directors Face Monumental Task. Roy Miyahira and Jun Yang have just stepped almost simultaneously into a pivotal moment in the landscape of homelessness in Hawaiʻi. Each is the third person to hold their position in as many years. Civil Beat.
Outdoor dining is set to become a permanent option for Oʻahu restaurants. Dining al fresco may become more common at Oʻahu restaurants with the Honolulu City Council's passing of Bill 1 to make the outdoor dining services program permanent. Hawaii Public Radio.
Council OKs Ewa Beach affordable rental project. Kaleimao Village, a ublic-private partnership to convert a vacant city-owned property in Ewa Beach into 127 units of affordable rental housing has advanced. Star-Advertiser.
A Honolulu attorney who was part of a black market pipeline offering babies from the Marshall Islands for adoption has been barred from practicing law. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court put Laurie Loomis on inactive status last month “due to incapacity.” Civil Beat.
Youth Facility Can Spend Up To $80,000 On Fast Food. For the third year in a row, the Hawaiʻi Youth Correctional Facility’s kitchen is understaffed, so it is turning to plate lunches for emergency meals. Civil Beat.
Free state program helps Oʻahu residents rid little fire ants from their homes. If you're an Oʻahu resident and have a problem with little fire ants, you can get some help for free. The state Department of Agriculture has launched a $1.1 million program to help eradicate infestations of the ants, treating around 600 homes on the island. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
State commission delays decision on rate increase for private utility company on Big Island. After hearing more than two hours of online testimony on Thursday evening, the Public Utilities Commission decided to seek more written testimony before deciding whether to approve temporary rate increases requested by the privately-owned Punalu‘u Water and Sanitation utility. Big Island Now.
County Council passes pilot program to allow mobile vendors along a stretch of highway in Kona. The Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday voted for a pilot program that would authorize special activity permits for commercial vendors on the ocean side of Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kailua-Kona. Big Island Now.
Trailhead Management Plan Published For “Overly Loved” Pololū. The management plan “aims to preserve its cultural, historical, and environmental resources while ensuring accessibility for future generations.” Big Island Video News.
Maui
Uncertainty over federal funding cuts hangs over the upcoming budget talks for Maui County. Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver the fiscal year 2026 budget to the council on Tuesday, giving the nine members about three months to hammer out a final product that will balance the wildfire recovery in Lahaina and Upcountry with other pressing needs of Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Maui Humane Society program helps dogs shine, creating a national model for success. The shelter's Kama’āina Beach Buddies and Dogs on Demand programs give dogs a chance to escape the stressful kennel environment — and help them meet potential adopters along the way. It's so popular it’s often booked out months in advance. Hawaii Public Radio.
Community-led coral restoration effort launches in South Maui. A new Community-Based Coral Restoration Area (CBCRA), established in South Maui, is offering damaged corals a chance to recover from rising ocean temperatures, sediment pollution and human activity. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mālama Kaua‘i partners with Bette Midler on 87-acre agricultural park to help farmers. Mālama Kaua‘i is working on an agricultural park on the East Side of the Garden Isle that will offer affordable, sublicensed farm plots on 87 acres fronting Olohena Road between Kapa‘a and the Wailua Homesteads. Kauai Now.
New affordable housing on Kauai to begin accepting applications. The project called Kai Olino Family Apartments in Eleele began accepting applications Thursday for its first building, with the deadline being set for Monday. Hawaii News Now.
New Kuleana.work space dedicated. The Kuleana AI Lab was dedicated by Kumu Sabra Kauka and the Kuleana leadership team on Saturday morning at the site of the former First Hawaiian Bank, Kukui Grove branch. Garden Island.
