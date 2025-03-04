State surveys flock owners, bird rescuers; Kakaako housing plan fails; Honolulu officials charged with conspiracy in Kealoha case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Winter 2024 Hawai‘i Perspectives Report identifies cost of living as top concern. Pacific Resource Partnership has released the Winter 2024 edition of Hawai‘i Perspectives, a comprehensive survey capturing the voices of more than 900 residents across all four counties. Maui Now.
Bill seeks to gather more accurate data on hate crimes in Hawaiʻi. Lawmakers are considering a measure that would redefine a reported hate crime as any reported incident that might be motivated by bias or prejudice. Currently, an incident is only reported as a hate crime if it results in a criminal charge. Hawaii Public Radio.
Here are the culture and arts bills still flourishing at the Hawaiʻi Legislature. Hawaiʻi lawmakers are expected to approve a few culture and arts bills this week before the crossover deadline on Thursday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Half Of Hawaiʻi Kids Can’t Swim. Little Is Being Done To Help Them. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the state, but efforts to address the problem have been mostly left up to community organizations with limited funding and uneven reach. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu officials charged in Kealoha retirement payout case. Honolulu’s former managing director, corporation counsel and chair of the Police Commission were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday for their handling of a $250,000 retirement payment in 2017 to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, according to federal court documents. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Honolulu mayor submits $5.14B budget package. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration has released a $5.14 billion budget package for fiscal year 2026 that the city claims will address affordable housing, homelessness and public safety services on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Bid to undo Kakaako Makai housing ban fails. Two Senate committees on Friday indefinitely deferred a bill that proposed to partly repeal a ban on residential development in Kakaako, makai of Ala Moana Boulevard, for the benefit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pricey Honolulu Police Robot Dog Is Out Of Service. The Honolulu Police Department hasn’t used “Spot” for about three years. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
USAID cuts hit research that could help Kona coffee growers. The Synergistic Hawaiʻi Agriculture Council said a $6 million U.S. Agency for International Development grant to develop coffee trees resistant to the fungal disease coffee leaf rust has been halted. Hawaii Public Radio.
Downtown policing discussed; more foot patrols planned. About two dozen people attended a public meeting with East Hawaii Community Policing Section officers last Wednesday at the Mokupapapa Discovery Center in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Public input sought for Maui’s Long-Range Transportation Plan update. The draft plan is available for public review at mauimpo.org, where comments may also be submitted. Feedback can also be shared via email at getinvolved@mauimpo.org before the public comment period closes on March 29, 2025. Maui Now.
County Department of Parks and Recreation recruiting for pool guard trainees. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting pool guard trainees as part of an initiative to provide future water safety professionals with the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences for all swimmers. Maui Now.
‘We’re very sorry’: Disney actress apologizes after posting video touching a turtle on Maui. Actress China Anne McClain, known for her roles in multiple Disney productions is apologizing after she recently posted a video gently touching resting turtles in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
New mural honors crash victim while raising awareness against impaired driving. It was organized by Keep It Flowing, a Hawaii nonprofit that aims to spread safety and education through art and collaboration. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Police activities league to put on middle school track meet. Kaua‘i Police Activities League, in collaboration with Island School and Iwi Kua, announced the Mayor’s Youth Track Meet event for middle schoolers, providing an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talents and compete in a fun and supportive environment. Kauai Now.
DOGE cost-cutting claims questioned after major revisions - WASHINGTON >> A spartanly furnished web page with columns of numbers and bar charts on a dark background is the only official window into billionaire Elo...
No comments:
Post a Comment