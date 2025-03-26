Mufi Hannemann investigated for freebies, Hegseth tours Hawaii bases, Honolulu to purge inactive building permits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hegseth tours Hawaii bases, makes appeal to Pacific allies. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continued his tour of Hawaii on Tuesday, meeting with troops, touring bases and giving a speech in Waikiki in which he made overtures to American allies in the Pacific and called on them to help the U.S. confront China. Star-Advertiser.
Prince Kuhio Day eve event rallies support for $600M Hawaiian Homes funding. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands held a unity rally Tuesday at the state Capitol to pay tribute to Prince Kuhio a day ahead of his birthday and to counteract recent resistance to homestead development funding at the Legislature. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
The Unlikely Odyssey Of Prince Jonah Kūhiō. Raised in nobility and imprisoned after the overthrow of the monarchy, Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole had an outsized impact on modern Hawaiʻi. Civil Beat.
Digitized agriculture form disrupts tourism data. Akamai Arrival, the pilot program for a digitized agriculture disclosure form, left out the optional tourism questions from the back of the form, creating a blip in the state’s continuous tourism arrivals set that goes back to before the jet age. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu permitting department to purge building permit applications that have been in system more than 1 year. DPP announced that effective immediately, it will purge building permit applications that have been in its review system for more than 365 days, with no activity from the applicant. This includes permits that have been approved to be issued but have not been picked up. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Co-Owner Of Waiʻanae Company Arrested For Import Of Illegal Fireworks. The seizure of 24 tons of fireworks was the largest single interdiction by the state Illegal Fireworks Task Force. Josephine Quintanilla, a co-owner of Explicit Pyrotechnics, was charged on March 11 with allegedly importing fireworks into Hawaiʻi without a state license, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers vote to support new Aloha Stadium project. A public hearing held at the state’s capitol building Tuesday, with two resolutions urging lawmakers to support the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District Project. KITV4.
TheBus, Skyline, Handi-Van phone lines resume after outage. The outage follows scheduled maintenance early Tuesday, after which the phone lines failed to come back online. Star-Advertiser.
Balancing safety: Speed humps reduce crashes. But may be slowing Honolulu Fire’s response times. The Department of Transportation started installing speed humps in 2019. In total, there are 180 across Oahu with 11 more in the works. Hawaii News Now.
School Harassment Case Could Cost Hawaiʻi Taxpayers $150K. Stevenson Middle School Principal Katherine Balatico sued the education department for failing to protect her and her family after they received death threats through her job. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea begins ‘15th episode’ of eruption. Scientists at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said “episode 15” of the ongoing eruption commenced at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday “with the onset of vigorous overflows from the north vent,” along with “continuing cycles of lava rise, fountaining and vigorous overflows, and drainback events.” Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Video News.
Sayre Foundation partners with Life Flight Network to provide Big Island with new air ambulance. The Big Island will soon have a new tool able to rapidly respond to and transport the most critical patients from even its most rural areas because of two nonprofits dedicated to saving lives. Big Island Now.
A monument for Vietnam vets planned for school in Kona. Vietnam vet Clyde Brumaghim is currently leading an effort to raise money from the community for an elegant monument that will stand at Konawaena High School to honor the Wildcats who served in the Vietnam War, which took place from 1954 to 1975. Tribune-Herald.
Management plan for a popular Big Island trail focuses on capacity, cultural preservation. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources' new management plan for the Pololū Trailhead aims to perpetuate Native Hawaiian culture, preserve the ʻāina, and address the overwhelming number of visitors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Mayor Bissen presents $1.512 billion FY2026 budget to Maui County Council. The document addresses funding needed for housing, recovery and well-being, natural and cultural resources, water, infrastructure and public safety. Maui Now.
Lawsuit challenges Trump freeze on Maui funding. The state Department of Human Services will have to shut down its ongoing relief efforts for 4,431 remaining survivors of the 2023 Maui wildfires on April 4 unless the Federal Emergency Management Agency lifts a funding freeze, according to a federal lawsuit filed by attorneys general from both Republican and Democratic states. Star-Advertiser.
Shuttered Maui Fire Victims Jobs Effort Gets Funds, But Fate Still Unclear. Nonprofit that ran the dislocated worker grant program will get the new funding to cover expenses it already racked up. Civil Beat.
Commission supports Wailea housing project. The Maui Planning Commission has recommended moving forward with a revised plan for a 670-acre housing development in Wailea that reduces the requirement to provide affordable housing from 700 to 288 units. Maui News.
Lānaʻi Clinic Pushes To Prescribe Drugs As Telehealth Bill Moves Forward. The legal battle comes as the Legislature debates a bill that would allow pharmacists on neighbor islands to remotely supervise services at rural medical clinics. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Did you hear the siren? Let Kaua‘i Emergency Management know with new online tool. Kaua‘i County’s emergency management agency launched a new online reporting tool so residents and businesses can voluntarily help monitor the monthly tests. Kauai Now.
Hanalei Pavilion and parking lot to close. The Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled Hanalei Pavillion to close for two weeks for septic repairs and maintenance. Garden Island.
KPT developer replaced amid renovation - A new company has taken over responsibility for redeveloping Kuhio Park Terrace public housing complex in Kalihi with greater assurances that residents w...
No comments:
Post a Comment