Legislature advances state park fee bills, mulls sex-trafficking, prior authorization insurance measures, turmoil at the top at HTA, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

HTA scrambles to fill void after departure of another president and CEO. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has appointed Caroline Anderson as its new interim president and CEO following the resignation of its current interim top leader Daniel Naho’opi’i, who had been in the role for the past 18 months. Star-Advertiser.
Dismantling of Department of Education raises concerns in Hawaii. While the majority of funding for Hawaii’s public education system comes from the state, Hawaii still relies on federal funds to maintain programs for vulnerable students. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Senate Judiciary Committee set for decision-making on sex trafficking bill next week. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for decision-making next week on a House bill that would authorize sex trafficking victims to file civil lawsuits against the perpetrators of what’s been called a “form of modern-day slavery.” Maui Now.
Farm to Families bills seek to help food banks with emergencies, federal cuts. Lawmakers are moving along a pair of measures that would establish a Farm to Families program within the state Department of Agriculture to allocate state funds to food banks for buying, storing and delivering locally grown or produced food for food-insecure communities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Doctors call for reform on insurance practice they say impacts care and leads to burnout. Lawmakers are trying to reform an insurance practice aimed at curbing unnecessary treatments called "prior authorization” — when health care providers need approval from insurers before delivering medical services or medications. Hawaii Public Radio.
Science advisors discuss updates to protected species issues, strategic planning for Western Pacific fisheries. The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee met this week to review protected species management and discuss strategic planning for fisheries in the region. Maui Now.
New study finds forests, fish, food production protected by indigenous agroforestry. A team from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, Kamehameha Schools and Seascape Solutions found that protecting native forests combined transitioning fallow and unmanaged agricultural lands to a Native Hawaiian agroforestry system can improve local food production, biodiversity conservation and cultural connection in places from land to sea. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Proposed sewer fee hikes approaching on Oahu. Officials say the fees are rising because the city needs to complete $10 billion worth of projects in the next 15 years, including a $2.5 billion project at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. Hawaii News Now.
No Charges For HPD Officer In 2024 Shooting Death Of Homeless Man. Prosecutors said officers tried to de-escalate the situation and use non-lethal force before shooting Brandan Maroney. Civil Beat.
Aliamanu firework survivors discharged from Arizona hospital. The five survivors from the Aliamanu New Year’s blast, who were transported to Arizona, have been discharged from acute care at Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center Valleywise Health. Hawaii News Now.
State Suddenly Swaps Contractor For Major Oʻahu Public Housing Overhaul. No reason was given for the sudden change at Kūhiō Park Terrace, approved Thursday by the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority’s board. Civil Beat.
Blaisdell Concert Hall completes $10 million in phased renovations. Reopening in early March after a nearly two-year closure, the 60-year-old concert hall at 777 Ward Ave. underwent $10 million in interior upgrades to enhance the entertainment venue’s back-of-house facilities and equipment. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu rail project CEO sets sights on opening next segment in October. The second segment runs a little over 5 miles from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street and includes stops at Honolulu airport and Pearl Harbor. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s homeless sweeps, what else is needed. Officials continue to conduct homeless sweeps at public parks but it is not clear if the enforcement is putting a dent in the problem or pushing it down the road. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano puts on dazzling show with lava fountains hundreds of feet high. Lava from Hawaii’s most active volcano created fountains that reached 700 feet (215 meters) Thursday during the latest episode of an ongoing eruption. Associated Press.
Progress made in effort to build Hilo skatepark. Funding from Hawaii County and the state totaling $6 million is bringing the decade-long effort to build Hilo’s first skatepark closer to fruition. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor stands behind request for leave of absence for Maui police chief. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said there was not any personal dispute between him and Police Chief John Pelletier when he recommended Pelletier take a leave of absence pending a civil lawsuit naming the police chief as a co-defendant. Maui News.
5 Lahaina homes to be rebuilt through multi-organization partnership. More than half of the 1,355 homes destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires were owner-occupied. Five of those families will get new homes thanks to a multi-organization partnership. Hawaii Public Radio.
Transgender Students Have Strong Protections In Hawaiʻi. That May Not Last. A private school on Maui is restricting transgender students’ access to bathrooms and sports teams. Some advocates are worried that more schools might follow. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauai District Health Office open house coming soon. Department of Health staff will be available during the open house to share their work and talk about how members of the community can work together to identify and address public health issues. Garden Island.
