Federal uncertainty lowers state's economic forecast, Honolulu may sell naming rights for rail transit stations, Green describes conversation with Trump, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii governor says President Trump told him of criticism: ‘Have at it as long as you’re leaving me out of it’. Gov. Josh Green said of his conversation with Trump, “He said, and it was quite interesting, as long as I’m not being rude to him, I should do whatever I think is best regarding his secretaries. To which I said, well, you know, there are some fundamental differences of opinion that I have on health matters, at least, with the secretary of health, and he laughed and he said, have at it as long as you’re leaving me out of it. I’m basically summarizing.” Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi School Libraries Are Shrinking When Students May Need Them Most. The number of school librarians in Hawaiʻi has declined dramatically over the past 20 years, despite an increased need to help students navigate misinformation and digital learning. Civil Beat.
Smaller vehicles could solve Hawaii’s school bus shortage. House Bill 862, which crossed over to the Senate and remains alive, would allow motor coaches, small buses and vans to take children to and from school. The legislation was prompted by the abrupt cancellation of bus routes just before the start of the past two schools years, sending thousands of children and their families scrambling. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Foodbank expecting cuts from federal funding as need continues to grow. The Hawaii Foodbank is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst if it takes a hit from federal budget cuts possibly affecting thousands of residents. KHON2.
Lawmakers consider program to help low-income seniors navigate health insurance. Kūpuna with lower incomes may not realize that they can qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare, because it can be difficult to navigate through the application process. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii extends bird transport pause to June over avian flu. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture today said it is extending a voluntary pause on the interisland transport of poultry and other bird species to help prevent the spread of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
$76M COVID-19 hazard pay settlement finalized with 2 city unions. At a special meeting Wednesday, the City Council unanimously voted to authorize and resolve temporary hazard pay, or THP, claims for affected employees and members of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers and United Public Workers of Hawaii, who performed essential government functions during the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
City considers selling rail station naming rights to offset costs. Currently, laws against outdoor advertising limit how much advertising the rail and bus systems can sell. However, officials note, transportation systems around the world often sell advertising. Hawaii News Now.
New Honolulu Director of Homeless Solutions shares ideas to help residents get off the streets. The City and County of Honolulu has hired Roy Miyahira as the new director of homeless solutions. KITV4.
Danger on the road as speed cameras capture alarming number of speeders. It’s full speed ahead for the speed camera program now in the second week of its warning period. Transportation officials said the numbers are staggering, some 80,000 warnings a month. Hawaii News Now.
Community effort to eradicate little fire ants in Lanikai could be a model for others. The University of Hawaiʻi this week announced that a recent survey of the area turned up just one ant — only a year after dozens of houses in the Lanikai loop and beach areas were found to be harboring the invasive pest. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Immigration enforcement hits Kona with parents and young children recently deported. Immigration Customs Enforcement agents have been on the Big Island recently conducting what the federal agency says is an operation to locate undocumented children who are in the United States without their parents. Big Island Now.
Life of influential Hawaiʻi politician Heléne Hale showcased in new children's book. Longtime educator and author Barbara Hilyer has a new children's book out that examines the life of Heléne Hale, a fixture in Hawaiʻi politics for half a century. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen highlights fire recovery efforts, lays out priorities in State of the County. In his third State of the County address, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen described the county as “determined.” Maui News.
While drawing praise, Mayor Bissen’s speech also raises questions about funding, open positions. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s State of the County address Friday received praise for delivering a positive message and remembering those who died in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire as well as those who risked their lives to help others, but the mayor’s remarks also raised questions among some Maui County Council members. Maui News.
Maui Council Acts To Fill Vacancies Paralyzing County Boards. Empty seats have hamstrung the volunteer boards that handle everything from homelessness and government ethics to planning and police accountability. Civil Beat.
Maui Police Commission to meet March 19 to discuss whether to put Chief Pelletier on leave due to Diddy lawsuit allegations. The Maui Police Commission faces a major decision of whether to place Maui Police Chief John Pelletier on leave based on allegations in a lawsuit that he was involved in the conspiracy of a gang rape orchestrated by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in California in 2018. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Planning Commission holds off decision-making on Honuaʻula; public testimony nearly 9-1 opposed. Maui Planning Commission members heard nearly six hours of public testimony Tuesday in Kīhei, with 58 of 66 testifiers opposed to developer requests for land-use amendments for the Honuaʻula master-planned community, a hotly debated 670-acre development south of Maui Meadows and mauka of Piʻilani Highway in South Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Some Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex courts to be closed for resurfacing. Kaua‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is notifying the public that the dual-use tennis and pickleball courts as well as basketball court at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapa‘a will be closed from March 17 through September, weather permitting, for resurfacing work. Kauai Now.
Waimea Canyon Middle School shines at leadership summit. Waimea Canyon Middle School leadership students made an impact through their participation in the State Middle-Level Student Leadership Summit, which was recently held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Oahu. Garden Island.
