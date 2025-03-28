Hannemann resigns as HTA chair amid investigation, HECO and Carpenter's Union battle it out, longline fishers experience record low profits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HECO Accuses Carpenters Union Of ‘Shakedown’. The carpenters union and Hawaiian Electric Co. are clashing over a proposed labor agreement and legislation to help the utility address future wildfires. Hawaiian Electric Co. and an influential labor union got into a high-profile political fight Thursday, exchanging accusations that the union was engaged in a “shakedown” and the utility was trying to soak ratepayers with a new fee. Civil Beat.
Water commission litigation diffused by new appointment. Gov. Josh Green on Thursday appointed Hannah Kihalani Springer to fill the special seat on the Commission on Water Resource Management after twice previously passing her over in moves that led to litigation. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Trump’s tariffs cast doubt on Hawaii vehicle sales forecast. Hawaii’s auto dealers ended 2024 down 3% in sales and were expecting a rebound this year until the enthusiasm was abruptly halted when President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on foreign auto imports and auto parts this week. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi longline fishers experience 'all-time low' in profits. Hawaiʻi's longline fishers are facing record lows in profits, according to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kūpuna are extra vulnerable during disasters. Here’s how programs hope to help. The state Legislature is also considering resolutions that ask the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency to develop outreach programs to better inform kūpuna about emergency preparedness. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
It Took 8 Pedestrians Struck At This Intersection For The City To Act. Residents asked the city to make the intersection safer after a woman was killed there in 2019, but the city said no changes were needed. Since then, more people have been hit. Civil Beat.
E-bikes, homelessness among the topics discussed at the mayor’s first town hall of the year. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi kicked off the third year of town hall meetings around Oahu Thursday night in a hot recreation room at Kalanianaole Beach Park. The meeting drew a standing room only crowd, with dozens waiting outside a half hour before it began. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HPD confirms command changes after communication breakdown during Waikiki gun fight. The Honolulu Police Department is set to put a new commander in charge of the bureau that oversees the district. Statements made by Chief Joe Logan at a recent police commission meeting seem to indicate displeasure with the fact those in charge failed to provide him with real-time information about the shootout. Hawaii News Now.
2 hurt, home damaged after small plane lands in Kunia field. Two men were injured and a home was damaged after a small aircraft landed in a field in Central Oahu. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 call came in at around noon after a small Piper Cherokee aircraft reportedly landed in an open field between Royal Kunia and Wheeler Army Airfield. Authorities confirmed it was not a military aircraft. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
County seeks operator for reusable foodware program. The selected applicant from the RFP process will operate and oversee a community-scale system responsible for collecting, washing and reusing takeout containers with the goal of eliminating waste and supporting the local economy, according to a press release. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County seeks liaison to connect job seekers with businesses. The Department of Research and Development is requesting proposals from applicants interested in serving as the county’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) One-Stop Operator. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County Council member Alice Lee to look into assessment complaints. Maui County Council chair Alice Lee said she is worried about the rise in residential property tax assessments in Maui County and will be looking at its impact on Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s $1.51 billion fiscal year 2026 budget. Maui News.
Maui County budget proposal written in ʻOlelo Hawaiʻi for the first time in 100 years. "Staying true to our commitment to cultural restoration and inclusion, this year's County of Maui fiscal budget mayor's message will be formally delivered to the county clerk in both English and ʻOlelo Hawaiʻi," Mayor Richard Bissen said. Hawaii Public Radio.
Intermediate appeals court rules in archaeological permitting case. The intermediate appeals judges held that the Land Board, in a contested case, “erroneously placed the burden on Mālama to prove ASH LLC failed to comply with its permit conditions for calendar years 2015-2017.” Maui Now.
Maui IRS office closes amid federal budget cuts, raising concerns for taxpayers. As tax season enters its final stretch, residents of Maui are facing an additional hurdle: the temporary closure of the IRS office in Wailuku. KHON2.
Judge sets $5M bail for Maui doctor in alleged attempted murder. Court documents filed Thursday reveal Arielle Konig, the wife of 46-year-old Maui anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig, told police he struck her about 10 times in the head and tried to inject her with a syringe filled with an unknown liquid while on a hike Monday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Princeville’s expansion project gains fuel support. Aloha Petroleum Ltd. has opened the temporary Princeville Aloha Gas station, fueling excitement and curiosity about the expansion of the Princeville Shopping Center. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi Hiking Hazards Could Cost Taxpayers $550K. The state has tentatively agreed to pay a pair of tourists injured at Waimea Canyon State Park in 2021 and 2023. Civil Beat.
