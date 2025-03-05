Gov. Green tries conciliatory approach with Trump, state officials to see 40% raises, Honolulu leaders get misdemeanor sentences in plea deal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Local hiring initiative for impacted federal workers has received over 800 applications. The state has received 827 applications as part of Gov. Josh Green's Operation Hire Hawaiʻi initiative. He issued an emergency proclamation to tap into the pool of laid-off federal workers and fill over 4,000 open positions in state government. Hawaii Public Radio.
U.S. Rep. Tokuda documenting fallout of federal firings. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda remains alarmed over ongoing job cuts among Hawaii-based federal workers, which could lead to more workers leaving the islands while residents lose access to federal services they rely on. Star-Advertiser.
Salary Commission Approves Hefty Raises For Legislators, State Officials. The raises automatically take effect on July 1 unless lawmakers reject them. The salary commission’s original draft proposal called for 50 to 60 percent raises over a six year period but after objections by the governor and public criticism, the commission lowered it to about 40 percent. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Legislature: Green Fee, New Taxes, Fireworks Enforcement Move Ahead. As the Legislature reaches the halfway mark, the House killed a bill to remove vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren while the Senate approved creating an illegal fireworks enforcement division. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi election commissioners could require Senate approval. Hawaiʻi election commissioners may be required to be approved by the Senate. That’s if a bill going through the Legislature passes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal cuts could impact Hawaiʻi's ability to keep the brown tree snake away. The impact of the snake on Hawaiʻi’s economy could be anywhere from $593 million to $2.14 billion annually. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Corruption probe ends with misdemeanor sentences. Former Corporation Counsel Donna Yuk Lan Leong, 69, ex-Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max John Sword, 73, and then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Managing Director Roy Keiji Amemiya Jr., 69, conspired “in their official capacities as Honolulu city officials to reach a settlement agreement” for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha while he was the target of a federal public corruption investigation and being actively followed by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Hasn’t Prosecuted A Single Ghost Gun Case Since 2020 Ban. Police are seeing an uptick in ghost guns but Hawaiʻi counties differ in how they interpret and use a state law meant to deter people from buying or manufacturing untraceable weapons. Civil Beat.
Former Hawaii prison guard pleads guilty to sexually assaulting inmates. On Monday, March 3, 2025, 47-year-old Mikael Rivera from Kapolei, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of inmates under his custody or control. Rivera was a correctional officer at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu from 2014 to 2018. KITV4.
Hawaii protesters hold another rally against Trump, Musk policies. More than 100 protesters showed up at noon Tuesday in front of the state Capitol in Honolulu to speak out against President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk and their policies. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Downtown Hilo post office, HVO site among possible federal cuts. The U.S. General Services Administration on Tuesday published a list of buildings and facilities deemed “not core to government operations, or non-core properties” that have been designated for possible sale or closure. The list — more than 400 entries long — includes the historic Federal Building, U.S. Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Hilo on Waianuenue Avenue. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Power plant plan raises concerns: Proposed 60-megawatt facility would be built in Pana‘ewa. The Alahao Renewable Energy Project would develop a 12-acre parcel — owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands — on Railroad Avenue just north of Kukila Street into an energy plant capable of adding up to 60 megawatts of power to the Hawaiian Electric grid on the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Morgue plan irks residents: Work already has started on temporary storage facility. About three dozen members of the public learned Monday night at a community meeting at Aupuni Center called by the Hawaii Police Department that construction of a temporary morgue started about two weeks ago adjacent to the as yet-unopened call center for police and fire dispatchers in Hilo — and that didn’t sit well with most who spoke. Tribune-Herald.
Adult coconut rhinoceros beetles found in Kona. A pair of adult coconut rhinoceros beetles were found Monday and Tuesday in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today. Hawaii News Now.
In the Hakalau Forest on Hawaiʻi Island, these birders of a feather flock together. The wildlife refuge is hailed as a great success story where the habitat of Hawaiʻi's endangered birds has been restored, and the birds are thriving. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Lahaina Energy Partnership invites public to third co-design workshop, March 11. The Lahaina Energy Partnership (LEP) hosts its third public co-design workshop as a part of an ongoing effort to develop a community-driven energy future for Lahaina. Maui Now.
‘Safe parking’: A 2024 study reports favorable outcomes in curbing homelessness. In Maui County, there were 5,899 people counted as unhoused in 2024, including those who lost their homes because of the 2023 wildfires and were staying in disaster-response shelters, according to the recently released “Recommendations to Address Homelessness in Maui County.” Maui Now.
UH President Wendy Hensel visits UH Maui College. University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel visited UH Maui College on Monday, March 3, as part of her statewide tour of 10 UH campuses and five education centers within her first 90 days in office. Maui Now.
Kauai
Homeless Program Grant recipients announced. Of the nine proposals received, seven were eligible for consideration. A selection committee reviewed and scored all the eligible projects and selected the top six proposals to fund for $500,000. Garden Island.
Upgraded imaging at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital. Equipment in the newly renovated Imaging Department at the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital has already been used, and the Monday blessing of the Department took place in between patients. Garden Island.
Tesla owners ditch EVs over Elon Musk’s politics - When Jennifer Trebb first pulled into her driveway two years ago with her sleek Tesla Model Y, it was — as she put it — “kind of like a ‘Back to the Futu...
No comments:
Post a Comment