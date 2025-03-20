Green wants to create Federal Affairs Office, HECO execs got big raises despite financial woes, Maui police chief to stay on job despite Diddy lawsuit, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric Execs Pocketed Huge Raises Despite $1.4B In Losses. Steering the utility from the brink of bankruptcy justified a $1.7 million raise for its CEO, the company said. Civil Beat.
Canadians cite Trump in canceling trips to Hawaii. A small sample of once-loyal Hawaii visitors from Canada have written to Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii tourism officials that they canceled their latest trips to the islands because of President Donald Trump’s comments and actions toward their country. Star-Advertiser.
Federal funding uncertainty puts climate resiliency bills in jeopardy. Major initiatives that would have created a dedicated funding stream for climate resiliency are in jeopardy at the state Legislature. Uncertainty regarding federal funding is pushing lawmakers to make tough decisions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers vote to keep invasive species council housed under land department. Lawmakers nixed a proposal to move the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council out from under the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s construction industry braces for trade war fallout. Some Hawaii businesses are feeling the fallout of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. Now, all steel and aluminum imports, regardless of the country they came from, are subject to a 25% tariff. For China, that tariff is now up to 45% due to the existing tax. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaii moves forward with search for next AD. The process of hiring the University of Hawaii’s next athletic director is underway with the enlistment of a national search firm and the formation of a 10-member search committee, UH president Wendy Hensel announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New rail segment to open later this year. The second segment of Skyline is set to begin passenger operations on Oct. 1, expanding the City and County of Honolulu's rail system and bringing passengers closer to Honolulu's urban core. Aloha State Daily.
Honolulu Council adopts ban on wheelies for e-bikes, motorcycles. A measure targeting the riders of electric bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles who perform stunts on public streets or roadways has successfully steered its way through the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Blangiardi's annual address highlights Honolulu rail and affordable housing progress. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s fifth State of the City address was filled with plans, announcements and highlights of his efforts to help residents and improve city services during his second four-year term. Hawaii Public Radio.
Housing opportunities among top focus for Honolulu officials in '25 and beyond. With some new housing opportunities getting set to open, including Pensacola Maikiki Banyan Apartments (90-unit affordable housing project, located at corner of Pensacola and Wilder) opening next year and another location on Algaroba (25 units, studios and 1-bedrooms, utilities included), opening in July, many feel progress is being made, but what more can be done? KITV4.
City councilmember to ask for police chief’s resignation if HPD vacancies hit 475. Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola says police chief Joe Logan should step down if the number of vacancies in the Honolulu Police Department hit 475. As of March 1, HPD had 1,722 officers and 455 vacancies. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police chief apologizes for silence over Waikiki shooting. Honolulu’s police chief is apologizing for failing to inform the public about potential danger. This time, the department didn’t alert the public after an apparent shootout Sunday night in Waikiki that might have involved an automatic weapon with the shooter or shooters still at large. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Is Being Evicted Amid Federal Cuts. Observatory leaders have assured local emergency officials their public service will continue, but questions linger about how and where that work will happen. Civil Beat.
Private utility company requesting temporary water/wastewater rate increases for Punalu‘u. Due to opposition to the Punalu‘u Village, the owner has ceased further financial support for Punalu‘u Water and Sanitation and has requested rate increases for the approximately 100 households that use the private system. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Police Commission opts against putting chief on leave over Diddy lawsuit. The Maui Police Commission decided Wednesday against placing Maui Police Chief John Pelletier on administrative leave, as recommended by the mayor after the filing of a civil lawsuit in Northern California alleging Pelletier acted as an operative in 2018 for rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs to help hide his alleged sexual assaults. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
County Department of Human Concerns seeking feedback on community needs. The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns is seeking resident feedback to improve existing services and identify needs for new services to support Maui County residents. Maui Now.
Children displaced by Maui fires will receive playhouse at temporary school. To support the children affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires, the nonprofit Maui United Way is funding the installation of a children’s playhouse at the temporary Kamehameha III School in Pulelehua. Spectrum News.
Kauai
County Engineering Division now offers road permit applications online. A road permit is required for any work within a county right of way. The county’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division recently launched an online application process for the permits on the Kaua‘i County website. Kauai Now.
2 new renewable projects would bring Garden Isle close to 80% renewable energy within 3 years. Two new solar-plus-battery-storage projects being pursued by Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative would bring the Garden Isle close to 80% renewable energy before the end of this decade. Kauai Now.
