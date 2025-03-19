Native Hawaiians eye funding cuts, Blangiardi seeks safer Oahu in State of City speech, Maui teacher fired for opposing transgender rules, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Native Hawaiian services at risk due to federal funding cuts. From Hawaiian immersion programs to affordable housing and food banks across the islands, critical programs are in jeopardy of being eliminated. KITV4.
High Court Rules Against Insurers. Now It’s Time To Divvy Up $4B. Among the questions: how much will Maui wildfire victims and their lawyers get from the huge settlement, and how will Hawaiʻi’s insurance market react? Civil Beat.
Family caregivers could get up to $5,000 in tax credits for out-of-pocket costs. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that would allow caregivers to claim a tax credit for out-of-pocket costs for supplies. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed AI facility at UH approved by panels. A joint hearing of the Senate Higher Education and Labor and Technology committees passed the latest version of House Bill 546 to establish an “aloha intelligence institute” at UH that would “develop, support, and advance artificial intelligence initiatives statewide,” according to the bill. Star-Advertiser.
Federal support secured for UH, restoration of 442nd web page. Gov. Josh Green announced Monday that discussions with White House officials have helped secure continued federal funding for the University of Hawaii amid an ongoing civil rights investigation, while also advocating for the restoration of an Army web page honoring the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
State considers costly solution to fight coconut rhinoceros beetles. The state has tried to stop the spread of the coconut rhinoceros beetle since its first detection in 2013. So far it’s been a losing battle, but agriculture officials now say a virus in New Zealand may be the answer. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees continued growth in solar installations and capacity. Rooftop solar installations across Hawaiian Electric’s service areas continued to expand in 2024, with 7,976 new systems added, bringing the total to 113,999. This marks a 7.5% increase from the previous year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Blangiardi Outlines Plans For Safer Oʻahu In State Of The City Speech. A North Shore first responders hub, a Windward ocean safety facility and a Waipahu base for the city’s homelessness response team are part of a raft of public safety investments that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is planning for the coming year. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Measure to ban landfills over aquifers is now fielding concerns about recycled ash. In December, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration announced plans to site Oʻahu’s new landfill in Wahiawā, prompting several measures to be introduced at the Legislature this year to clarify where landfills and waste facilities can, and can't, be placed. Hawaii Public Radio.
To Sell More Housing in West Oʻahu, This Developer Plans To Raise Prices. In Kalaeloa, affordable housing units aren’t a lot cheaper than market-rate units. So the developer plans to raise the price of market-rate units. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Committee Punts Approval Of Police MOUs With Feds To Full Council. By a razor-thin margin, a Hawaiʻi County Council committee on Tuesday voted to leave it up to the full council whether to allow the mayor to sign agreements between the Big Island’s police department and federal law enforcement agencies after its top cop insisted he had no interest in enforcing immigration law. Civil Beat.
New preschool for 80 children to be built near ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center. The preschool will offer a variety of benefits such as affordable child care for UH Hilo students, workforce development for new teachers, and meeting the demand for more early childhood education taught in the Hawaiian language. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i Community College butchery course graduates inaugural class. A new butchery course at Hawai‘i Community College graduated its inaugural class of six at the Kō Center in Honoka‘a. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui police chief’s lawyer asks commission not to investigate allegations; county says fair probe needed for public trust. Pelletier has been accused in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the conspiracy of a gang rape orchestrated by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in California in 2018. At the time Pelletier was working for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Maui Now.
Maui teacher says she was fired for speaking out against anti-trans policy. A teacher on Maui said she was fired for not accepting a new school policy that she said discriminates against transgender students. Vashti Daise has been a teacher for 35 years. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Waena Intermediate School’s Principal McCandless named Principal of the Year. Maui Waena Intermediate School Principal Jacquelyn McCandless has been named a winner of the state’s 2025 National Distinguished Principals of the Year by the Hawai’i Association of Secondary School Administrators. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
KIUC looking at two new renewable energy projects. On Tuesday, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative announced that it is proposing two new renewable energy projects that will bring Kauai close to 80 percent renewable energy by 2028. Garden Island.
Hands-on ocean awareness. The first paid lifeguard internship program hit the waters on Tuesday at the South end of Lydgate Beach Park. Garden Island.
More and worse than ever: World Meteorological Organization new climate report - There are those—some of them in our nation’s leadership—who still deny climate science. It’s a little like rejecting the rain forecast when the flood is...
