Salary Commission approves big pay hikes for state officials, whale entanglements skyrocket, Maui and Kauai face record-low stream levels, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Fears, frustration among University of Hawaii community over federal funding, DEI cuts. University of Hawaii president Wendy Hensel hosted a town hall Thursday, getting feedback from the school community on fears of DEI references being scrubbed from materials, a crackdown on alleged antisemitism, canceled grants, and layoffs of researchers and federal employees. The university operates on a budget of $1.3 billion, with $636 million coming from the state, $410 million from tuition, and $370 million from federal funding. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Repeal of impact fees threatens new school growth across Hawaii. The state Department of Education is warning that repealing school impact fees — a move now under consideration by lawmakers — could eliminate a critical funding source used to build new schools in growing residential communities across Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
HIDOE shares proposed methodology and timeline for school consolidation study. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced that it has initiated a discussion on its approach to review public school campuses for potential consolidation in light of a steady decrease in overall enrollment over the past decade. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi could set a standard for affordable housing developers to support displaced tenants. Two bills still alive this legislative session await a joint hearing from the Senate Housing and Ways Committee after crossing over from the House. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sports betting bill advances. The Hawaii Senate committees on Commerce and Consumer Protection and on Economic Development and Tourism recommended on Thursday the passage of House Bill 1308, which would establish regulations for betting on sports and specify that “legal sports wagering and fantasy sports contests” would not be considered gambling. Tribune-Herald.
Lawmakers want more biosecurity measures. Ag officials want to see the money. As measures to manage pests continue to move through this legislative session, state officials are urging lawmakers to provide the necessary resources to carry out the directives. Hawaii Public Radio.
Whale entanglements in Hawaii skyrocket this season. So far this season alone, there have been 16 reported whale entanglements. That is compared to six last season and double the average of eight over the past 23 seasons. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Oʻahu Social Worker Accused In Daughter’s Death Continued To Work With Kids. Until six days ago Sina Pili was still working as a behavioral health specialist at Kahuku High and Intermediate School, where she tended to students with learning disabilities, special needs and behavior issues. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Illegal Fireworks Seller Avoids Jail Time, Fined $5,000. This concludes the second of two cases brought by a state fireworks task force – both for low-level offenders. Civil Beat.
East-West Center’s federal funding in jeopardy. The East-West Center, which has suspended “nonessential expenditures” since being cut off from federal funding by the U.S. Department of State at the start of Donald Trump’s administration, received $5 million in previously appropriated money Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Ewa Beach affordable rental project under review. A public-private partnership to convert an empty, city-owned parcel in Ewa Beach into 127 units of affordable rental housing is underway. At a special Honolulu City Council Budget Committee meeting Thursday, Stanford Carr Development LLC unveiled plans to build Kaleimao Village at 91-1666 Renton Road. Star-Advertiser.
Waimanalo homeless sweeps starts Friday morning. Some members in the tight-knit community have been against sweeps in Waimanalo, where huge encampments have popped up over the years. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Budget bill includes funding for Puna alternate route studies. The latest version of the state’s budget bill, House Bill 300, includes funds for two Puna alternate route studies. The first would allocate $1.5 million in general obligation bonds to develop a Puna Makai Alternate Route Study. Tribune-Herald.
Next 2 phases of roadwork near Holualoa to begin in May. Department of Public Works spokeswoman Sherise Kana‘e-Kane said the next two stretches of approximately three miles each that will be simultaneously upgraded are north and south of the nearly completed first phase, which spanned Route 180 between Kamalani Street and Kalamauka Road. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui streams flowing at record-low levels. Some streams are already completely dry and that’s affecting water availability for drinking water supplies, for traditional and customary practices, and for agriculture. Maui News. Maui Now.
Highly invasive bird spotted near Kāʻanapali; poses serious threat to Maui agriculture. Agriculture and wildlife officials are raising concerns after a red-vented bulbul was spotted near Kāʻanapali, Maui. To better determine the bird’s presence on Maui and develop an effective response strategy, MISC officials are asking the public to report any red-vented bulbul sightings immediately. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i streams flowing at record low levels. The water level in Kawaikōī Stream in West Kaua‘i, which drains a portion of the Garden Isle’s vast Alaka‘i Plateau, probably looks fine to the untrained eye. But stream flow data gathered by the Hawai’i Commission on Water Resource Management tell a far — and alarmingly — different story. Kauai Now.
Super American Circus is back. The Super American Circus has returned to Kauai for an engaging three-day circus event, marking the final leg of its Hawaiian tour. Garden Island.
KIUC-AES Mana Solar Application Filed with the Public Utilities Commission - Posted on March 14, 2025, by Henry Curtis The West Kaua`i Energy Project (WKEP) has been studied and pursued by the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative ...
