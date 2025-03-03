3rd legislator investigated in Choy bribery case, big changes mulled for medical marijuana law, turf war between lawmakers and new police standards board, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
State Collects Money From Home Builders For New Schools. It’s Never Spent a Dime. Lawmakers and housing advocates say the fee should be eliminated because the state hasn’t used the money. DOE says the rules on spending it are too restrictive.Nearly two decades after the Legislature gave the Hawaiʻi education department a way to raise money from housing construction to pay for new schools, lawmakers may take that power away. Civil Beat.
Tired Of Waiting For Rules On Police Chases, Lawmakers Step In. A turf war is brewing between a new police standards board and lawmakers, who are frustrated with the lack of progress. Civil Beat.
Governor names new appointment to water commission. Gov. Josh Green has appointed Hannah Springer to the Commission on Water Resource Management. Springer is from North Kona, where she and her family have maintained a homestead for 100 years, raising sheep, pigs, and chickens. Hawaii News Now.
Local ag leaders are trying to bring back federal funds for farming, food security. A Hawaiʻi delegation wrapped up a three-day visit Wednesday in Washington, D.C., for its second annual policy summit focused on farming and food security. Hawaii Public Radio.
Big reforms may be in store for Hawaii’s medical marijuana program along with a crackdown on illicit cannabidiol (CBD) outlets. The changes would make it much easier to get medical cannabis and harder to find it illegally. Hawaii News Now.
Bill eases UH residency requirements for graduates of Hawaii high schools. House Bill 1170 aims to simplify residency requirements for students, particularly those experiencing homelessness or complex family situations, who currently face challenges in proving residency. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii joins legal challenge to block DOE closure. State Attorney General Anne Lopez is leading a multistate legal battle to block the Trump administration in its attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, joining 20 other attorneys general in seeking a preliminary injunction to halt widespread layoffs and service disruptions. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council to explore tax financing to fund development. The proposed program would employ tax increment financing, or TIF, which uses bonds to support public projects. Typically, this public financing method uses anticipated real property tax increases — also known as “tax increments” — to fund such projects. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi kicks off his annual town hall meetings with the public Thursday night, focusing on the west side of Oahu. Councilmembers say it’s no secret what their concerns are, and hope some progress is being made. KHON2.
State considers community assessment of possible Kakaʻako Makai developments. The Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority wants $1 million for community planning sessions and an infrastructure assessment of Kakaʻako Makai. That includes evaluating residential, hotel and manufacturing development in the area. Hawaii Public Radio.
Navy plan to reactivate a water source for military communities raises concerns. The military wants to reactive the Aiea-Halawa shaft as a backup water source. Hawaii News Now.
Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home opens in Kapolei. The long-planned Daniel Kahikina Akaka State Veterans Home finally opened its doors Wednesday in Kapolei as the family of its namesake, the late U.S. senator from Hawaii, bestowed the facility with a traditional Hawaiian blessing. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
PBS Hawaii’s mission withstands any potential federal defunding. Despite calls from House Republicans to defund PBS and NPR, leadership at PBS Hawai‘i said the changes will not affect how they serve the local community. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
When will fire-prone Waikōloa get another evacuation route? Residents of fire-prone Waikōloa Village were hopeful that they would get a new evacuation route this year. Work on an egress road started under former Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, but now the new mayoral administration is casting doubt on the project. Hawaii Public Radio.
Officials address coconut rhinoceros beetle threat in Big Island community meeting. Elected officials will be joined by representatives of the Big Island Invasive Species Committee; the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Biosecurity Division; the Department of Land and Natural Resources Invasive Species Division; the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources; and the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture to discuss the increasingly detrimental issue during a virtual community meeting next Wednesday. Big Island Now.
Three Big Island teachers recognized for receiving national certification. Three Hawaii Island teachers were among the 25 Hawaii educators from throughout the state who were recognized for their completion of the rigorous certification program of the National Board Certified Teacher. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
US Department of Labor awards additional $2.5M for Maui wildfire recovery jobs, training. The $2.5 million in additional funding is part of the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) and is allocated to the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Maui Now.
U.S. Rep Tokuda tells Maui residents fearful of Trump’s changes: ‘You need to help us agitate’. Tokuda, a Democrat who represents Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District that includes Maui County, responded to vocal frustrations in a town hall on Maui last week with a call to action. Maui Now.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen presents proposed budget. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen introduced a $1.5 billion proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year as the county continues to work to fund wildfire recovery efforts and bolster emergency response measures. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Maui doctor charged after allegedly attempting to kill wife. Gerhardt Konig, 46, allegedly struck his wife, 36, attempted to push her off the Pali Puka hiking trail on Oahu and then struck her multiple times with a rock Monday morning. Two witnesses called 911. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Police Department seeks recruits. Kaua‘i Police Department is looking for an infusion of new blue blood to better serve the Garden Isle with purpose. Police recently unveiled a new recruitment website, providing an opportunity for those interested in working for the department to explore rewarding career paths and join a dedicated team serving the Kaua‘i community. Kauai Now.
Hannemann resigns as HTA chair amid allegations of freebies - Mufi Hannemann resigned as chairperson of the Hawai’i Tourism Authority Board today saying he wants to end distractions after allegations surfaced during...
